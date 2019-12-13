SportScene 13 for Friday, December 13th, 2019

Updated: Fri 10:52 PM, Dec 13, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Prep girls and boys basketball, WIAC men's and women's hockey, along with prep girls hockey action from all around Western Wisconsin!

UW-Eau Claire women's hockey's Hanna Zavoral scores an empty-netter in the Blugolds' 3-0 win over Concordia-Moorhead Friday night.

WIAC MEN'S HOCKEY

UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-Stevens Point 4

WIAC WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Concordia-Moorhead 0, UW-Eau Claire 3

BOYS HOCKEY

Amery 5, Rhinelander 1

Ashland 7, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 3

Bay Port 3, Ashwaubenon 1

Brookfield STARS 3, Greendale 2

Chippewa Falls 4, Tomah/Sparta 3

Marquette University 8, West Bend 2

McFarland 5, Oregon 2

Notre Dame 8, Waukesha 1

Sauk Prairie 9, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1

Tomahawk 8, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 3

GIRLS HOCKEY

Arrowhead 2, USM 1

Hudson 5, Bay Area 1

Warbirds 8, Brookfield 6

Western Wisconsin 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 88, Tri-County 24

Bangor 69, Hillsboro 35

Belmont 48, Shullsburg 37

Birchwood 81, Prairie Farm 53

Black Hawk 46, Albany 32

Brookfield Central 68, Germantown 51

Brookwood 69, Wonewoc-Center 63

Brown Deer 80, South Milwaukee 57

Bruce 60, Cornell 26

Cameron 92, Amery 49

Campbellsport 48, Berlin 40

Cedarburg 74, Hartford Union 62

Central Wisconsin Christian 51, Johnson Creek 43

Chippewa Falls 85, Rice Lake 57

Clear Lake 47, Turtle Lake 44

De Pere 72, Green Bay Preble 44

DeForest 78, Baraboo 44

Dodgeland 47, Horicon 44

Dominican 74, The Prairie School 70

Eau Claire North 74, Hudson 51

Edgar 47, Assumption 31

Elkhorn Area 55, Waterford 52

Gillett 58, Niagara 51

Grafton 68, Whitefish Bay 59

Green Bay East 49, Green Bay West 48

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 74, Algoma 52

Hamilton 75, Wauwatosa East 65

Hilbert 76, Reedsville 58

Homestead 65, West Bend East 38

Hope Christian 77, Saint Francis 64

Hortonville 73, Fond du Lac 52

Howards Grove 53, Random Lake 34

Iola-Scandinavia 85, Amherst 30

Kaukauna 79, Appleton North 70

Kettle Moraine 63, Muskego 56

Kewaskum 60, Waupun 48

Kickapoo 76, Weston 46

Kimberly 83, Oshkosh West 66

Laconia 45, Mayville 38

Lakeland 69, Antigo 55

Lancaster 61, Platteville 53

Lomira 66, Omro 63

Lourdes Academy 77, Hustisford 66

Luck 72, Frederic 47

Luxemburg-Casco 85, Marinette 59

Markesan 51, Pardeeville 42

Marshall 72, Watertown Luther Prep 53

Medford Area 55, Tomahawk 36

Merrill 72, Wausau West 57

Milwaukee Academy of Science 91, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 56

Milwaukee North 69, Milwaukee Arts 48

Milwaukee Riverside University 74, Milwaukee Golda Meir 60

Monona Grove 55, Edgewood 52

Monroe 79, Stoughton 76, OT

Mount Horeb 56, Portage 29

Neenah 70, Appleton West 20

New Auburn 55, Lake Holcombe 45

Nicolet 82, Slinger 56

Oakfield 72, Wayland Academy 69

Oconomowoc 40, Catholic Memorial 38

Oostburg 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42

Oregon 64, Milton 59

Pewaukee 69, Pius XI Catholic 42

Phelps 82, White Lake 62

Phillips 59, Athens 48

Plymouth 76, Ripon 71

Port Edwards 62, Loyal 57

Potosi 75, Cassville 30

Racine Case 81, Oak Creek 67

Racine St. Catherine's 71, Martin Luther 43

Randolph 75, Princeton/Green Lake 37

Rhinelander 78, Mosinee 72

Rio 65, Cambria-Friesland 62

River Ridge 55, Benton 54

Royall 64, New Lisbon 51

Saint Thomas More 48, Catholic Central 36

Salam School 70, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25

Seneca 59, La Farge 44

Sheboygan Area Luth. 94, Ozaukee 43

Shorewood 90, Cudahy 56

South Shore 90, Lac Courte Oreilles 50

Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 45

St. Mary Catholic 66, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 43

Sturgeon Bay 76, Oconto 53

Union Grove 64, Badger 53

University School of Milwaukee 79, Heritage Christian 63

Viroqua 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52

Watertown 75, Fort Atkinson 56

Waukesha West 57, Waukesha North 56

Waunakee 76, Beaver Dam 64

Wauwatosa West 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 60

Westosha Central 48, Burlington 33

Wilmot Union 66, Delavan-Darien 44

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, St. Marys Springs 56

Wisconsin Dells 71, Adams-Friendship 29

Wisconsin Heights 61, Dodgeville 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Amery 57, Ellsworth 43

Amherst 36, Iola-Scandinavia 34

Appleton East 78, Oshkosh North 23

Appleton North 52, Kaukauna 42

Athens 46, Rib Lake 26

Belleville 62, Potosi 48

Big Foot 41, Edgerton 29

Blair-Taylor 59, Independence 47

Bloomer 53, Cameron 32

Central Wisconsin Christian 42, Johnson Creek 32

Clear Lake 79, Turtle Lake 20

Clinton 64, Jefferson 44

Clintonville 68, Little Chute 52

Colfax 70, Glenwood City 21

Crandon 61, Three Lakes 36

Cuba City 47, Darlington 35

D.C. Everest 55, Wausau East 44

Deerfield 51, Williams Bay 36

Dominican 41, The Prairie School 15

Durand 60, Spring Valley 32

Eau Claire Memorial 59, La Crosse Central 46

Eleva-Strum 57, Lincoln 42

Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 15

Fall Creek 56, McDonell Central 48

Franklin 75, Kenosha Bradford 47

Freedom 62, Wrightstown 58, OT

Germantown 68, Brookfield Central 65

Greenfield 64, West Allis Central 48

Hamilton 57, Wauwatosa East 19

Hartford Union 60, Cedarburg 52

Holmen 59, Sparta 45

Hortonville 77, Fond du Lac 31

Kettle Moraine 79, Muskego 73

Kiel 70, Chilton 25

Kohler 69, Sheboygan Christian 49

Lake Holcombe 34, New Auburn 30

Lake Mills 87, Watertown Luther Prep 52

Luck 36, Frederic 29

Madison Memorial 67, Middleton 51

Marshall 61, Lodi 44

Martin Luther 85, Racine St. Catherine's 65

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 35

Menominee, Mich. 56, Peshtigo 17

Menomonie 50, River Falls 36

Mercer 54, Solon Springs 49

Milwaukee DSHA 57, Menomonee Falls 37

Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee South 8

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 76, Milw. Bay View 35

Milwaukee School of Languages 81, Milwaukee Vincent 50

Mukwonago 64, Milwaukee Riverside University 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Greendale 40

New Berlin West 66, Wisconsin Lutheran 38

New London 70, Green Bay West 33

New Richmond 61, Baldwin-Woodville 35

Niagara 49, Norway, Mich. 28

Northwestern 60, Ladysmith 55

Northwood 61, Shell Lake 30

Oak Creek 71, Racine Case 46

Oconomowoc 60, Catholic Memorial 31

Oconto Falls 60, Denmark 41

Pewaukee 58, Pius XI Catholic 50

Phillips 73, Northland Pines 41

Poynette 49, Cambridge 43

Prescott 67, Saint Croix Central 31

Rhinelander 70, Mosinee 69

Saint Thomas More 48, Catholic Central 36

Sheboygan Falls 59, Roncalli 23

Shorewood 57, Cudahy 49

Somerset 64, Osceola 53

St. Croix Falls 63, Grantsburg 20

Sturgeon Bay 48, Oconto 33

Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Craig 48

Two Rivers 35, New Holstein 31

Valders 52, Brillion 41

Verona Area 48, Madison West 28

Waterloo 61, Rio 46

Waukesha West 69, Waukesha North 68

Wausau West 69, Merrill 40

Wauwatosa West 44, West Allis Nathan Hale 38

Wayland Academy 43, Madison Country Day 37

West De Pere 70, Seymour 37

Whitefish Bay 44, Grafton 37

Wilmot Union 86, Burlington 41

Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 51, 2OT

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Menomonie 42

 