SportScene 13 for Friday, January 10th, 2020

Updated: Fri 10:48 PM, Jan 10, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- A jam-packed SportScene 13, including a double overtime thriller between Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls in girls hoops! Plus, Altoona and McDonell battle for the top spot in the Cloverbelt in boys hoops.

UW-Eau Claire women's hockey's Elizabeth Bauer knocks home a goal in the #3 Blugolds' 3-1 win over Lake Forest Friday night.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 74, McDonell Central 64

Antigo 53, Rhinelander 47

Arrowhead 77, Oconomowoc 56

Ashwaubenon 66, Green Bay Preble 45

Bay Port 62, Notre Dame 46

Belleville 45, Watertown Luther Prep 30

Cambria-Friesland 65, Fall River 53

Cedarburg 74, West Bend West 27

Chippewa Falls 69, Wausau West 41

Clear Lake 82, Shell Lake 49

Crivitz 83, Saint Thomas Aquinas 62

Cuba City 74, Fennimore 70

Darlington 103, Riverdale 29

De Pere 74, Sheboygan South 64

Dodgeland 70, Valley Christian 47

Dominican 68, Catholic Central 26

Eau Claire North 87, Rice Lake 63

Fall Creek 50, Cadott 40

Gilmanton 58, New Auburn 44

Grafton 89, Nicolet 83

Green Bay Southwest 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 68

Greenfield 57, Whitnall 49

Greenwood 69, Columbus Catholic 64

Howards Grove 60, Mishicot 29

Hudson 55, Menomonie 45

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Bonduel 46

Janesville Craig 70, Middleton 61

Kenosha Bradford 66, Racine Park 64

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, Racine Lutheran 59

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 93, Ripon 71

Kickapoo 60, Ithaca 39

Kimberly 88, Kaukauna 60

Kohler 81, Cedar Grove-Belgium 76

La Crosse Central 104, La Crosse Logan 74

La Farge 69, Weston 40

Laconia 50, Omro 47

Lakeland 69, Northland Pines 61

Lancaster 58, Prairie du Chien 53, OT

Lincoln 55, Melrose-Mindoro 51

Lodi 60, Marshall 50

Luck 57, Grantsburg 54

Madison La Follette 90, Verona Area 34

Madison West 65, Janesville Parker 49

Manitowoc Lutheran 66, Hilbert 62

Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa West 61

Marshfield 64, Wausau East 42

Martin Luther 86, Saint Thomas More 57

Mauston 66, Westfield Area 40

Medford Area 68, Mosinee 53

Merrill 76, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 72

Milw. Bay View 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 56

Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 73, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 49

Mineral Point 67, Boscobel 49

Muskego 62, Waukesha West 59

Neenah 78, Hortonville 74

Oak Creek 46, Franklin 45

Onalaska 82, Sparta 24

Oneida Nation 55, Niagara 25

Oostburg 72, Random Lake 38

Oshkosh North 59, Fond du Lac 49

Ozaukee 77, Sheboygan Christian 55

Parkview 75, Williams Bay 65

Phillips 65, Newman Catholic 54

Plymouth 58, Kewaskum 33

Racine Horlick 77, Kenosha Tremper 69

Racine St. Catherine's 82, Shoreland Lutheran 35

Randolph 58, Rio 47

Rib Lake 54, Assumption 36

Richland Center 56, Dodgeville 53

River Falls 63, Eau Claire Memorial 59, 2OT

River Valley 52, Platteville 40

Shiocton 83, Menominee Indian 54

Somerset 72, Barron 65

South Shore 49, Hurley 46

Spring Valley 58, Elmwood/Plum City 44

St. Mary Catholic 60, Reedsville 58

Stevens Point 71, D.C. Everest 63

Stratford 83, Abbotsford 45

Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67

Thorp 69, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Three Lakes def. White Lake, forfeit

Tomah 59, Holmen 56

Unity 65, Frederic 47

Waupun 66, Campbellsport 45

Wautoma 62, Adams-Friendship 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 61, Seneca 55

Webster 62, Siren 42

West Allis Central 61, Pewaukee 59

West Bend East 76, Hartford Union 72

West De Pere 52, Green Bay East 49

Winter 45, Cornell 32

Wisconsin Dells 80, Nekoosa 40

Wisconsin Lutheran 64, Pius XI Catholic 50

Xavier 66, Green Bay West 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 58, Wautoma 49

Aquinas 99, Edgewood 38

Assumption 57, Rib Lake 14

Badger 57, Westosha Central 36

Bangor 63, Wonewoc-Center 30

Barron 37, Cameron 27

Bay Port 63, Notre Dame 48

Beaver Dam 64, Reedsburg Area 56

Black Hawk 87, Juda 25

Bloomer 55, Spooner 36

Brillion 33, Two Rivers 27

Cedarburg 47, West Bend West 31

Clear Lake 80, Shell Lake 61

Clintonville 46, Fox Valley Lutheran 41

De Pere 54, Sheboygan South 40

Dodgeland 35, Parkview 25

Dominican 44, Catholic Central 20

Elkhorn Area 58, Burlington 38

Freedom 64, Waupaca 39

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45, Black River Falls 42

Germantown 74, Menomonee Falls 35

Gibraltar 58, Sevastopol 34

Gilmanton 45, New Auburn 29

Grafton 61, Nicolet 41

Hartford Union 59, West Bend East 51

Hudson 54, Menomonie 26

Kenosha Bradford 52, Racine Park 44

Kenosha Christian Life 47, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14

La Crosse Logan 56, La Crosse Central 54

Lakeland 64, Northland Pines 28

Little Chute 56, Denmark 46

Living Word Lutheran 52, Saint Francis 27

Luck 60, Grantsburg 47

Medford Area 64, Mosinee 49

Milwaukee Golda Meir 51, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 12

Milwaukee School of Languages 84, Destiny 18

Milwaukee South def. Milwaukee North, forfeit

Mount Horeb 72, Portage 36

Mountain Top Academy 44, Kenosha Reuther 30

Mukwonago 81, Catholic Memorial 59

Muskego 65, Waukesha West 58

Newman Catholic 77, Phillips 48

Northwestern 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Oak Creek 54, Franklin 42

Oconomowoc 60, Arrowhead 53

Oconto 33, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29

Pewaukee 94, West Allis Central 19

Pius XI Catholic 77, Wisconsin Lutheran 25

Potosi/Cassville 66, Benton 21

Prescott 69, Ellsworth 35

Pulaski 48, Sheboygan North 31

Racine Case 53, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Rhinelander 77, Antigo 41

River Ridge 32, Shullsburg 17

Rosholt 53, Tri-County 17

Seymour 53, New London 49

Sheboygan Falls 49, Kiel 43

Siren 60, Webster 46

Tigerton 36, Marion 17

Unity 72, Frederic 24

Valders 70, New Holstein 41

Waterford 53, Wilmot Union 44

Watertown 46, Milton 31

West Allis Nathan Hale 64, Wauwatosa East 50

West Salem 71, Viroqua 22

Whitefish Bay 58, Port Washington 19

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 33

Wrightstown 77, Oconto Falls 32

 