SportScene 13 for Monday, December 9th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Area prep basketball highlights from all over the Chippewa Valley including a close on from Augusta and a doubleheader at McDonell!
Clear Lake's Julianna Rosen scored her 1000th point against McDonell in the Warriors' win.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Auburndale 72, Columbus Catholic 48
Clear Lake 75, McDonell Central 58
Crandon 69, White Lake 26
DeForest 87, Beaver Dam 75
Evansville 51, Whitewater 37
Lake Country Lutheran 65, Heritage Christian 44
New Richmond 71, Chippewa Falls 62
Shullsburg 72, Black Hawk 41
Westfield Area 54, Poynette 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Clear Lake 75, McDonell Central 58
Elcho 52, Goodman 7
Hortonville 57, Oshkosh West 32
Lake Country Lutheran 65, Messmer 44
Milwaukee Madison/University 62, Destiny 22
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 68, St. Augustine, N.J. 14
Osceola 46, Saint Croix Central 28
Random Lake 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41
Salam School 27, Cristo Rey Jesuit 13