SportScene 13 for Friday, December 6th, 2019

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 10:51 PM, Dec 06, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Blugold men's hockey team stays unbeaten on the season with a big 3rd period. Plus, all kinds of prep hockey and basketball action from across the Chippewa Valley!

Chippewa Falls' Isaac Frenette celebrates after scoring a goal in the Cardinals' 6-0 win over Antigo.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Final
Shell Lake
67
Clayton
27

Final
Rice Lake
60
Eau Claire Memorial
89

Final
Winter
38
Birchwood
71

Final
Greenwood
59
Loyal
57

Final
Menomonie
62
Chippewa Falls
72

Final
Medford
70
Antigo
46

Final
Ladysmith
47
Barron
55

Final
Spooner
63
Cameron
83

Final
Cornell
45
Augusta
84

Final
Northwestern
65
Cumberland
80

Final
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
50
Bloomer
51

Final
Colby
57
Owen - Withee
49

Final
Durand - Arkansaw
62
Eleva-Strum
48

Final
Gilman
52
Neillsville
94

Final
Black River Falls
43
Tomah
72

Final
Hudson
59
River Falls
47

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Final
Rice Lake
38
Eau Claire Memorial
42

Final
Chippewa Falls
48
Menomonie
38

Final
Lake Holcombe
42
Bruce
51

Final
Prairie Farm
53
Clear Lake
63

Final
Cadott
51
Eau Claire Regis
40

Final
Fall Creek
57
Osseo - Fairchild
53

Final
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
72
Stanley - Boyd
57

PREP BOYS HOCKEY
Final
Antigo
0
Chippewa Falls
6

WIAC MEN'S HOCKEY
Final
Northland College
1
UW-Eau Claire
5

Final
UW-Stout
3
UW-Stevens Point
6

Final
UW-Superior
5
UW-River Falls
2

Jon Richards celebrates after scoring a goal against Northland College in the Blugolds' 5-1 win.
 