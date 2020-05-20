SportScene 13 Spotlight: Sydney Brennan

This past season Sydney Brennan average 17 points a game for Eau Claire Memorial as she helped the Old Abes to 14-8 overall record. Tonight we turn the Sportscene 13 Spotlight on Brennan as she signs to play here college basketball at St. Benedict.

This afternoon her family held a signing for the Old Abe Senior. She is excitied for the opportunity she will have playing for the Bennies.

"It's really exciting to know where you are going to college especially when you are playing at the next level. We don't get a signing day at Memorial so it is a little different but I still got something so that is really exciting. The stats are so low for those who even play D3 basketball, so the fact I can be in that percentage is awesome."

Now that her high school career is over, Brennan looks back fondly at the time she spent on the court for the Old Abes and the legacy she helped build.

"Just that friendship and family that you have with high school basketball, I'll forever hold onto that. I think for years to come the program is going to continue to build and I think it is really cool I got to be a part of that."

Brennan is now starting the work needed to make the transition to finding success on the college hardwood.

You are playing against 20-year olds now, you are not playing against freshman and sophomores, juniors and seniors. They are all stronger and faster. I'll probably be a shooting guard like I was at Memorial, stay around the three point line and drive a little. but mostly the same position I was already playing, so that is exciting."

