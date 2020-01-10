SportScene 13 for Friday, January 10th, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- A jam-packed SportScene 13, including a double overtime thriller between Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls in girls hoops! Plus, Altoona and McDonell battle for the top spot in the Cloverbelt in boys hoops.
UW-Eau Claire women's hockey's Elizabeth Bauer knocks home a goal in the #3 Blugolds' 3-1 win over Lake Forest Friday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 74, McDonell Central 64
Antigo 53, Rhinelander 47
Arrowhead 77, Oconomowoc 56
Ashwaubenon 66, Green Bay Preble 45
Bay Port 62, Notre Dame 46
Belleville 45, Watertown Luther Prep 30
Cambria-Friesland 65, Fall River 53
Cedarburg 74, West Bend West 27
Chippewa Falls 69, Wausau West 41
Clear Lake 82, Shell Lake 49
Crivitz 83, Saint Thomas Aquinas 62
Cuba City 74, Fennimore 70
Darlington 103, Riverdale 29
De Pere 74, Sheboygan South 64
Dodgeland 70, Valley Christian 47
Dominican 68, Catholic Central 26
Eau Claire North 87, Rice Lake 63
Fall Creek 50, Cadott 40
Gilmanton 58, New Auburn 44
Grafton 89, Nicolet 83
Green Bay Southwest 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 68
Greenfield 57, Whitnall 49
Greenwood 69, Columbus Catholic 64
Howards Grove 60, Mishicot 29
Hudson 55, Menomonie 45
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Bonduel 46
Janesville Craig 70, Middleton 61
Kenosha Bradford 66, Racine Park 64
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, Racine Lutheran 59
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 93, Ripon 71
Kickapoo 60, Ithaca 39
Kimberly 88, Kaukauna 60
Kohler 81, Cedar Grove-Belgium 76
La Crosse Central 104, La Crosse Logan 74
La Farge 69, Weston 40
Laconia 50, Omro 47
Lakeland 69, Northland Pines 61
Lancaster 58, Prairie du Chien 53, OT
Lincoln 55, Melrose-Mindoro 51
Lodi 60, Marshall 50
Luck 57, Grantsburg 54
Madison La Follette 90, Verona Area 34
Madison West 65, Janesville Parker 49
Manitowoc Lutheran 66, Hilbert 62
Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa West 61
Marshfield 64, Wausau East 42
Martin Luther 86, Saint Thomas More 57
Mauston 66, Westfield Area 40
Medford Area 68, Mosinee 53
Merrill 76, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 72
Milw. Bay View 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 56
Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 73, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 49
Mineral Point 67, Boscobel 49
Muskego 62, Waukesha West 59
Neenah 78, Hortonville 74
Oak Creek 46, Franklin 45
Onalaska 82, Sparta 24
Oneida Nation 55, Niagara 25
Oostburg 72, Random Lake 38
Oshkosh North 59, Fond du Lac 49
Ozaukee 77, Sheboygan Christian 55
Parkview 75, Williams Bay 65
Phillips 65, Newman Catholic 54
Plymouth 58, Kewaskum 33
Racine Horlick 77, Kenosha Tremper 69
Racine St. Catherine's 82, Shoreland Lutheran 35
Randolph 58, Rio 47
Rib Lake 54, Assumption 36
Richland Center 56, Dodgeville 53
River Falls 63, Eau Claire Memorial 59, 2OT
River Valley 52, Platteville 40
Shiocton 83, Menominee Indian 54
Somerset 72, Barron 65
South Shore 49, Hurley 46
Spring Valley 58, Elmwood/Plum City 44
St. Mary Catholic 60, Reedsville 58
Stevens Point 71, D.C. Everest 63
Stratford 83, Abbotsford 45
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Thorp 69, Osseo-Fairchild 54
Three Lakes def. White Lake, forfeit
Tomah 59, Holmen 56
Unity 65, Frederic 47
Waupun 66, Campbellsport 45
Wautoma 62, Adams-Friendship 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 61, Seneca 55
Webster 62, Siren 42
West Allis Central 61, Pewaukee 59
West Bend East 76, Hartford Union 72
West De Pere 52, Green Bay East 49
Winter 45, Cornell 32
Wisconsin Dells 80, Nekoosa 40
Wisconsin Lutheran 64, Pius XI Catholic 50
Xavier 66, Green Bay West 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 58, Wautoma 49
Aquinas 99, Edgewood 38
Assumption 57, Rib Lake 14
Badger 57, Westosha Central 36
Bangor 63, Wonewoc-Center 30
Barron 37, Cameron 27
Bay Port 63, Notre Dame 48
Beaver Dam 64, Reedsburg Area 56
Black Hawk 87, Juda 25
Bloomer 55, Spooner 36
Brillion 33, Two Rivers 27
Cedarburg 47, West Bend West 31
Clear Lake 80, Shell Lake 61
Clintonville 46, Fox Valley Lutheran 41
De Pere 54, Sheboygan South 40
Dodgeland 35, Parkview 25
Dominican 44, Catholic Central 20
Elkhorn Area 58, Burlington 38
Freedom 64, Waupaca 39
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45, Black River Falls 42
Germantown 74, Menomonee Falls 35
Gibraltar 58, Sevastopol 34
Gilmanton 45, New Auburn 29
Grafton 61, Nicolet 41
Hartford Union 59, West Bend East 51
Hudson 54, Menomonie 26
Kenosha Bradford 52, Racine Park 44
Kenosha Christian Life 47, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14
La Crosse Logan 56, La Crosse Central 54
Lakeland 64, Northland Pines 28
Little Chute 56, Denmark 46
Living Word Lutheran 52, Saint Francis 27
Luck 60, Grantsburg 47
Medford Area 64, Mosinee 49
Milwaukee Golda Meir 51, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 12
Milwaukee School of Languages 84, Destiny 18
Milwaukee South def. Milwaukee North, forfeit
Mount Horeb 72, Portage 36
Mountain Top Academy 44, Kenosha Reuther 30
Mukwonago 81, Catholic Memorial 59
Muskego 65, Waukesha West 58
Newman Catholic 77, Phillips 48
Northwestern 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
Oak Creek 54, Franklin 42
Oconomowoc 60, Arrowhead 53
Oconto 33, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29
Pewaukee 94, West Allis Central 19
Pius XI Catholic 77, Wisconsin Lutheran 25
Potosi/Cassville 66, Benton 21
Prescott 69, Ellsworth 35
Pulaski 48, Sheboygan North 31
Racine Case 53, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Rhinelander 77, Antigo 41
River Ridge 32, Shullsburg 17
Rosholt 53, Tri-County 17
Seymour 53, New London 49
Sheboygan Falls 49, Kiel 43
Siren 60, Webster 46
Tigerton 36, Marion 17
Unity 72, Frederic 24
Valders 70, New Holstein 41
Waterford 53, Wilmot Union 44
Watertown 46, Milton 31
West Allis Nathan Hale 64, Wauwatosa East 50
West Salem 71, Viroqua 22
Whitefish Bay 58, Port Washington 19
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 33
Wrightstown 77, Oconto Falls 32