SportScene 13 Spotlight: Vince Biegel

Former Wisconsin Rapids standout Vince Biegel is hoping to build on his career year in 2019 with 59 tackles and 2.5 sacks, but even as an NFL player his life has completely changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the gyms got shut down at the Miami Dolphins facility, all the gyms in the area so packed the wife (up)," said Biegel. "(We) packed the baby up and came back to Wisconsin Rapids.”

Getting home was just the beginning of the adjustments. Biegel has to maintain peak form despite not being near a facility.

“I really had no choice but to adapt," said Biegel.

The Dolphins are in the middle of organized team activities, but OTAs look a bit different this year for Biegel.

“We’re doing virtual OTAs right now but still making the best of the situation," said Biegel. "(I’ve) been able to workout with local guys like Ryan Ramcyzk, Garrett Groshek and Tyler Biadasz.”

Biegel also sees another positive from an abnormal situation.

“I would never have been in Wisconsin during this time, so it has been great to spend time with family and friends,” said Biegel.

Part of being with family is being involved with his father’s cranberry farm, but he wants to set the record straight on that.

“I am staying with my mom and dad, yes, and I am living back on the marsh, but my job is football," said Biegel.

Biegel is still willing to go back to his roots.

“If my dad needs help, I will help my dad on the marsh,” said Biegel.

Biegel added that being home really puts things in perspective. He says that once the season starts, he’s ready to improve off his career year, which starts on September 13 against the Patriots.