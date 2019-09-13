SportScene 13 for Friday, September 13th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Huge matchups in prep football across Western Wisconsin: find all the highlights right here!
Mondovi's Jackson Faulkner high steps his way into the end zone against Colfax Friday night.
PREP FOOTBALL SCORES
Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13
Algoma 42, Gillett 0
Altoona 34, Fall Creek 8
Amherst 52, Shiocton 0
Antigo 20, Ashland 0
Appleton East 48, Oshkosh North 7
Appleton North 28, Neenah 24
Aquinas 35, Cuba City 14
Arcadia 25, Viroqua 13
Arrowhead 31, Waukesha West 28
Ashwaubenon 17, Sheboygan South 14
Auburndale 56, Tomahawk 6
Augusta 34, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Badger 35, Elkhorn Area 13
Baldwin-Woodville 16, New Richmond 14
Bangor 55, Necedah 6
Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 0
Beaver Dam 35, Baraboo 14
Belleville 11, Pardeeville 6
Benton/Shullsburg 20, Potosi/Cassville 12
Big Foot 33, Whitewater 18
Blair-Taylor 21, Eleva-Strum 3
Bonduel 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Brodhead/Juda 21, Jefferson 13
Brookfield Central 24, Germantown 7
Brookwood 35, Hillsboro 0
Burlington 42, Union Grove 20
Cadott 14, Neillsville/Granton 0
Cambridge 20, Watertown Luther Prep 10
Campbellsport 20, Ripon 19
Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Chequamegon 38, Sturgeon Bay 8
Chilton 35, Two Rivers 0
Chippewa Falls 16, Rice Lake 12
Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Coleman 44, Southern Door 0
Cudahy 47, West Allis Central 21
Darlington 36, Iowa-Grant 0
De Pere 10, Notre Dame 7
De Soto 23, Highland 6
DeForest 61, Portage 0
Denmark 41, Green Bay West 0
Dodgeville 13, Richland Center 10, OT
Edgar 42, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 8
Edgerton 42, Clinton 0
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 38, St. Mary Catholic 0
Evansville 51, Turner 35
Fall River 14, Pacelli 8
Florence 60, Sevastopol 0
Fond du Lac 55, D.C. Everest 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Little Chute 7
Franklin 35, Racine Park 18
Frederic 40, Mellen 0
Freedom 24, Luxemburg-Casco 21
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Wisconsin Dells 13
Grafton 27, Whitefish Bay 21
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 14, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Greenfield 45, Brown Deer 8
Greenwood 40, Owen-Withee 6
Hartford Union 21, Cedarburg 7
Hilbert 19, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
Holmen 41, La Crosse Central 18
Homestead 38, West Bend East 7
Horicon/Hustisford 27, Palmyra-Eagle 13
Hortonville 57, Kingsford, Mich. 13
Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20
Hurley 12, Northland Pines 7
Ithaca 42, Cashton 6
Johnson Creek 34, Cambria-Friesland 7
Kaukauna 35, Marshfield 7
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 34, Dominican 15
Kenosha Tremper 20, Racine Case 7
Kettle Moraine 13, Catholic Memorial 11
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56, Waupun 20
Kewaskum 28, Winneconne 7
Kewaunee 48, Crivitz 12
Kiel 48, Valders 0
Kimberly 41, Stevens Point 7
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 26, Mishicot 22
Laconia 43, Poynette 14
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Turtle Lake 30
Lake Mills 47, West Salem 13
Lakeside Lutheran 40, Marshall 6
Lancaster 47, Luther 7
Lincoln 38, Clayton 18
Lodi 44, New Glarus/Monticello 7
Lourdes Academy 39, Rosholt 7
Luck 74, Bruce 0
Madison East 28, Beloit Memorial 9
Madison Memorial 28, Middleton 11
Manawa 46, Oconto 6
Manitowoc Lincoln 28, Sheboygan North 7
Marathon 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Marinette 24, Clintonville 0
Markesan 40, Dodgeland 2
Marquette University 24, Wauwatosa West 0
Mauston 7, Black River Falls 0
Mayville 31, North Fond du Lac 7
Medford Area 49, Lakeland 7
Menasha 22, Seymour 12
Menomonee Falls 9, Brookfield East 7
Menomonie 21, River Falls 7
Milton 27, Monona Grove 20
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42, Milwaukee North 6
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 22, Milwaukee Vincent 14
Mineral Point 42, Fennimore 15
Mondovi 59, Colfax 0
Monroe 35, Watertown 13
Mosinee 41, Merrill 7
Mukwonago 40, Hamilton 23
Muskego 49, Waukesha North 20
Nekoosa 35, Adams-Friendship 34
New Berlin West 17, New Berlin Eisenhower 16, OT
New Holstein 35, Roncalli 6
New Lisbon 20, Royall 16
New London 21, Shawano 13
Northwestern 37, Cumberland 6
Onalaska 50, La Crosse Logan 6
Oostburg 14, Ozaukee 7
Oregon 35, Edgewood 0
Osceola 14, Somerset 12
Oshkosh West 17, Wausau West 7
Peshtigo 8, Crandon 0
Phillips 46, Three Lakes 24
Plymouth 35, Berlin 7
Port Washington 20, West Bend West 13
Prairie Farm 20, New Auburn 18
Prairie du Chien 24, Westby 17, OT
Prescott 35, Amery 0
Pulaski 31, Green Bay Preble 0
Racine Horlick 21, Oak Creek 20, OT
Random Lake 21, Howards Grove 6
Reedsburg Area 22, Sauk Prairie 14
Reedsville 34, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Regis 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Rhinelander 31, Wausau East 13
Saint Croix Central 54, Ellsworth 14
Sheboygan Falls 34, Brillion 19
Slinger 38, Nicolet 20
Southwestern 53, Boscobel 0
Sparta 28, Tomah 14
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 47, Stanley-Boyd 14
Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13
Spring Valley 39, Colby 0
St. Croix Falls 63, Barron 14
Stoughton 42, Fort Atkinson 0
Stratford 46, Columbus 0
Sun Prairie 39, Janesville Craig 0
Superior 21, Eau Claire Memorial 9
Unity 20, Grantsburg 7
Verona Area 21, Madison West 6
Warren, Ill. 35, Waterloo 0
Waterford 47, Wilmot Union 14
Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb 0
Wautoma 21, Westfield Area 8
Webster 26, Flambeau 20
West Allis Nathan Hale 17, Wauwatosa East 0
West De Pere 77, Green Bay East 6
Westosha Central 20, Delavan-Darien 17
Whitnall 42, South Milwaukee 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 26, Omro 18
Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Pius XI Catholic 13
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 28, Appleton West 12
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Wrightstown 46, Oconto Falls 13
Xavier 42, Waupaca 9