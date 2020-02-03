SportScene 13 for Monday, February 3rd, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Osseo-Fairchild gets a big win in girls basketball over Fall Creek to come into a tie with the Crickets at the top of the Cloverbelt. Plus, the Blugold women's basketball team gets a big win over UW-Superior.

Hallee Hoeppner gathers an assist Monday night in the Blugolds' 78-53 win over UW-Superior.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beaver Dam 80, Mosinee 73

Benton 73, Monticello 64

Burlington 54, Milton 47

Cameron 64, Northwestern 60

Crivitz 53, Suring 33

Denmark 64, Oconto 42

Drummond 49, Bayfield 44

Frederic 61, Webster 60

Howards Grove 79, St. Marys Springs 74

Hustisford 84, Johnson Creek 44

Kickapoo 79, Brookwood 45

Lake Holcombe 91, Gilman 53

Lancaster 74, Cassville 43

Lisbon, Maine 68, Madison Memorial 62

Luxemburg-Casco 94, Menasha 60

Mayville 60, Markesan 58

North Crawford 55, Ithaca 43

Oak Hill Christian 56, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31

Oneida Nation 70, Marinette 49

Phelps 36, White Lake 26

Prairie Farm 62, Clayton 16

Saint Croix Central 71, Barron 38

Saint Lawrence Seminary 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 59

Shawano 68, Sturgeon Bay 62

St. Croix Falls 69, Osceola 61

Tomahawk 65, Chequamegon 61

Union Grove 73, Delavan-Darien 65

University Lake 61, Milwaukee Early View 59

University Lake/Trinity 61, Milwaukee Early View 59

Waterford 84, Hope Christian 72

West Bend West 61, Hartford Union 51

Westfield Area 46, Royall 28

Whitehall 61, Arcadia 56

Winneconne 63, Campbellsport 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alden-Hebron, Ill. 41, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 25

Almond-Bancroft 53, Tigerton 19

Appleton West 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55

Aquinas 90, La Crosse Central 40

Arcadia 66, Altoona 37

Athens 61, Tomahawk 27

Auburndale 73, Pittsville 35

Blair-Taylor 65, Gilmanton 42

Brillion 57, Southern Door 44

Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire North 41

Clear Lake 66, Glenwood City 28

Colfax 88, Saint Croix Central 54

Darlington 60, Dodgeville 54

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Independence 35

Edgar 60, Thorp 51

Eleva-Strum 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Ewen-Trout Creek, Mich. 61, Hurley 41

Fall River 57, New Glarus 38

Fennimore 51, River Valley 39

Gilman 63, Rib Lake 22

Gresham Community 49, Tigerton 37

Holmen 50, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41

Lincoln 42, Whitehall 29

Luther 61, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 33

Marathon 51, Antigo 49

Markesan 44, Ripon 41

Mercer 47, Washburn 35

Oak Hill Christian 41, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 25

Onalaska 61, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 33

Onalaska 77, La Crosse Logan 64

Oostburg 42, Sheboygan Falls 35

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Fall Creek 44

Ozaukee 73, Lomira 66

Pardeeville 50, Tri-County 26

Plymouth 53, Kiel 34

Prairie Farm 70, New Auburn 27

Prescott 57, Durand 43

Racine St. Catherine's 54, Burlington 49

Southwestern 53, Boscobel 39

Sun Prairie 60, Madison West 15

Watertown Luther Prep 70, Palmyra-Eagle 31

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Highland 48

Webster 58, Frederic 55

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Shiocton 47

 