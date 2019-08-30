SportScene 13 for Friday, August 30th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Prep football highlights galore! Action from week two of the WIAA football season right here on SportScene 13!
Eau Claire North's Sam Barby dives for a touchdown Friday night.
PREP FOOTBALL
Abbotsford 46, Grantsburg 23
Alden-Hebron, Ill. 30, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 0
Almond-Bancroft 13, Lake Holcombe 12
Amherst 14, St. Marys Springs 7
Arcadia 54, Whitehall 12
Ashwaubenon 43, Sheboygan North 6
Auburndale 52, Blair-Taylor 14
Augusta 18, Athens 6
Badger 42, Kenosha Bradford 14
Bangor 41, Loyal 0
Belleville 32, Parkview 14
Benton/Shullsburg 28, Cambridge 0
Big Foot 42, Turner 21
Black Hawk 42, Cuba City 7
Bonduel 53, Peshtigo 0
Brillion 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 28
Brodhead 28, Clinton 0
Brookfield East 27, Marquette University 16
Brookwood 47, Southwestern 12
Cadott 29, Altoona 14
Cambria-Friesland 34, Dodgeland 27
Catholic Central 35, Living Word Lutheran 14
Catholic Memorial 41, Brookfield Central 21
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Howards Grove 8
Chilton 31, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14
Clear Lake 34, Boyceville 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 45, Necedah 42
Colby 44, Neillsville 7
Columbus 35, Platteville 0
Crivitz 58, Wild Rose 0
Cumberland 20, St. Croix Falls 18
D.C. Everest 21, Oshkosh West 14
Darlington 27, Lake Country Lutheran 26, OT
De Soto 28, Riverdale 0
DeForest 61, Fort Atkinson 7
Delavan-Darien 50, Milwaukee North 0
Durand 46, Prescott 13
East Troy 28, Whitewater 2
Edgar 42, Mauston 0
Eleva-Strum 21, Colfax 14
Elkhorn Area 29, Lakeside Lutheran 28
Ellsworth 26, West Salem 14
Evansville 19, Edgerton 16
Fennimore 26, Richland Center 16
Fond du Lac 42, Stevens Point 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 21, Luxemburg-Casco 19
Franklin 31, Appleton North 7
Freedom 35, Clintonville 0
Gilman 27, Flambeau 0
Grafton 40, West Bend East 27
Greendale 35, New Berlin West 14
Greenwood 28, Viroqua 14
Homestead 35, Cedarburg 14
Hortonville 42, Appleton West 14
Hurley 22, Ashland 0
Ithaca 44, Kickapoo/LaFarge 12
Janesville Craig 27, Janesville Parker 7
Jefferson 20, McFarland 8
Kaukauna 35, Wausau West 9
Kewaunee 36, Manawa 30
Kiel 30, Ripon 13
Kimberly 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21
La Crosse Logan 26, Eau Claire North 20
Lake Mills 55, New Glarus/Monticello 14
Lakeland 32, Northland Pines 27
Lancaster 36, River Valley 35
Little Chute 23, Oconto Falls 0
Lomira 38, Campbellsport 7
Lourdes Academy 55, Assumption 20
Luck 56, Shell Lake 28
Luther 21, Cashton 14
Madison Memorial 49, Madison La Follette 18
Marshfield 20, Oshkosh North 7
Martin Luther 35, University School of Milwaukee 14
Medford Area 42, Chippewa Falls 0
Melrose-Mindoro 41, Hillsboro 16
Menasha 34, Kingsford, Mich. 0
Menomonee Falls 40, West Allis Nathan Hale 14
Milton 40, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 16, Milwaukee Hamilton 0
Milwaukee Riverside University 57, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 0
Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 58, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Mineral Point 62, Dodgeville 27
Mondovi 26, Osceola 0
Monroe 34, Portage 33
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 44, Westfield Area 20
Mosinee 37, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Mukwonago 42, Oconomowoc 0
Muskego 24, Arrowhead 7
New Auburn 50, Mellen 22
New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Greenfield 7
New Holstein 49, North Fond du Lac 0
New Lisbon 42, Boscobel 6
New Richmond 14, Rice Lake 13
Newman Catholic 51, McDonell Central 12
Northwestern 49, Hayward 0
Onalaska 28, River Falls 21
Oostburg 36, Reedsville 26
Oregon 21, Beaver Dam 14
Osseo-Fairchild 38, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 37
Pecatonica/Argyle 34, Iowa-Grant 6
Pewaukee 56, Pius XI Catholic 0
Plymouth 14, Sheboygan Falls 7
Potosi 47, Royall 6
Poynette 54, Adams-Friendship 0
Prairie du Chien 46, Waterloo 19
Racine Lutheran 57, Waupun 20
Randolph 10, Pardeeville 8
Random Lake 51, Mishicot 28
Reedsburg Area 21, Monona Grove 13
River Ridge 41, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 3
Roncalli 30, Oconto 6
Rosholt 59, Menominee Indian 0
Saint Francis 41, Saint Thomas More 0
Sauk Prairie 19, Edgewood 13
Seymour 49, Green Bay West 12
Shawano 21, Waupaca 14
Siren 44, Prairie Farm 0
Slinger 31, Port Washington 0
Somerset 42, Nekoosa 14
South Milwaukee 47, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Sparta 35, Westby 25
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 8
St. John's NW Military Academy 25, Deerfield 6
Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon 7
Stratford 55, Antigo 0
Sun Prairie 47, Beloit Memorial 7
Superior 36, Merrill 0
Thorp 12, Glenwood City 6
Tomah 48, Black River Falls 14
Turtle Lake 26, Pepin/Alma 6
Two Rivers 12, Shiocton 9
Unity 42, Amery 8
Verona Area 61, Middleton 35
Watertown 26, Baraboo 12
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 19
Waukesha North 31, Kettle Moraine 6
Waukesha West 43, Waukesha South 6
Waunakee 56, Stoughton 26
Wausau East 24, Southern Door 7
West De Pere 52, New London 14
Whitnall 48, Cudahy 12
Wilmot Union 35, Racine Case 20
Winneconne 40, Omro 0
Wrightstown 24, Denmark 13
Xavier 44, Green Bay East 0