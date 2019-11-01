SportScene 13 for Friday, November 1st, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- WIAA level two football playoff action! Find it all right here on SportScene 13!
Gale/Ettrick/Trempealeau's Bryce Burns finds some room for a touchdown in the Red Hawks' win in level two of the WIAA playoffs.
Final-OT
St. Croix Central
43
Freedom
49
Final
Pepin/Alma
0
Bangor
28
Final
Gilman
35
Almond-Bancroft
15
Final
Turtle Lake
44
Blair-Taylor
6
Final
Arcadia
14
Prairie du Chien
28
Final
Spencer
0
Stratford
51
Final
La Crosse Aquinas
0
Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau
38
Final
River Falls
14
Medford
16
Final
New Richmond
13
Menomonie
35
Final
Auburndale
21
Abbotsford
26
Final
Unity
20
Spring Valley
47
Final
Colby
0
Eau Claire Regis
37
Final
St. Croix Falls
7
Northwestern
42