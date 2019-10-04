SportScene 13 for Friday, October 4th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- PREP FOOTBALL
Memorial's Loyal Crawford breaks a big run Friday night.
Abbotsford 30, Greenwood 22
Algoma 46, Gibraltar 22
Almond-Bancroft 40, Wild Rose 0
Amherst 36, Manawa 7
Appleton North 31, Appleton East 24
Auburndale 26, Mayville 8
Baldwin-Woodville 44, Ellsworth 26
Bangor 56, Riverdale 0
Bay Port 55, Ashwaubenon 0
Belmont 61, Williams Bay 0
Benton 38, Boscobel 6
Benton/Shullsburg 38, Boscobel 6
Berlin 60, Waupun 0
Black Hawk 51, Southwestern 0
Bloomer 48, Barron 7
Bonduel 42, Shiocton 0
Brillion 27, Two Rivers 20
Brookfield Central 28, Brookfield East 14
Bruce 24, Prairie Farm 14
Cambridge 14, Belleville 7
Cashton 26, New Lisbon 14
Catholic Central 34, Dominican 28
Catholic Memorial 21, Arrowhead 18
Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Mishicot 6
Cedarburg 45, Nicolet 29
Chilton 49, Valders 0
Clayton 34, New Auburn 14
Coleman 50, Crandon 0
Columbus 14, Lodi 10
Cuba City 28, Luther 21
Cumberland 46, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
D.C. Everest 48, Tomah 6
De Soto 53, North Crawford 0
DeForest 49, Baraboo 14
Denmark 42, Luxemburg-Casco 28
Durand 47, Colfax 6
Eau Claire Memorial 35, Eau Claire North 0
Edgar 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Edgerton 34, East Troy 0
Edgewood 28, Fort Atkinson 27
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 74, McDonell Central 22
Evansville 40, Big Foot 14
Fall River 35, Deerfield 14
Franklin 41, Kenosha Tremper 0
Freedom 23, Little Chute 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 36, Wautoma 0
Germantown 40, West Allis Nathan Hale 23
Gilman 64, Assumption 0
Glenwood City 31, Fall Creek 20
Grantsburg 48, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Green Bay Preble 28, Notre Dame 14
Greenfield 28, Cudahy 0
Hartford Union 14, Whitefish Bay 7
Hayward 26, St. Croix Falls 14
Highland 43, Kickapoo/LaFarge 8
Hilbert 62, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20
Hillsboro 30, Necedah 12
Holmen 41, La Crosse Logan 0
Homestead 24, Port Washington 7
Hortonville 49, Oshkosh North 7
Hudson 40, Rice Lake 8
Hurley 47, Tomahawk 8
Iola-Scandinavia 35, Oconto 0
Jefferson 37, Turner 22
Johnson Creek 26, Randolph 0
Kaukauna 31, Appleton West 21
Kenosha Indian Trail 45, Racine Horlick 26
Kettle Moraine 48, Waukesha South 7
Kewaskum 28, Campbellsport 6
Kewaunee 42, Southern Door 6
Kiel 54, Roncalli 12
Kimberly 45, Neenah 31
Kingsford, Mich. 32, Wausau East 7
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Webster 6
Lake Mills 49, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Lancaster 50, Iowa-Grant 6
Laona-Wabeno 52, Gillett 0
Loyal 6, Athens 0
Madison Memorial 49, Beloit Memorial 0
Madison West 55, Janesville Parker 0
Marquette University 41, Hamilton 20
Marshall 20, Waterloo 9
Marshfield 25, Wausau West 7
Mauston 23, Nekoosa 6
McFarland 35, Clinton 0
Medford Area 27, Antigo 0
Menasha 48, Green Bay West 13
Menomonee Falls 50, Wauwatosa East 9
Middleton 42, Janesville Craig 7
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 28, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 6
Milwaukee Hamilton 12, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 6, OT
Milwaukee Pulaski 48, Milwaukee Madison 8
Mineral Point 52, Aquinas 22
Mondovi 53, Boyceville 0
Monona Grove 21, Oregon 7
Monroe 34, Milton 28
Mosinee 21, Rhinelander 20
Muskego 24, Mukwonago 7
Neillsville 34, Stanley-Boyd 20
New Berlin Eisenhower 42, West Allis Central 6
New Berlin West 56, Pius XI Catholic 0
New Glarus 21, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
New London 37, Xavier 21
Newman Catholic 48, Wisconsin Heights 20
Northland Pines 42, Northern Elite 14
Northwestern 69, Cameron 0
Oak Creek 31, Racine Park 16
Oakfield 42, St. Mary Catholic 6
Omro 42, North Fond du Lac 6
Onalaska 37, West Salem 6
Oostburg 47, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Osceola 41, Prescott 6
Osseo-Fairchild 43, Altoona 0
Pacelli 46, Menominee Indian 8
Palmyra-Eagle 35, Markesan 14
Pardeeville 14, Dodgeland 9
Pepin/Alma 36, Augusta 30
Pewaukee 45, Wisconsin Lutheran 26
Phillips 36, Chequamegon 22
Platteville 55, Dodgeville 6
Plymouth 44, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Port Edwards 42, Tri-County 12
Potosi/Cassville 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 6
Prairie du Chien 20, Viroqua 14
Pulaski 33, Green Bay Southwest 0
Racine Case 16, Kenosha Bradford 13
Random Lake 21, Ozaukee 18
Regis 40, Colby 9
Richland Center 20, Westby 18
Ripon 14, Winneconne 13
River Falls 37, Chippewa Falls 20
River Ridge 21, Ithaca 6
River Valley 32, Arcadia 16
Saint Francis 38, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Sauk Prairie 19, Portage 0
Sevastopol 42, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Shawano 21, Oconto Falls 14
Sheboygan Falls 38, New Holstein 18
Sheboygan North 13, Sheboygan South 7
Siren 30, Mellen 6
Slinger 28, Grafton 14
South Milwaukee 30, Brown Deer 8
Sparta 38, La Crosse Central 33
Spencer 28, Cadott 22
Spring Valley 27, Elk Mound 0
St. Marys Springs 31, Laconia 6
Stoughton 25, Watertown 14
Stratford 53, Marathon 0
Sun Prairie 47, Madison East 14
Superior 14, Menomonie 13
Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0
Union Grove 33, Badger 27
Verona Area 54, Madison La Follette 13
Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 6
Watertown Luther Prep 26, Poynette 21
Waukesha North 30, Wauwatosa West 7
Waukesha West 30, Oconomowoc 7
Waunakee 35, Reedsburg Area 28
Waupaca 55, Green Bay East 6
Wausaukee 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 57, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 25
West Bend East 37, West Bend West 6
West De Pere 49, Seymour 0
Westosha Central 21, Elkhorn Area 13
Whitehall 19, Blair-Taylor 13
Whitnall 54, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 3
Wilmot Union 35, Burlington 34
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Stevens Point 21
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31, Weyauwega-Fremont 8
Wrightstown 58, Marinette 13