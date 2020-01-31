SportScene 13 for Friday, January 31st, 2020

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:05 PM, Jan 31, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Games in the Cloverbelt with big conference implications! Plus, an overtime thriller from Hobbs between UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout!

The Blugold men's hockey team celebrates after beating UW-Stout 5-4 in overtime.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 74, Tri-County 18

Bay Port 61, Ashwaubenon 50

Beaver Dam 59, DeForest 57

Benton 50, Argyle 41

Birchwood 72, Cornell 19

Black Hawk 49, Shullsburg 44

Bonduel 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 52

Boscobel 69, Riverdale 28

Brookfield East 70, Wauwatosa West 58

Cameron 64, Bloomer 46

Cassville 68, Albany 34

Catholic Central 65, Saint Thomas More 46

D.C. Everest 79, Wausau West 65

Dominican 78, The Prairie School 56

Elkhorn Area 83, Waterford 46

Fond du Lac 55, Appleton North 47

Fort Atkinson 63, Edgewood 55

Freedom 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 44

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Arcadia 35

Gillett 40, Niagara 38

Highland 67, Pecatonica 60

Hilbert 47, Howards Grove 43

Homestead 52, Cedarburg 47

Hortonville 64, Oshkosh West 52

Kenosha Indian Trail 86, Kenosha Tremper 74

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 70, Palmyra-Eagle 67

Lakeland 50, Antigo 44

Luxemburg-Casco 68, Clintonville 53

Manitowoc Lincoln 72, De Pere 61

Manitowoc Lutheran 68, St. Mary Catholic 45

Marquette University 68, Germantown 67

McFarland 70, Clinton 29

Medford Area 84, Tomahawk 48

Mellen 79, South Shore 67

Milwaukee Early View 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 37

Milwaukee Riverside University 51, Milwaukee Madison 44

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 69, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 50

Monticello 60, River Ridge 56

Mosinee 70, Rhinelander 69

Mount Horeb 72, Baraboo 35

Mountain Top Academy 49, Faith Christian 43

Neenah 60, Oshkosh North 56

New Berlin Eisenhower 102, West Allis Central 87

New Richmond 75, Osceola 46

Nicolet 91, Hartford Union 67

Oconomowoc 60, Catholic Memorial 52

Oconto Falls 54, Little Chute 53

Onalaska 71, Aquinas 36

Oostburg 62, Kohler 59

Ozaukee 57, Random Lake 49

Pewaukee 66, Greendale 55

Potosi 43, Barneveld 38

Pulaski 63, Green Bay Southwest 59

Racine Case 69, Oak Creek 65

Racine Park 63, Racine Horlick 49

Reedsburg Area 73, Portage 50

Rib Lake 87, Lake Holcombe 52

River Falls 71, Prescott 62

Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 31

Saint Thomas Aquinas 67, Lena 58

Sheboygan Area Luth. 103, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57

Sheboygan Christian 61, Mishicot 54

Shorewood 81, Cudahy 67

Siren 57, Grantsburg 52

Slinger 62, Port Washington 46

Solon Springs 51, Mercer 45

Sparta 52, La Crosse Logan 50

St. Croix Falls 66, Webster 63

Stevens Point 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56

Stoughton 57, Milton 47

Sturgeon Bay 69, Oconto 53

Superior 75, Rice Lake 48

Turtle Lake 64, Shell Lake 57

Union Grove 76, Badger 62

Unity 66, Luck 43

Watertown 53, Oregon 51

Waukesha West 44, Waukesha North 33

Westfield Area 71, Nekoosa 48

Whitefish Bay 53, West Bend West 36

Wild Rose 62, Rosholt 51

Wisconsin Dells 55, Adams-Friendship 30

Wisconsin Lutheran 73, Pius XI Catholic 57

Wrightstown 84, Marinette 43

Xavier 79, West De Pere 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 21

Amery 53, Ellsworth 35

Appleton East 77, Kaukauna 41

Arrowhead 58, Waukesha South 33

Bay Port 82, Ashwaubenon 47

Brookfield Central 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 33

Brookfield East 49, Wauwatosa West 46

Cambridge 70, Waterloo 42

Clinton 49, Edgerton 39

Colfax 74, Glenwood City 37

Cuba City 64, Iowa-Grant 37

Cudahy 39, Shorewood 38

De Pere 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 30

Dominican 44, The Prairie School 23

Durand 59, Spring Valley 36

Eleva-Strum 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43

Evansville 66, McFarland 42

Fall Creek 52, Regis 40

Franklin 71, Kenosha Bradford 41

Germantown 81, Milwaukee DSHA 69

Gilmanton 61, Cochrane-Fountain City 52

Grafton 79, West Bend East 51

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Algoma 39

Green Bay Preble 35, Notre Dame 34, OT

Hamilton 108, Menomonee Falls 73

Hortonville 69, Oshkosh West 41

Janesville Craig 57, Sun Prairie 53

Kewaskum 42, Winneconne 29

Kewaunee 61, Gibraltar 49

Kickapoo 45, Seneca 35

Kiel 61, Two Rivers 23

La Crosse Central 60, Holmen 50

Laconia 91, Lomira 39

Lake Mills 67, Watertown Luther Prep 58

Lancaster 73, Richland Center 39

Markesan 33, Princeton/Green Lake 32

Marshfield 71, Merrill 61

Medford Area 83, Tomahawk 18

Melrose-Mindoro 99, Blair-Taylor 52

Middleton 77, Madison Memorial 68

Mukwonago 78, Stoughton 46

Muskego 55, Kettle Moraine 52

Muskego 68, Waterford 64

Neillsville 48, Loyal 33

New Glarus 52, Wisconsin Heights 39

New Holstein 64, Chilton 20

Newman Catholic 60, Wausau East 44

Northland Lutheran 30, Columbus Catholic 25

Northwood 50, Frederic 37

Oak Creek 60, Racine Case 38

Oconomowoc 70, Catholic Memorial 48

Osseo-Fairchild 56, McDonell Central 44

Palmyra-Eagle 39, Williams Bay 33

Pardeeville 57, Rio 54

Pewaukee 74, Greendale 40

Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 42

Prairie du Chien 67, River Valley 32

Prescott 66, Saint Croix Central 42

Pulaski 64, Green Bay Southwest 35

Racine Lutheran 79, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Rhinelander 52, Mosinee 49

River Falls 58, Eau Claire North 30

Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 31

Sheboygan Falls 19, Brillion 12

Slinger 66, Port Washington 43

Somerset 58, Osceola 48

St. Croix Falls 71, Webster 10

Three Lakes 54, Coleman 50

Turner 41, Jefferson 33

Unity 79, Luck 52

Verona Area 41, Madison West 27

Waterford 58, Union Grove 51

Waupun 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Weston 22

West De Pere 49, Menasha 42

Westfield Area 43, Fall River 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Goodman/Pembine vs. Laona-Wabeno, ccd.

BOYS HOCKEY

Appleton United 6, Fox Cities 5

Fond du Lac Springs 4, Neenah/Hortonville 0

Greendale 3, Beloit Memorial 1

Homestead 4, Brookfield STARS 1

Madison Memorial 4, Monona Grove 2

Notre Dame 2, University School of Milwaukee 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Hayward 5, OT

Sun Prairie 3, Oregon 2

Waupaca 10, Tomahawk 2
GIRLS HOCKEY

Cap City Cougars 4, Viroqua 0

Fox Cities 4, USM 0

Hudson 5, Faribault, Minn. 2

Northern Edge 6, Brookfield 2

Northland Pines 6, Marquette, Mich. 2

Western Wisconsin 6, Superior 0

 