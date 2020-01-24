SportScene 13 for Friday, January 24th, 2020

Updated: Fri 11:04 PM, Jan 24, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- All kinds of prep action from around Western Wisconsin, including a double overtime thriller as Chippewa Falls defeated Eau Claire North 85-81.

The Chippewa Falls boys basketball team celebrates after a double overtime win over Eau Claire North.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 52, Nekoosa 41

Almond-Bancroft 60, Rosholt 59

Altoona 51, Thorp 34

Appleton West 56, Oshkosh North 26

Aquinas 53, Sparta 38

Ashwaubenon 46, Pulaski 44

Bay Port 73, Sheboygan South 67

Belleville 77, Cambridge 54

Beloit Memorial 81, Janesville Craig 64

Birchwood 77, Flambeau 66

Blair-Taylor 50, Lincoln 41

Brookfield Central 95, Menomonee Falls 65

Burlington 67, Badger 54

Cambria-Friesland 65, Markesan 62

Catholic Central 59, Shoreland Lutheran 55

Central Wisconsin Christian 74, Dodgeland 47

Chilton 60, Valders 43

Chippewa Falls 85, Eau Claire North 81, 2OT

Clear Lake 63, Turtle Lake 51

Clintonville 44, Little Chute 39

Coleman 73, Niagara 34

Colfax 53, Spring Valley 42

Columbus 63, Lake Mills 57

Cuba City 83, Mineral Point 57

Denmark 56, Oconto Falls 48

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Augusta 47

Edgar 68, Abbotsford 56

Elkhorn Area 71, Union Grove 38

Fall Creek 85, Osseo-Fairchild 56

Fennimore 70, Southwestern 37

Franklin 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 39

Gibraltar 77, Algoma 67

Gillett 75, Saint Thomas Aquinas 55

Grantsburg 63, St. Croix Falls 61

Green Bay Southwest 78, Notre Dame 71

Greendale 72, Shorewood 44

Hortonville 74, Kaukauna 69

Independence 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 58

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 61, Solon Springs 51

Janesville Parker 70, Verona Area 60

Kenosha Bradford 60, Oak Creek 55

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54, Saint Thomas More 47

Kettle Moraine 63, Catholic Memorial 52

Kiel 70, Brillion 53

Kimberly 67, Appleton North 39

Lake Holcombe 64, New Auburn 53

Lodi 62, Lakeside Lutheran 51

Lomira 55, Mayville 47

Luck 62, Frederic 45

Luxemburg-Casco 65, Fox Valley Lutheran 52

Madison East 58, Middleton 49

Madison East 58, New Berlin West 49

Madison Memorial 73, Sun Prairie 64

Manitowoc Lincoln 66, Green Bay Preble 42

Marshfield 57, Stevens Point 39

Martin Luther 76, The Prairie School 57

McDonell Central 49, Stanley-Boyd 46

McFarland 80, Jefferson 64

Medford Area 88, Antigo 44

Mellen 68, Mercer 35

Melrose-Mindoro 100, Pepin/Alma 63

Milw. Bay View 83, Monroe 77

Milwaukee King 71, Milwaukee Riverside University 39

Milwaukee Lutheran 59, Greenfield 43

Milwaukee School of Languages 81, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 25

Milwaukee Vincent 59, Milw. Washington 49

Mosinee 72, Tomahawk 42

Muskego 70, Waukesha South 57

Neenah 77, Fond du Lac 46

New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Pius XI Catholic 53

New Glarus 52, Marshall 49

New London 88, Lakeland 65

New Richmond 68, Somerset 48

Nicolet 55, Whitefish Bay 49

Northland Pines 74, Rhinelander 72

Omro 64, St. Marys Springs 63

Pacelli 66, Tri-County 24

Peshtigo 41, Green Bay West 36

Pewaukee 64, West Allis Central 63

Prairie du Chien 47, Platteville 34

Prescott 81, Baldwin-Woodville 62

Racine St. Catherine's 82, Racine Lutheran 42

Regis 69, Cadott 53

Saint Croix Central 75, Amery 35

Saint Francis 55, Messmer 45

Sheboygan Falls 58, Roncalli 50

Sheboygan North 56, De Pere 54

Slinger 53, Hartford Union 51

Southern Door 65, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 45

Stratford 63, Phillips 44

Sturgeon Bay 74, Kewaunee 59

Superior 66, Cloquet, Minn. 57

Two Rivers 73, New Holstein 70

Unity 60, Siren 32

University Lake 81, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 36

Waterford 60, Delavan-Darien 42

Waukesha North 48, Oconomowoc 47

Waukesha West 56, Mukwonago 39

Waupaca 86, Marinette 56

Wauwatosa East 80, Marquette University 62

Wauwatosa West 80, Germantown 61

Wauzeka-Steuben 64, De Soto 20

West Bend East 78, Port Washington 62

Westfield Area 80, Wautoma 68

Westlake, Ill. 62, Kenosha Christian Life 56

Whitewater 46, Big Foot 41

Whitnall 65, South Milwaukee 58

Wisconsin Dells 54, Mauston 37

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Wausau West 42

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 69, Northland Lutheran 56

Wrightstown 62, Freedom 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 40, Chequamegon 34

Adams-Friendship 52, Nekoosa 41

Appleton East 60, Oshkosh West 41

Aquinas 103, Sparta 35

Auburndale 55, Rib Lake 22

Badger 63, Burlington 22

Bay Port 65, Sheboygan South 27

Belmont 51, Pecatonica 38

Berlin 45, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 40

Bloomer 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Brookfield Central 34, Menomonee Falls 31

Cameron 61, Spooner 20

Cashton 76, Brookwood 33

Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire North 41

De Pere 60, Sheboygan North 54

Elk Mound 67, Boyceville 52

Flambeau 63, Birchwood 18

Franklin 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 28

Frederic 46, Luck 42

Germantown 82, Wauwatosa West 38

Grafton 47, Cedarburg 44

Green Bay West 61, Omro 53

Greendale 72, Shorewood 44

Hortonville 71, Kaukauna 55

Howards Grove 51, Oostburg 40

Kettle Moraine 76, Catholic Memorial 66

Kewaskum 61, Ripon 51

Kimberly 77, Appleton North 46

Ladysmith 45, Barron 35

Laona-Wabeno 51, Florence 31

Marshall 76, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 22

Martin Luther 55, The Prairie School 25

Merrill 57, Wausau East 45

Milwaukee DSHA 83, Wauwatosa East 24

Milwaukee Golda Meir 56, Milwaukee South 12

Milwaukee King 66, Hamilton 61

Milwaukee Lutheran 64, Greenfield 61

Milwaukee Madison 72, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 15

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 75, Milw. Bay View 29

Mishicot 71, Manitowoc Lutheran 39

Monticello 69, Benton 56

Mukwonago 51, Waukesha West 39

Muskego 40, Waukesha South 39

Necedah 45, Royall 32

Neillsville 59, Owen-Withee 30

New Auburn 37, Lake Holcombe 33

New Berlin West 70, Wisconsin Lutheran 47

Nicolet 58, Whitefish Bay 51

Northwestern 63, Cumberland 22

Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 42

Oconomowoc 62, Waukesha North 38

Onalaska 57, Holmen 30

Pewaukee 99, West Allis Central 21

Phillips 46, Stratford 37

Pius XI Catholic 59, New Berlin Eisenhower 46

Prentice 53, Assumption 46

Racine Case 61, Racine Horlick 60

Random Lake 37, Kohler 16

Rhinelander 75, Northland Pines 39

Sheboygan Christian 55, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49

Shoreland Lutheran 53, Catholic Central 49

Slinger 47, Hartford Union 46

St. Croix Falls 73, Grantsburg 37

Union Grove 52, Elkhorn Area 28

Unity 93, Siren 28

Waterford 46, Delavan-Darien 43

Watertown 43, Stoughton 38

Waupun 60, Plymouth 37

West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Brookfield East 27

West Bend West 60, Homestead 48

West De Pere 83, Seymour 43

Westosha Central 67, Wilmot Union 64

Winneconne 48, Campbellsport 45

Wisconsin Dells 54, Mauston 17

Wisconsin School for the Deaf 35, Metro 10

BOYS HOCKEY

Brookfield STARS 5, Appleton United 2

Chippewa Falls 4, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 1, Homestead 0

Marquette University 8, Greendale 1

Northland Pines 3, Hayward 1

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 6, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 0

Sauk Prairie 9, Milton 2

Verona Area 8, Middleton 0

Waunakee 13, Monona Grove 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

Fox Cities 6, Arrowhead 0

Hudson 2, USM 0

Warbirds 3, Viroqua 2

 