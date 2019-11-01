SportScene 13 for Friday, November 1st, 2019

Updated: Fri 11:02 PM, Nov 01, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- WIAA level two football playoff action! Find it all right here on SportScene 13!

Gale/Ettrick/Trempealeau's Bryce Burns finds some room for a touchdown in the Red Hawks' win in level two of the WIAA playoffs.

Final-OT
St. Croix Central
43
Freedom
49

Final
Pepin/Alma
0
Bangor
28

Final
Gilman
35
Almond-Bancroft
15

Final
Turtle Lake
44
Blair-Taylor
6

Final
Arcadia
14
Prairie du Chien
28

Final
Spencer
0
Stratford
51

Final
La Crosse Aquinas
0
Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau
38

Final
River Falls
14
Medford
16

Final
New Richmond
13
Menomonie
35

Final
Auburndale
21
Abbotsford
26

Final
Unity
20
Spring Valley
47

Final
Colby
0
Eau Claire Regis
37

Final
St. Croix Falls
7
Northwestern
42

 