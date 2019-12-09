SportScene 13 for Monday, December 9th, 2019

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:51 PM, Dec 09, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Area prep basketball highlights from all over the Chippewa Valley including a close on from Augusta and a doubleheader at McDonell!

Clear Lake's Julianna Rosen scored her 1000th point against McDonell in the Warriors' win.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Auburndale 72, Columbus Catholic 48

Clear Lake 75, McDonell Central 58

Crandon 69, White Lake 26

DeForest 87, Beaver Dam 75

Evansville 51, Whitewater 37

Lake Country Lutheran 65, Heritage Christian 44

New Richmond 71, Chippewa Falls 62

Shullsburg 72, Black Hawk 41

Westfield Area 54, Poynette 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Clear Lake 75, McDonell Central 58

Elcho 52, Goodman 7

Hortonville 57, Oshkosh West 32

Lake Country Lutheran 65, Messmer 44

Milwaukee Madison/University 62, Destiny 22

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 68, St. Augustine, N.J. 14

Osceola 46, Saint Croix Central 28

Random Lake 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41

Salam School 27, Cristo Rey Jesuit 13

 