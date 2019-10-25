SportScene 13 for Friday, October 25th, 2019

Updated: Fri 10:56 PM, Oct 25, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Level one of the WIAA football playoffs kicked off tonight! SportScene 13 had 15 area games in a jam-packed show! Check out all the highlights right here.

Menomonie celebrates after scoring in level one of the WIAA playoffs.

Division I 8-Player
Belmont 55, Lincoln 26

Florence 24, Laona-Wabeno 0

Gibraltar 30, Suring 28

Luck 66, Frederic 20

Newman Catholic, Mason City, Iowa 56, Tigerton/Marion 14

Northwood/Solon Springs 24, Siren 8

Oakfield 60, Port Edwards 12

Shell Lake 41, Bruce 0

Division I

First Round

Appleton North 59, Eau Claire Memorial 20

Bay Port 55, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 8

D.C. Everest 47, Appleton East 41

Fond du Lac 45, Arrowhead 14

Franklin 42, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 0

Green Bay Preble 7, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 6

Kenosha Indian Trail 17, Racine Case 9

Kimberly 42, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3

Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 6

Marquette University 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Marshall 16, Milwaukee King 14

Middleton 21, Madison La Follette 20

Mukwonago 42, Oak Creek 0

Muskego 49, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0

Neenah 35, Hudson 27

Sun Prairie 51, Verona Area 28

Division II

First Round

Brookfield Central 42, West Bend East 10

Brookfield East 42, Slinger 10

Burlington 33, Badger 7

Hartford Union 31, Oregon 0

Holmen 36, Watertown 10

Homestead 10, Germantown 7

Hortonville 41, De Pere 6

Kaukauna 27, Green Bay Southwest 13

Menomonee Falls 46, Cedarburg 22

Milton 36, La Crosse Central 33

Milwaukee Pulaski 35, Chippewa Falls 34

Superior 44, Marshfield 37

Waterford 38, South Milwaukee 0

Waukesha West 21, Kettle Moraine 0

Waunakee 21, Monona Grove 6

Wilmot Union 42, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 14

Division III

First Round

DeForest 49, McFarland 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 27, New London 17

Grafton 49, Ashwaubenon 24

Medford Area 53, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0

Menasha 28, Whitefish Bay 14

Menomonie 52, Lakeland 8

Monroe 31, Onalaska 30

New Berlin Eisenhower 36, Union Grove 14

New Berlin West 13, Greendale 7

New Richmond 41, Mosinee 10

Pewaukee 44, Whitnall 24

Plymouth 35, Wisconsin Lutheran 34

Reedsburg Area 37, Sparta 7

River Falls 43, Rhinelander 8

Stoughton 26, Sauk Prairie 13

West De Pere 56, Shawano 20

Division IV

First Round

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Black River Falls 7

Berlin 34, Ripon 0

Catholic Memorial 65, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Denmark 31, Xavier 21

Edgerton 45, Mauston 8

Evansville 35, Big Foot 14

Freedom 35, Northland Pines 3

Kewaskum 23, East Troy 0

Kiel 42, Campbellsport 0

Lake Mills 56, Saint Francis 10

Lakeside Lutheran 42, Jefferson 28

Martin Luther 31, University School of Milwaukee 0

River Valley 42, Brodhead/Juda 0

Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 14

Winneconne 22, Sheboygan Falls 14

Wrightstown 20, Little Chute 7

Division V

First Round

Amherst 42, Peshtigo 6

Aquinas 28, Platteville 7

Arcadia 24, Columbus 21

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Oostburg 7

Chilton 27, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48, Marshall 18

Kewaunee 36, Omro 35

Lake Country Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 0

Lomira 22, Horicon/Hustisford 15

New Holstein 28, Laconia 20

Northwestern 41, Nekoosa 0

Prairie du Chien 35, New Glarus/Monticello 14

Racine St. Catherine's 49, St. John's NW Military Academy 6

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 20, Bloomer 12

St. Croix Falls 35, Elk Mound 21

Stratford 63, Spooner 0

Division VI

First Round

Abbotsford 48, Crivitz 41

Auburndale 26, Markesan 12

Cambridge 28, Palmyra-Eagle 20

Colby 35, Cumberland 14

Coleman 40, Bonduel 0

Darlington 35, Benton/Shullsburg 34

Johnson Creek 26, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13

Lancaster 56, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Manawa 55, Pardeeville 28

Mineral Point 59, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Mondovi 54, Whitehall 0

Racine Lutheran 48, Ozaukee 7

Regis 36, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 8

Spring Valley 34, Durand 14

St. Marys Springs 69, Random Lake 7

Unity 38, Grantsburg 20

Division VII

First Round

Almond-Bancroft 30, Athens 7

Bangor 40, Webster 0

Black Hawk 52, Cashton 8

Blair-Taylor 35, Augusta 14

Catholic Central 10, Randolph 7

Edgar 43, Greenwood 12

Gilman 24, Pittsville 6

Hilbert 49, Rosholt 34

Hurley 33, Loyal 22

Ithaca 46, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6

Lourdes Academy 64, Hillsboro 7

Pepin/Alma 45, Eleva-Strum 13

Potosi/Cassville 42, Highland 6

Reedsville 31, Brookwood 0

River Ridge 47, De Soto 0

 