SportScene 13 for Friday, December 13th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Prep girls and boys basketball, WIAC men's and women's hockey, along with prep girls hockey action from all around Western Wisconsin!
UW-Eau Claire women's hockey's Hanna Zavoral scores an empty-netter in the Blugolds' 3-0 win over Concordia-Moorhead Friday night.
WIAC MEN'S HOCKEY
UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-Stevens Point 4
WIAC WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Concordia-Moorhead 0, UW-Eau Claire 3
BOYS HOCKEY
Amery 5, Rhinelander 1
Ashland 7, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 3
Bay Port 3, Ashwaubenon 1
Brookfield STARS 3, Greendale 2
Chippewa Falls 4, Tomah/Sparta 3
Marquette University 8, West Bend 2
McFarland 5, Oregon 2
Notre Dame 8, Waukesha 1
Sauk Prairie 9, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1
Tomahawk 8, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 3
GIRLS HOCKEY
Arrowhead 2, USM 1
Hudson 5, Bay Area 1
Warbirds 8, Brookfield 6
Western Wisconsin 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 88, Tri-County 24
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 35
Belmont 48, Shullsburg 37
Birchwood 81, Prairie Farm 53
Black Hawk 46, Albany 32
Brookfield Central 68, Germantown 51
Brookwood 69, Wonewoc-Center 63
Brown Deer 80, South Milwaukee 57
Bruce 60, Cornell 26
Cameron 92, Amery 49
Campbellsport 48, Berlin 40
Cedarburg 74, Hartford Union 62
Central Wisconsin Christian 51, Johnson Creek 43
Chippewa Falls 85, Rice Lake 57
Clear Lake 47, Turtle Lake 44
De Pere 72, Green Bay Preble 44
DeForest 78, Baraboo 44
Dodgeland 47, Horicon 44
Dominican 74, The Prairie School 70
Eau Claire North 74, Hudson 51
Edgar 47, Assumption 31
Elkhorn Area 55, Waterford 52
Gillett 58, Niagara 51
Grafton 68, Whitefish Bay 59
Green Bay East 49, Green Bay West 48
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 74, Algoma 52
Hamilton 75, Wauwatosa East 65
Hilbert 76, Reedsville 58
Homestead 65, West Bend East 38
Hope Christian 77, Saint Francis 64
Hortonville 73, Fond du Lac 52
Howards Grove 53, Random Lake 34
Iola-Scandinavia 85, Amherst 30
Kaukauna 79, Appleton North 70
Kettle Moraine 63, Muskego 56
Kewaskum 60, Waupun 48
Kickapoo 76, Weston 46
Kimberly 83, Oshkosh West 66
Laconia 45, Mayville 38
Lakeland 69, Antigo 55
Lancaster 61, Platteville 53
Lomira 66, Omro 63
Lourdes Academy 77, Hustisford 66
Luck 72, Frederic 47
Luxemburg-Casco 85, Marinette 59
Markesan 51, Pardeeville 42
Marshall 72, Watertown Luther Prep 53
Medford Area 55, Tomahawk 36
Merrill 72, Wausau West 57
Milwaukee Academy of Science 91, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 56
Milwaukee North 69, Milwaukee Arts 48
Milwaukee Riverside University 74, Milwaukee Golda Meir 60
Monona Grove 55, Edgewood 52
Monroe 79, Stoughton 76, OT
Mount Horeb 56, Portage 29
Neenah 70, Appleton West 20
New Auburn 55, Lake Holcombe 45
Nicolet 82, Slinger 56
Oakfield 72, Wayland Academy 69
Oconomowoc 40, Catholic Memorial 38
Oostburg 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42
Oregon 64, Milton 59
Pewaukee 69, Pius XI Catholic 42
Phelps 82, White Lake 62
Phillips 59, Athens 48
Plymouth 76, Ripon 71
Port Edwards 62, Loyal 57
Potosi 75, Cassville 30
Racine Case 81, Oak Creek 67
Racine St. Catherine's 71, Martin Luther 43
Randolph 75, Princeton/Green Lake 37
Rhinelander 78, Mosinee 72
Rio 65, Cambria-Friesland 62
River Ridge 55, Benton 54
Royall 64, New Lisbon 51
Saint Thomas More 48, Catholic Central 36
Salam School 70, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25
Seneca 59, La Farge 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 94, Ozaukee 43
Shorewood 90, Cudahy 56
South Shore 90, Lac Courte Oreilles 50
Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 45
St. Mary Catholic 66, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 43
Sturgeon Bay 76, Oconto 53
Union Grove 64, Badger 53
University School of Milwaukee 79, Heritage Christian 63
Viroqua 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52
Watertown 75, Fort Atkinson 56
Waukesha West 57, Waukesha North 56
Waunakee 76, Beaver Dam 64
Wauwatosa West 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 60
Westosha Central 48, Burlington 33
Wilmot Union 66, Delavan-Darien 44
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, St. Marys Springs 56
Wisconsin Dells 71, Adams-Friendship 29
Wisconsin Heights 61, Dodgeville 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Amery 57, Ellsworth 43
Amherst 36, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Appleton East 78, Oshkosh North 23
Appleton North 52, Kaukauna 42
Athens 46, Rib Lake 26
Belleville 62, Potosi 48
Big Foot 41, Edgerton 29
Blair-Taylor 59, Independence 47
Bloomer 53, Cameron 32
Central Wisconsin Christian 42, Johnson Creek 32
Clear Lake 79, Turtle Lake 20
Clinton 64, Jefferson 44
Clintonville 68, Little Chute 52
Colfax 70, Glenwood City 21
Crandon 61, Three Lakes 36
Cuba City 47, Darlington 35
D.C. Everest 55, Wausau East 44
Deerfield 51, Williams Bay 36
Dominican 41, The Prairie School 15
Durand 60, Spring Valley 32
Eau Claire Memorial 59, La Crosse Central 46
Eleva-Strum 57, Lincoln 42
Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 15
Fall Creek 56, McDonell Central 48
Franklin 75, Kenosha Bradford 47
Freedom 62, Wrightstown 58, OT
Germantown 68, Brookfield Central 65
Greenfield 64, West Allis Central 48
Hamilton 57, Wauwatosa East 19
Hartford Union 60, Cedarburg 52
Holmen 59, Sparta 45
Hortonville 77, Fond du Lac 31
Kettle Moraine 79, Muskego 73
Kiel 70, Chilton 25
Kohler 69, Sheboygan Christian 49
Lake Holcombe 34, New Auburn 30
Lake Mills 87, Watertown Luther Prep 52
Luck 36, Frederic 29
Madison Memorial 67, Middleton 51
Marshall 61, Lodi 44
Martin Luther 85, Racine St. Catherine's 65
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 35
Menominee, Mich. 56, Peshtigo 17
Menomonie 50, River Falls 36
Mercer 54, Solon Springs 49
Milwaukee DSHA 57, Menomonee Falls 37
Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee South 8
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 76, Milw. Bay View 35
Milwaukee School of Languages 81, Milwaukee Vincent 50
Mukwonago 64, Milwaukee Riverside University 50
New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Greendale 40
New Berlin West 66, Wisconsin Lutheran 38
New London 70, Green Bay West 33
New Richmond 61, Baldwin-Woodville 35
Niagara 49, Norway, Mich. 28
Northwestern 60, Ladysmith 55
Northwood 61, Shell Lake 30
Oak Creek 71, Racine Case 46
Oconomowoc 60, Catholic Memorial 31
Oconto Falls 60, Denmark 41
Pewaukee 58, Pius XI Catholic 50
Phillips 73, Northland Pines 41
Poynette 49, Cambridge 43
Prescott 67, Saint Croix Central 31
Rhinelander 70, Mosinee 69
Saint Thomas More 48, Catholic Central 36
Sheboygan Falls 59, Roncalli 23
Shorewood 57, Cudahy 49
Somerset 64, Osceola 53
St. Croix Falls 63, Grantsburg 20
Sturgeon Bay 48, Oconto 33
Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Craig 48
Two Rivers 35, New Holstein 31
Valders 52, Brillion 41
Verona Area 48, Madison West 28
Waterloo 61, Rio 46
Waukesha West 69, Waukesha North 68
Wausau West 69, Merrill 40
Wauwatosa West 44, West Allis Nathan Hale 38
Wayland Academy 43, Madison Country Day 37
West De Pere 70, Seymour 37
Whitefish Bay 44, Grafton 37
Wilmot Union 86, Burlington 41
Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 51, 2OT
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Menomonie 42