SportScene 13 for Friday, October 18th, 2019

Updated: Fri 11:00 PM, Oct 18, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Abbotsford 50, Athens 19

Mondovi's Tanner Marsh stretches his way into the end zone Friday night.

Algoma 32, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

Almond-Bancroft 34, Johnson Creek 28

Amherst 28, Iola-Scandinavia 14

Appleton East 42, Appleton West 8

Aquinas 39, Luther 0

Arcadia 42, Richland Center 8

Ashwaubenon 31, De Pere 23

Auburndale 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Augusta 36, Cochrane-Fountain City 7

Badger 17, Waterford 7

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Somerset 14

Bangor 53, Cashton 0

Baraboo 45, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 14

Bay Port 42, Pulaski 0

Berlin 45, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Black Hawk 27, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Black River Falls 34, Wisconsin Dells 0

Blair-Taylor 48, Pepin/Alma 6

Bloomer 35, Cameron 0

Bonduel 42, Southern Door 0

Brookfield Central 28, Wauwatosa West 13

Brookfield East 24, Germantown 17

Brookwood 21, Highland 13

Burlington 57, Elkhorn Area 30

Cadott 52, Boyceville 14

Cambridge 33, Waterloo 6

Catholic Memorial 49, Waukesha North 17

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Random Lake 14

Cedarburg 40, West Bend East 14

Chippewa Falls 29, Hudson 25

Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6

Coleman 35, Rosholt 0

Columbus 39, Poynette 13

Crivitz 38, Northland Pines 28

Cumberland 24, Hayward 0

D.C. Everest 42, Stevens Point 6

Darlington 40, Cuba City 28

De Soto 41, Kenosha Christian Life 0

DeForest 35, Waunakee 13

Denmark 14, Little Chute 3

Dominican 48, Shoreland Lutheran 27

East Troy 28, Turner 13

Edgar 57, Tomahawk 0

Edgerton 49, Big Foot 13

Eleva-Strum 43, Whitehall 7

Elk Mound 50, Glenwood City 21

Evansville 43, Clinton 0

Fall River 41, Menominee Indian 6

Fennimore 36, Iowa-Grant 8

Florence 62, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Fond du Lac 45, Neenah 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 29, Xavier 22

Frederic 46, Bruce 8

Freedom 42, Marinette 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Adams-Friendship 6

Gibraltar 42, Wausaukee 13

Gilman 20, Loyal 0

Grafton 49, West Bend West 13

Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12

Green Bay Preble 33, Sheboygan South 10

Green Bay Southwest 34, Sheboygan North 6

Hartford Union 53, Port Washington 14

Hilbert 35, Reedsville 8

Hillsboro 34, Royall 28

Homestead 14, Nicolet 7

Horicon/Hustisford 42, Dodgeland 6

Hortonville 27, Kaukauna 10

Hurley 37, Marathon 36

Ithaca 38, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 7

Janesville Parker 21, Beloit Memorial 7

Jefferson 42, Whitewater 6

Kenosha Bradford 37, Racine Park 14

Kenosha Indian Trail 27, Racine Case 14

Kettle Moraine 14, Arrowhead 13

Kewaunee 35, Peshtigo 8

Kiel 55, Two Rivers 13

Kimberly 45, Appleton North 14

La Crosse Central 26, West Salem 25

La Crosse Logan 30, Tomah 7

Laconia 35, Mayville 19

Lake Mills 54, Watertown Luther Prep 8

Lakeland 34, Wausau East 26

Lakeside Lutheran 23, Lodi 15

Laona-Wabeno 54, Sevastopol 14

Lincoln 50, Prairie Farm 48

Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 14

Madison Memorial 29, Janesville Craig 16

Manawa 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 15

Manitowoc Lincoln 37, Notre Dame 0

Manitowoc Lutheran 7, Mishicot 0

Markesan 26, Pardeeville 14

Marquette University 48, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Marshfield 24, Sparta 10

Martin Luther 48, Saint Thomas More 6

McFarland 34, Brodhead/Juda 26

Medford Area 44, Merrill 7

Melrose-Mindoro 42, Independence/Gilmanton 6

Menasha 56, Green Bay East 0

Menomonee Falls 46, Hamilton 17

Middleton 49, Madison La Follette 21

Milton 41, Watertown 27

Milwaukee King 42, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 20

Mineral Point 33, Lancaster 7

Mondovi 38, Durand 0

Monroe 42, Edgewood 6

Mosinee 42, Antigo 20

Muskego 49, Waukesha South 0

Necedah 32, New Lisbon 14

Nekoosa 35, Wautoma 14

New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Greenfield 0

New Glarus/Monticello 42, Belleville 7

New Holstein 42, Brillion 27

New London 21, Seymour 0

New Richmond 43, Amery 6

Newman Catholic 52, Belmont 20

Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Oconomowoc 21, Wauwatosa East 6

Oconto Falls 26, Clintonville 13

Omro 17, Lomira 14

Onalaska 17, Holmen 10

Oostburg 57, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 34

Oregon 28, Fort Atkinson 0

Osceola 28, Ellsworth 0

Oshkosh West 42, Oshkosh North 14

Osseo-Fairchild 36, Fall Creek 8

Owen-Withee 36, Assumption 28, OT

Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 20

Pacelli 43, Wild Rose 13

Palmyra-Eagle 53, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 13

Pewaukee 21, Milwaukee Lutheran 14

Phillips 52, McDonell Central 20

Plymouth 62, Waupun 6

Port Edwards 48, Bowler/Gresham 6

Potosi 40, Boscobel 0

Potosi/Cassville 40, Boscobel 0

Prairie du Chien 42, Platteville 7

Racine Lutheran 34, Catholic Central 13

Randolph 24, Cambria-Friesland 22

Reedsburg Area 41, Portage 6

Rhinelander 16, Ashland 12

Ripon 17, Kewaskum 14

River Falls 41, Eau Claire North 6

River Ridge 47, Southwestern 12

Riverdale 75, North Crawford 14

Saint Croix Central 57, Prescott 6

Sauk Prairie 56, Beaver Dam 22

Shawano 42, Green Bay West 7

Sheboygan Falls 14, Chilton 0

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 49, Altoona 12

Spooner 26, Barron 21

Spring Valley 42, Colfax 0

St. John's NW Military Academy 20, University School of Milwaukee 7

St. Marys Springs 42, North Fond du Lac 7

Stoughton 48, Monona Grove 27

Stratford 61, South Beloit, Ill. 0

Sun Prairie 21, Madison West 13

Superior 37, Rice Lake 6

Turtle Lake 36, Flambeau 0

Union Grove 40, Westosha Central 16

Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 6

Valders 27, Roncalli 22

Verona Area 55, Madison East 6

Waukesha West 38, Mukwonago 34

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 27, Kickapoo/LaFarge 7

Webster 8, Clear Lake 0

West De Pere 42, Waupaca 6

Westby 21, Viroqua 8

Weyauwega-Fremont 20, Shiocton 13

Whitefish Bay 21, Slinger 10

Wilmot Union 14, Delavan-Darien 7

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56, Marshall 0

Winneconne 27, Campbellsport 6

Wisconsin Lutheran 24, Cudahy 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40, Wausau West 24

Wrightstown 30, Luxemburg-Casco 22

 