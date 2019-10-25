SportScene 13 for Friday, October 25th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Level one of the WIAA football playoffs kicked off tonight! SportScene 13 had 15 area games in a jam-packed show! Check out all the highlights right here.
Menomonie celebrates after scoring in level one of the WIAA playoffs.
Division I 8-Player
Belmont 55, Lincoln 26
Florence 24, Laona-Wabeno 0
Gibraltar 30, Suring 28
Luck 66, Frederic 20
Newman Catholic, Mason City, Iowa 56, Tigerton/Marion 14
Northwood/Solon Springs 24, Siren 8
Oakfield 60, Port Edwards 12
Shell Lake 41, Bruce 0
Division I
First Round
Appleton North 59, Eau Claire Memorial 20
Bay Port 55, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 8
D.C. Everest 47, Appleton East 41
Fond du Lac 45, Arrowhead 14
Franklin 42, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 0
Green Bay Preble 7, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 6
Kenosha Indian Trail 17, Racine Case 9
Kimberly 42, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3
Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 6
Marquette University 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
Marshall 16, Milwaukee King 14
Middleton 21, Madison La Follette 20
Mukwonago 42, Oak Creek 0
Muskego 49, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0
Neenah 35, Hudson 27
Sun Prairie 51, Verona Area 28
Division II
First Round
Brookfield Central 42, West Bend East 10
Brookfield East 42, Slinger 10
Burlington 33, Badger 7
Hartford Union 31, Oregon 0
Holmen 36, Watertown 10
Homestead 10, Germantown 7
Hortonville 41, De Pere 6
Kaukauna 27, Green Bay Southwest 13
Menomonee Falls 46, Cedarburg 22
Milton 36, La Crosse Central 33
Milwaukee Pulaski 35, Chippewa Falls 34
Superior 44, Marshfield 37
Waterford 38, South Milwaukee 0
Waukesha West 21, Kettle Moraine 0
Waunakee 21, Monona Grove 6
Wilmot Union 42, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 14
Division III
First Round
DeForest 49, McFarland 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 27, New London 17
Grafton 49, Ashwaubenon 24
Medford Area 53, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Menasha 28, Whitefish Bay 14
Menomonie 52, Lakeland 8
Monroe 31, Onalaska 30
New Berlin Eisenhower 36, Union Grove 14
New Berlin West 13, Greendale 7
New Richmond 41, Mosinee 10
Pewaukee 44, Whitnall 24
Plymouth 35, Wisconsin Lutheran 34
Reedsburg Area 37, Sparta 7
River Falls 43, Rhinelander 8
Stoughton 26, Sauk Prairie 13
West De Pere 56, Shawano 20
Division IV
First Round
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Black River Falls 7
Berlin 34, Ripon 0
Catholic Memorial 65, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Denmark 31, Xavier 21
Edgerton 45, Mauston 8
Evansville 35, Big Foot 14
Freedom 35, Northland Pines 3
Kewaskum 23, East Troy 0
Kiel 42, Campbellsport 0
Lake Mills 56, Saint Francis 10
Lakeside Lutheran 42, Jefferson 28
Martin Luther 31, University School of Milwaukee 0
River Valley 42, Brodhead/Juda 0
Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 14
Winneconne 22, Sheboygan Falls 14
Wrightstown 20, Little Chute 7
Division V
First Round
Amherst 42, Peshtigo 6
Aquinas 28, Platteville 7
Arcadia 24, Columbus 21
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Oostburg 7
Chilton 27, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48, Marshall 18
Kewaunee 36, Omro 35
Lake Country Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 0
Lomira 22, Horicon/Hustisford 15
New Holstein 28, Laconia 20
Northwestern 41, Nekoosa 0
Prairie du Chien 35, New Glarus/Monticello 14
Racine St. Catherine's 49, St. John's NW Military Academy 6
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 20, Bloomer 12
St. Croix Falls 35, Elk Mound 21
Stratford 63, Spooner 0
Division VI
First Round
Abbotsford 48, Crivitz 41
Auburndale 26, Markesan 12
Cambridge 28, Palmyra-Eagle 20
Colby 35, Cumberland 14
Coleman 40, Bonduel 0
Darlington 35, Benton/Shullsburg 34
Johnson Creek 26, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13
Lancaster 56, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Manawa 55, Pardeeville 28
Mineral Point 59, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Mondovi 54, Whitehall 0
Racine Lutheran 48, Ozaukee 7
Regis 36, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 8
Spring Valley 34, Durand 14
St. Marys Springs 69, Random Lake 7
Unity 38, Grantsburg 20
Division VII
First Round
Almond-Bancroft 30, Athens 7
Bangor 40, Webster 0
Black Hawk 52, Cashton 8
Blair-Taylor 35, Augusta 14
Catholic Central 10, Randolph 7
Edgar 43, Greenwood 12
Gilman 24, Pittsville 6
Hilbert 49, Rosholt 34
Hurley 33, Loyal 22
Ithaca 46, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6
Lourdes Academy 64, Hillsboro 7
Pepin/Alma 45, Eleva-Strum 13
Potosi/Cassville 42, Highland 6
Reedsville 31, Brookwood 0
River Ridge 47, De Soto 0