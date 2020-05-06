SportScene 13 Spotlight: Stanley reflects on prep and college background

While Minnesota Viking quarterback Nate Stanley was at Menomonie High School, he not only excelled at football, but was the Big Rivers Player of the year in Basketball and all conference in baseball. Stanley says that pedigree of playing those three sports helped him get to the NFL.

" I think it is that my competitive nature. Right now, a lot of people play one sport and in the off-season, yeah they will work out, but they don't have that competitive drive against other teams and other players. It is definitely that competitive spirit competing against other teams for three seasons gave me the mindset that I need to push myself on a continual basis. Once you get to college that off-season is structured by the coaches, but you can get as much out of it or little out of it as you put into it. That competitive drive and spirit from playing all three sports in high school really helped me to make sure I was bettering myself every off-season and that has paid off now and allowed me the chance to continue to play."

Stanley had plenty of colleges vying for his football services after high school, but he knows he made the right choice in the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“I am extremely happy with that decision. I think it set me up to continue my playing career. I had a lot of great memories there and four great years there. I think playing for coach Kirk Ferentz set me up and put me in a good spot as far as going on to the NFL from the stand point of what teams ask their quarterbacks to do. I think it set me up extremely well to continue my career and really just excited to see how it translates. “

And for those of us who got to watch Nate Stanley compete in football, basketball and baseball in high school, that work ethic should translate very well to the NFL.