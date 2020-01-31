SportScene 13 for Friday, January 31st, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Games in the Cloverbelt with big conference implications! Plus, an overtime thriller from Hobbs between UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout!
The Blugold men's hockey team celebrates after beating UW-Stout 5-4 in overtime.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 74, Tri-County 18
Bay Port 61, Ashwaubenon 50
Beaver Dam 59, DeForest 57
Benton 50, Argyle 41
Birchwood 72, Cornell 19
Black Hawk 49, Shullsburg 44
Bonduel 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 52
Boscobel 69, Riverdale 28
Brookfield East 70, Wauwatosa West 58
Cameron 64, Bloomer 46
Cassville 68, Albany 34
Catholic Central 65, Saint Thomas More 46
D.C. Everest 79, Wausau West 65
Dominican 78, The Prairie School 56
Elkhorn Area 83, Waterford 46
Fond du Lac 55, Appleton North 47
Fort Atkinson 63, Edgewood 55
Freedom 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 44
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Arcadia 35
Gillett 40, Niagara 38
Highland 67, Pecatonica 60
Hilbert 47, Howards Grove 43
Homestead 52, Cedarburg 47
Hortonville 64, Oshkosh West 52
Kenosha Indian Trail 86, Kenosha Tremper 74
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 70, Palmyra-Eagle 67
Lakeland 50, Antigo 44
Luxemburg-Casco 68, Clintonville 53
Manitowoc Lincoln 72, De Pere 61
Manitowoc Lutheran 68, St. Mary Catholic 45
Marquette University 68, Germantown 67
McFarland 70, Clinton 29
Medford Area 84, Tomahawk 48
Mellen 79, South Shore 67
Milwaukee Early View 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 37
Milwaukee Riverside University 51, Milwaukee Madison 44
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 69, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 50
Monticello 60, River Ridge 56
Mosinee 70, Rhinelander 69
Mount Horeb 72, Baraboo 35
Mountain Top Academy 49, Faith Christian 43
Neenah 60, Oshkosh North 56
New Berlin Eisenhower 102, West Allis Central 87
New Richmond 75, Osceola 46
Nicolet 91, Hartford Union 67
Oconomowoc 60, Catholic Memorial 52
Oconto Falls 54, Little Chute 53
Onalaska 71, Aquinas 36
Oostburg 62, Kohler 59
Ozaukee 57, Random Lake 49
Pewaukee 66, Greendale 55
Potosi 43, Barneveld 38
Pulaski 63, Green Bay Southwest 59
Racine Case 69, Oak Creek 65
Racine Park 63, Racine Horlick 49
Reedsburg Area 73, Portage 50
Rib Lake 87, Lake Holcombe 52
River Falls 71, Prescott 62
Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 31
Saint Thomas Aquinas 67, Lena 58
Sheboygan Area Luth. 103, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57
Sheboygan Christian 61, Mishicot 54
Shorewood 81, Cudahy 67
Siren 57, Grantsburg 52
Slinger 62, Port Washington 46
Solon Springs 51, Mercer 45
Sparta 52, La Crosse Logan 50
St. Croix Falls 66, Webster 63
Stevens Point 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56
Stoughton 57, Milton 47
Sturgeon Bay 69, Oconto 53
Superior 75, Rice Lake 48
Turtle Lake 64, Shell Lake 57
Union Grove 76, Badger 62
Unity 66, Luck 43
Watertown 53, Oregon 51
Waukesha West 44, Waukesha North 33
Westfield Area 71, Nekoosa 48
Whitefish Bay 53, West Bend West 36
Wild Rose 62, Rosholt 51
Wisconsin Dells 55, Adams-Friendship 30
Wisconsin Lutheran 73, Pius XI Catholic 57
Wrightstown 84, Marinette 43
Xavier 79, West De Pere 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 21
Amery 53, Ellsworth 35
Appleton East 77, Kaukauna 41
Arrowhead 58, Waukesha South 33
Bay Port 82, Ashwaubenon 47
Brookfield Central 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 33
Brookfield East 49, Wauwatosa West 46
Cambridge 70, Waterloo 42
Clinton 49, Edgerton 39
Colfax 74, Glenwood City 37
Cuba City 64, Iowa-Grant 37
Cudahy 39, Shorewood 38
De Pere 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 30
Dominican 44, The Prairie School 23
Durand 59, Spring Valley 36
Eleva-Strum 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43
Evansville 66, McFarland 42
Fall Creek 52, Regis 40
Franklin 71, Kenosha Bradford 41
Germantown 81, Milwaukee DSHA 69
Gilmanton 61, Cochrane-Fountain City 52
Grafton 79, West Bend East 51
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Algoma 39
Green Bay Preble 35, Notre Dame 34, OT
Hamilton 108, Menomonee Falls 73
Hortonville 69, Oshkosh West 41
Janesville Craig 57, Sun Prairie 53
Kewaskum 42, Winneconne 29
Kewaunee 61, Gibraltar 49
Kickapoo 45, Seneca 35
Kiel 61, Two Rivers 23
La Crosse Central 60, Holmen 50
Laconia 91, Lomira 39
Lake Mills 67, Watertown Luther Prep 58
Lancaster 73, Richland Center 39
Markesan 33, Princeton/Green Lake 32
Marshfield 71, Merrill 61
Medford Area 83, Tomahawk 18
Melrose-Mindoro 99, Blair-Taylor 52
Middleton 77, Madison Memorial 68
Mukwonago 78, Stoughton 46
Muskego 55, Kettle Moraine 52
Muskego 68, Waterford 64
Neillsville 48, Loyal 33
New Glarus 52, Wisconsin Heights 39
New Holstein 64, Chilton 20
Newman Catholic 60, Wausau East 44
Northland Lutheran 30, Columbus Catholic 25
Northwood 50, Frederic 37
Oak Creek 60, Racine Case 38
Oconomowoc 70, Catholic Memorial 48
Osseo-Fairchild 56, McDonell Central 44
Palmyra-Eagle 39, Williams Bay 33
Pardeeville 57, Rio 54
Pewaukee 74, Greendale 40
Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 42
Prairie du Chien 67, River Valley 32
Prescott 66, Saint Croix Central 42
Pulaski 64, Green Bay Southwest 35
Racine Lutheran 79, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Rhinelander 52, Mosinee 49
River Falls 58, Eau Claire North 30
Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 31
Sheboygan Falls 19, Brillion 12
Slinger 66, Port Washington 43
Somerset 58, Osceola 48
St. Croix Falls 71, Webster 10
Three Lakes 54, Coleman 50
Turner 41, Jefferson 33
Unity 79, Luck 52
Verona Area 41, Madison West 27
Waterford 58, Union Grove 51
Waupun 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Weston 22
West De Pere 49, Menasha 42
Westfield Area 43, Fall River 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Goodman/Pembine vs. Laona-Wabeno, ccd.
BOYS HOCKEY
Appleton United 6, Fox Cities 5
Fond du Lac Springs 4, Neenah/Hortonville 0
Greendale 3, Beloit Memorial 1
Homestead 4, Brookfield STARS 1
Madison Memorial 4, Monona Grove 2
Notre Dame 2, University School of Milwaukee 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Hayward 5, OT
Sun Prairie 3, Oregon 2
Waupaca 10, Tomahawk 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Cap City Cougars 4, Viroqua 0
Fox Cities 4, USM 0
Hudson 5, Faribault, Minn. 2
Northern Edge 6, Brookfield 2
Northland Pines 6, Marquette, Mich. 2
Western Wisconsin 6, Superior 0