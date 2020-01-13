SportScene 13 for Monday, January 13th, 2020

Durand's Joseph Biesterveld spots up and hits a game-tying 3 to send it to overtime in the Panthers' 60-56 win over Regis.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Non-conference matchups around the Chippewa Valley in boys basketball including an overtime thriller between Durand and Eau Claire Regis!

 