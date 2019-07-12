SportScene 13 for Friday, July 12th, 2019

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 10:51 PM, Jul 12, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Eau Claire Express try and make it 5-in-a-row as they take on the Waterloo Bucks at Carson Park for the 2nd straight night.

 