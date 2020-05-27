SportScene 13 Spotlight: Roach strikes out 18 to start 2016

This week would have marked the opening of the season for the Eau Claire Express. In our SportScene 13 Spotlight, we turn back the clock to the home opener in 2016 and a performance for the record books by Eau Claire native Dalton Roach.

It was may 31st, 2016, when the Express opened the season taking on the Rochester Honkers at Carson Park and Memorial alum Dalton R was no stranger to success there and early on he was dominating. He struck out the side in the first and after that the offense would step up as Tyler Jones would plate a pair, including Daulton Varsho.

That would be more than enough runs for Roach, as he would keep mowing down batter after batter, roach would strike out the side in the 2nd, then the 3rd.and finally the 4th inning to record an amazing 12-straight strikeouts to start the game for the Express..

But he was not done. Roach would continue to add to his total. He got three more k's in the 5th and 6th inning,two in the 7th inning and facing his final batter in the 8th., Roach set the team record recording his 18th strikeout on his 101st pitch of the night..

Roach allowed no runs and just two hits in his dominating performance as the express won 4-0 in a memorable start to the 2016 season..

Roach is now pitching in the St. Louis Cardinals organization...He went 3-1 in the minors last season.