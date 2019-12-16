SportScene 13 for Monday, December 16th, 2019

Updated: Mon 10:54 PM, Dec 16, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Highlights from Eau Claire North and Fall Creek as both pick up non-conference wins Monday night!

Fall Creek senior Isaiah Katz spots up for a three Monday night in the Crickets' 60-49 win over Arcadia.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Almond-Bancroft 95, Northland Lutheran 54

Antigo 66, Menominee, Mich. 28

Ashland 82, South Shore 80

Belmont 61, Albany 49

Catholic Central 64, Stockbridge 45

Drummond 48, Bayfield 44

Eau Claire North 60, Holmen 56

Fall Creek 60, Arcadia 49

Green Bay West 72, Algoma 53

Horicon 57, Central Wisconsin Christian 42

Kenosha Bradford 63, Milwaukee Madison 60

Kenosha Tremper 97, Union Grove 90

Milwaukee Golda Meir 53, Heritage Christian 18

New Glarus 80, Barneveld 38

New Lisbon 82, Coulee Christian-Providence 52

Pardeeville 68, Johnson Creek 35

Parkview 70, Black Hawk 55

Princeton/Green Lake 67, Oakfield 55

St. John's NW Military Academy 90, Messmer 63

Stratford 76, Newman Catholic 54

Washburn 56, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 42

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Pecatonica 39

West Allis Central 70, Greenfield 52

Winter 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 69

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Arcadia 67, Whitehall 19

Cadott 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31

Cedar Grove-Belgium 45, Port Washington 42

De Soto 53, Wonewoc-Center 49

Deerfield 53, Madison Country Day 25

Fall River 53, Randolph 38

Flambeau 59, Birchwood 43

Greenwood 60, Abbotsford 50

Homestead 56, West Bend East 34

Iowa-Grant 55, Belmont 33

Lake Mills 65, Fort Atkinson 41

Lourdes Academy 53, Dodgeland 43

Luther 60, Sparta 56

Mayville 60, Omro 44

Menominee, Mich. 60, Oconto Falls 38

Milwaukee Madison 59, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 53

Milwaukee Pulaski 69, Milwaukee Golda Meir 55

New Glarus 80, Barneveld 38

Newman Catholic 58, Edgar 45

Palmyra-Eagle 50, Williams Bay 20

Parkview 51, Johnson Creek 40

Phillips 72, Hurley 64

Potosi 68, Argyle 47

Prentice 50, Bruce 32

Princeton/Green Lake 45, Markesan 36

Reedsburg Area 80, Mount Horeb 50

Rio 48, Pardeeville 29

River Valley 40, Ithaca 38

Southern Door 48, Denmark 45

Spencer 45, Greenwood 39

 