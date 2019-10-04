SportScene 13 for Friday, October 4th, 2019

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 10:58 PM, Oct 04, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- PREP FOOTBALL

Memorial's Loyal Crawford breaks a big run Friday night.

Abbotsford 30, Greenwood 22

Algoma 46, Gibraltar 22

Almond-Bancroft 40, Wild Rose 0

Amherst 36, Manawa 7

Appleton North 31, Appleton East 24

Auburndale 26, Mayville 8

Baldwin-Woodville 44, Ellsworth 26

Bangor 56, Riverdale 0

Bay Port 55, Ashwaubenon 0

Belmont 61, Williams Bay 0

Benton 38, Boscobel 6

Benton/Shullsburg 38, Boscobel 6

Berlin 60, Waupun 0

Black Hawk 51, Southwestern 0

Bloomer 48, Barron 7

Bonduel 42, Shiocton 0

Brillion 27, Two Rivers 20

Brookfield Central 28, Brookfield East 14

Bruce 24, Prairie Farm 14

Cambridge 14, Belleville 7

Cashton 26, New Lisbon 14

Catholic Central 34, Dominican 28

Catholic Memorial 21, Arrowhead 18

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Mishicot 6

Cedarburg 45, Nicolet 29

Chilton 49, Valders 0

Clayton 34, New Auburn 14

Coleman 50, Crandon 0

Columbus 14, Lodi 10

Cuba City 28, Luther 21

Cumberland 46, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

D.C. Everest 48, Tomah 6

De Soto 53, North Crawford 0

DeForest 49, Baraboo 14

Denmark 42, Luxemburg-Casco 28

Durand 47, Colfax 6

Eau Claire Memorial 35, Eau Claire North 0

Edgar 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Edgerton 34, East Troy 0

Edgewood 28, Fort Atkinson 27

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 74, McDonell Central 22

Evansville 40, Big Foot 14

Fall River 35, Deerfield 14

Franklin 41, Kenosha Tremper 0

Freedom 23, Little Chute 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 36, Wautoma 0

Germantown 40, West Allis Nathan Hale 23

Gilman 64, Assumption 0

Glenwood City 31, Fall Creek 20

Grantsburg 48, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Green Bay Preble 28, Notre Dame 14

Greenfield 28, Cudahy 0

Hartford Union 14, Whitefish Bay 7

Hayward 26, St. Croix Falls 14

Highland 43, Kickapoo/LaFarge 8

Hilbert 62, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20

Hillsboro 30, Necedah 12

Holmen 41, La Crosse Logan 0

Homestead 24, Port Washington 7

Hortonville 49, Oshkosh North 7

Hudson 40, Rice Lake 8

Hurley 47, Tomahawk 8

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Oconto 0

Jefferson 37, Turner 22

Johnson Creek 26, Randolph 0

Kaukauna 31, Appleton West 21

Kenosha Indian Trail 45, Racine Horlick 26

Kettle Moraine 48, Waukesha South 7

Kewaskum 28, Campbellsport 6

Kewaunee 42, Southern Door 6

Kiel 54, Roncalli 12

Kimberly 45, Neenah 31

Kingsford, Mich. 32, Wausau East 7

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Webster 6

Lake Mills 49, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Lancaster 50, Iowa-Grant 6

Laona-Wabeno 52, Gillett 0

Loyal 6, Athens 0

Madison Memorial 49, Beloit Memorial 0

Madison West 55, Janesville Parker 0

Marquette University 41, Hamilton 20

Marshall 20, Waterloo 9

Marshfield 25, Wausau West 7

Mauston 23, Nekoosa 6

McFarland 35, Clinton 0

Medford Area 27, Antigo 0

Menasha 48, Green Bay West 13

Menomonee Falls 50, Wauwatosa East 9

Middleton 42, Janesville Craig 7

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 28, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 6

Milwaukee Hamilton 12, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 6, OT

Milwaukee Pulaski 48, Milwaukee Madison 8

Mineral Point 52, Aquinas 22

Mondovi 53, Boyceville 0

Monona Grove 21, Oregon 7

Monroe 34, Milton 28

Mosinee 21, Rhinelander 20

Muskego 24, Mukwonago 7

Neillsville 34, Stanley-Boyd 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 42, West Allis Central 6

New Berlin West 56, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Glarus 21, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

New London 37, Xavier 21

Newman Catholic 48, Wisconsin Heights 20

Northland Pines 42, Northern Elite 14

Northwestern 69, Cameron 0

Oak Creek 31, Racine Park 16

Oakfield 42, St. Mary Catholic 6

Omro 42, North Fond du Lac 6

Onalaska 37, West Salem 6

Oostburg 47, Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Osceola 41, Prescott 6

Osseo-Fairchild 43, Altoona 0

Pacelli 46, Menominee Indian 8

Palmyra-Eagle 35, Markesan 14

Pardeeville 14, Dodgeland 9

Pepin/Alma 36, Augusta 30

Pewaukee 45, Wisconsin Lutheran 26

Phillips 36, Chequamegon 22

Platteville 55, Dodgeville 6

Plymouth 44, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Port Edwards 42, Tri-County 12

Potosi/Cassville 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 6

Prairie du Chien 20, Viroqua 14

Pulaski 33, Green Bay Southwest 0

Racine Case 16, Kenosha Bradford 13

Random Lake 21, Ozaukee 18

Regis 40, Colby 9

Richland Center 20, Westby 18

Ripon 14, Winneconne 13

River Falls 37, Chippewa Falls 20

River Ridge 21, Ithaca 6

River Valley 32, Arcadia 16

Saint Francis 38, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Sauk Prairie 19, Portage 0

Sevastopol 42, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Shawano 21, Oconto Falls 14

Sheboygan Falls 38, New Holstein 18

Sheboygan North 13, Sheboygan South 7

Siren 30, Mellen 6

Slinger 28, Grafton 14

South Milwaukee 30, Brown Deer 8

Sparta 38, La Crosse Central 33

Spencer 28, Cadott 22

Spring Valley 27, Elk Mound 0

St. Marys Springs 31, Laconia 6

Stoughton 25, Watertown 14

Stratford 53, Marathon 0

Sun Prairie 47, Madison East 14

Superior 14, Menomonie 13

Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0

Union Grove 33, Badger 27

Verona Area 54, Madison La Follette 13

Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 6

Watertown Luther Prep 26, Poynette 21

Waukesha North 30, Wauwatosa West 7

Waukesha West 30, Oconomowoc 7

Waunakee 35, Reedsburg Area 28

Waupaca 55, Green Bay East 6

Wausaukee 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 57, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 25

West Bend East 37, West Bend West 6

West De Pere 49, Seymour 0

Westosha Central 21, Elkhorn Area 13

Whitehall 19, Blair-Taylor 13

Whitnall 54, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 3

Wilmot Union 35, Burlington 34

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Stevens Point 21

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31, Weyauwega-Fremont 8

Wrightstown 58, Marinette 13

 