SportScene 13 for Friday, September 27th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis, (WEAU) The push for the playoffs heats up as we enter week six. At Carson Park, Eau Claire Memorial battled River Falls, while Mondovi, Menomonie and Bloomer hoped they could stay unbeaten on the year. All this and more on SportScene13!
Bryson Johnson touchdown
PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Adams-Friendship def. Westfield Area, forfeit
Algoma 52, Sturgeon Bay 10
Altoona 28, Neillsville 14
Amherst 35, Bonduel 7
Aquinas 14, Darlington 0
Arcadia 50, Dodgeville 8
Ashwaubenon 34, Notre Dame 13
Athens 12, Greenwood 6
Augusta 30, Whitehall 12
Badger 48, Westosha Central 27
Bangor 43, Royall 0
Bay Port 63, Sheboygan North 0
Belmont 34, Kickapoo/LaFarge 14
Berlin 46, Winneconne 8
Black Hawk 22, River Ridge 20
Brookfield Academy 27, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Brookfield Central 0, Marquette University 0
Brookfield East 32, Wauwatosa East 0
Brookwood 42, New Lisbon 6
Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien 10
Cadott 49, Fall Creek 9
Clintonville 17, Green Bay East 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 23, Independence/Gilmanton 6
Colby 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 22
Coleman 48, Northland Pines 7
Crivitz 44, Northern Elite 41
Cudahy 18, Brown Deer 0
D.C. Everest 28, Wausau West 21
Edgar 48, Marathon 0
Edgerton 33, Turner 0
Elk Mound 49, Colfax 0
Ellsworth 38, Somerset 8
Fennimore 7, Luther 3
Fox Valley Lutheran 47, Marinette 6
Frederic 39, New Auburn 8
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Nekoosa 6
Gibraltar 38, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Grafton 42, Port Washington 22
Grantsburg 45, Flambeau 6
Green Bay Preble 28, Green Bay Southwest 21, OT
Hayward 21, Spooner 20
Highland 34, Riverdale 8
Hillsboro 42, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 14
Hillsboro 42, Wonewoc-Center 14
Holmen 44, Stevens Point 0
Horicon/Hustisford 24, Markesan 22
Kaukauna 27, Appleton East 3
Kenosha Indian Trail 37, Kenosha Tremper 6
Kimberly 48, Appleton West 0
La Crosse Central 33, La Crosse Logan 6
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Lancaster 49, Cuba City 20
Lodi 42, Poynette 7
Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 12
Luck 62, Lincoln 8
Luxemburg-Casco 52, Oconto Falls 13
Manawa 55, Iola-Scandinavia 6
Mauston 18, Wisconsin Dells 8
Medford Area 35, Wausau East 0
Menomonie 22, Hudson 14
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 50, Milwaukee South 8
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 2, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 35, Iowa-Grant 0
Mondovi 61, Glenwood City 0
Muskego 56, Catholic Memorial 14
New London 49, Green Bay West 6
New Richmond 41, Prescott 0
Northwestern 33, St. Croix Falls 21
Onalaska 46, Tomah 0
Osceola 48, Amery 0
Pepin/Alma 14, Eleva-Strum 8
Peshtigo 30, Oconto 12
Phillips 52, McDonell Central 18
Plymouth 31, Kewaskum 0
Port Edwards 53, Bowler/Gresham 0
Potosi/Cassville 14, Pittsville 0
Prairie du Chien 28, Richland Center 6
Pulaski 21, De Pere 0
Rhinelander 20, Antigo 10
Rice Lake 34, Eau Claire North 13
River Falls 24, Eau Claire Memorial 17
River Valley 50, Viroqua 7
Saint Croix Central 41, Baldwin-Woodville 14
Sevastopol 16, Gillett 6
Sheboygan Falls 42, Two Rivers 7
Sheboygan South 17, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 0
Stratford 55, Auburndale 0
Superior 36, Chippewa Falls 14
Suring 46, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0
Tomahawk 36, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Turtle Lake 14, Webster 6
Unity 30, Clear Lake 7
Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 0
Wauwatosa West 0, Menomonee Falls 0
West De Pere 56, Menasha 42
Wisconsin Lutheran 37, Whitnall 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Shiocton 9
Wrightstown 7, Little Chute 3
Xavier 49, Shawano 23
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
