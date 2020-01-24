SportScene 13 for Friday, January 24th, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- All kinds of prep action from around Western Wisconsin, including a double overtime thriller as Chippewa Falls defeated Eau Claire North 85-81.
The Chippewa Falls boys basketball team celebrates after a double overtime win over Eau Claire North.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 52, Nekoosa 41
Almond-Bancroft 60, Rosholt 59
Altoona 51, Thorp 34
Appleton West 56, Oshkosh North 26
Aquinas 53, Sparta 38
Ashwaubenon 46, Pulaski 44
Bay Port 73, Sheboygan South 67
Belleville 77, Cambridge 54
Beloit Memorial 81, Janesville Craig 64
Birchwood 77, Flambeau 66
Blair-Taylor 50, Lincoln 41
Brookfield Central 95, Menomonee Falls 65
Burlington 67, Badger 54
Cambria-Friesland 65, Markesan 62
Catholic Central 59, Shoreland Lutheran 55
Central Wisconsin Christian 74, Dodgeland 47
Chilton 60, Valders 43
Chippewa Falls 85, Eau Claire North 81, 2OT
Clear Lake 63, Turtle Lake 51
Clintonville 44, Little Chute 39
Coleman 73, Niagara 34
Colfax 53, Spring Valley 42
Columbus 63, Lake Mills 57
Cuba City 83, Mineral Point 57
Denmark 56, Oconto Falls 48
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Augusta 47
Edgar 68, Abbotsford 56
Elkhorn Area 71, Union Grove 38
Fall Creek 85, Osseo-Fairchild 56
Fennimore 70, Southwestern 37
Franklin 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 39
Gibraltar 77, Algoma 67
Gillett 75, Saint Thomas Aquinas 55
Grantsburg 63, St. Croix Falls 61
Green Bay Southwest 78, Notre Dame 71
Greendale 72, Shorewood 44
Hortonville 74, Kaukauna 69
Independence 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 58
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 61, Solon Springs 51
Janesville Parker 70, Verona Area 60
Kenosha Bradford 60, Oak Creek 55
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54, Saint Thomas More 47
Kettle Moraine 63, Catholic Memorial 52
Kiel 70, Brillion 53
Kimberly 67, Appleton North 39
Lake Holcombe 64, New Auburn 53
Lodi 62, Lakeside Lutheran 51
Lomira 55, Mayville 47
Luck 62, Frederic 45
Luxemburg-Casco 65, Fox Valley Lutheran 52
Madison East 58, Middleton 49
Madison East 58, New Berlin West 49
Madison Memorial 73, Sun Prairie 64
Manitowoc Lincoln 66, Green Bay Preble 42
Marshfield 57, Stevens Point 39
Martin Luther 76, The Prairie School 57
McDonell Central 49, Stanley-Boyd 46
McFarland 80, Jefferson 64
Medford Area 88, Antigo 44
Mellen 68, Mercer 35
Melrose-Mindoro 100, Pepin/Alma 63
Milw. Bay View 83, Monroe 77
Milwaukee King 71, Milwaukee Riverside University 39
Milwaukee Lutheran 59, Greenfield 43
Milwaukee School of Languages 81, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 25
Milwaukee Vincent 59, Milw. Washington 49
Mosinee 72, Tomahawk 42
Muskego 70, Waukesha South 57
Neenah 77, Fond du Lac 46
New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Pius XI Catholic 53
New Glarus 52, Marshall 49
New London 88, Lakeland 65
New Richmond 68, Somerset 48
Nicolet 55, Whitefish Bay 49
Northland Pines 74, Rhinelander 72
Omro 64, St. Marys Springs 63
Pacelli 66, Tri-County 24
Peshtigo 41, Green Bay West 36
Pewaukee 64, West Allis Central 63
Prairie du Chien 47, Platteville 34
Prescott 81, Baldwin-Woodville 62
Racine St. Catherine's 82, Racine Lutheran 42
Regis 69, Cadott 53
Saint Croix Central 75, Amery 35
Saint Francis 55, Messmer 45
Sheboygan Falls 58, Roncalli 50
Sheboygan North 56, De Pere 54
Slinger 53, Hartford Union 51
Southern Door 65, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 45
Stratford 63, Phillips 44
Sturgeon Bay 74, Kewaunee 59
Superior 66, Cloquet, Minn. 57
Two Rivers 73, New Holstein 70
Unity 60, Siren 32
University Lake 81, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 36
Waterford 60, Delavan-Darien 42
Waukesha North 48, Oconomowoc 47
Waukesha West 56, Mukwonago 39
Waupaca 86, Marinette 56
Wauwatosa East 80, Marquette University 62
Wauwatosa West 80, Germantown 61
Wauzeka-Steuben 64, De Soto 20
West Bend East 78, Port Washington 62
Westfield Area 80, Wautoma 68
Westlake, Ill. 62, Kenosha Christian Life 56
Whitewater 46, Big Foot 41
Whitnall 65, South Milwaukee 58
Wisconsin Dells 54, Mauston 37
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Wausau West 42
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 69, Northland Lutheran 56
Wrightstown 62, Freedom 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Abbotsford 40, Chequamegon 34
Adams-Friendship 52, Nekoosa 41
Appleton East 60, Oshkosh West 41
Aquinas 103, Sparta 35
Auburndale 55, Rib Lake 22
Badger 63, Burlington 22
Bay Port 65, Sheboygan South 27
Belmont 51, Pecatonica 38
Berlin 45, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 40
Bloomer 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
Brookfield Central 34, Menomonee Falls 31
Cameron 61, Spooner 20
Cashton 76, Brookwood 33
Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire North 41
De Pere 60, Sheboygan North 54
Elk Mound 67, Boyceville 52
Flambeau 63, Birchwood 18
Franklin 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 28
Frederic 46, Luck 42
Germantown 82, Wauwatosa West 38
Grafton 47, Cedarburg 44
Green Bay West 61, Omro 53
Greendale 72, Shorewood 44
Hortonville 71, Kaukauna 55
Howards Grove 51, Oostburg 40
Kettle Moraine 76, Catholic Memorial 66
Kewaskum 61, Ripon 51
Kimberly 77, Appleton North 46
Ladysmith 45, Barron 35
Laona-Wabeno 51, Florence 31
Marshall 76, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 22
Martin Luther 55, The Prairie School 25
Merrill 57, Wausau East 45
Milwaukee DSHA 83, Wauwatosa East 24
Milwaukee Golda Meir 56, Milwaukee South 12
Milwaukee King 66, Hamilton 61
Milwaukee Lutheran 64, Greenfield 61
Milwaukee Madison 72, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 15
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 75, Milw. Bay View 29
Mishicot 71, Manitowoc Lutheran 39
Monticello 69, Benton 56
Mukwonago 51, Waukesha West 39
Muskego 40, Waukesha South 39
Necedah 45, Royall 32
Neillsville 59, Owen-Withee 30
New Auburn 37, Lake Holcombe 33
New Berlin West 70, Wisconsin Lutheran 47
Nicolet 58, Whitefish Bay 51
Northwestern 63, Cumberland 22
Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 42
Oconomowoc 62, Waukesha North 38
Onalaska 57, Holmen 30
Pewaukee 99, West Allis Central 21
Phillips 46, Stratford 37
Pius XI Catholic 59, New Berlin Eisenhower 46
Prentice 53, Assumption 46
Racine Case 61, Racine Horlick 60
Random Lake 37, Kohler 16
Rhinelander 75, Northland Pines 39
Sheboygan Christian 55, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49
Shoreland Lutheran 53, Catholic Central 49
Slinger 47, Hartford Union 46
St. Croix Falls 73, Grantsburg 37
Union Grove 52, Elkhorn Area 28
Unity 93, Siren 28
Waterford 46, Delavan-Darien 43
Watertown 43, Stoughton 38
Waupun 60, Plymouth 37
West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Brookfield East 27
West Bend West 60, Homestead 48
West De Pere 83, Seymour 43
Westosha Central 67, Wilmot Union 64
Winneconne 48, Campbellsport 45
Wisconsin Dells 54, Mauston 17
Wisconsin School for the Deaf 35, Metro 10
BOYS HOCKEY
Brookfield STARS 5, Appleton United 2
Chippewa Falls 4, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 1, Homestead 0
Marquette University 8, Greendale 1
Northland Pines 3, Hayward 1
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 6, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 0
Sauk Prairie 9, Milton 2
Verona Area 8, Middleton 0
Waunakee 13, Monona Grove 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Fox Cities 6, Arrowhead 0
Hudson 2, USM 0
Warbirds 3, Viroqua 2