SportScene 13 for Monday, January 20th, 2020

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:52 PM, Jan 20, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Prep girls basketball and hockey from all over the Chippewa Valley!

Eau Claire Immanuel junior, Emma Miller, scores 3 of her 22 points in the Lancers' 50-22 win over Whitehall.

BOYS HOCKEY

Lakeland 2, Medford Area 0

Waupun 9, Milton 0
GIRLS HOCKEY

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 5, Western Wisconsin 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bangor 86, New Lisbon 46

Bloomer 56, Colfax 35

Kiel 72, Howards Grove 66

New Auburn 63, Birchwood 56

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Eleva-Strum 68

Royall 53, Brookwood 50

Seymour 69, Roncalli 59

Whitehall 72, Necedah 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Shullsburg vs. River Ridge, ppd. to Jan 20th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomer 49, Elk Mound 45

Clintonville 72, Waupaca 52

Durand 41, Saint Croix Central 40

Florence 52, Lena 21

Freedom 75, Oconto Falls 47

Lancaster 52, Fennimore 35

Little Chute 64, Marinette 41

Menomonie 49, Regis 27

Milton 49, Jefferson 36

Mosinee 59, Crandon 58

Osseo-Fairchild 78, Black River Falls 52

Parkview 58, Wayland Academy 13

Potosi 53, Seneca 43

River Falls 56, Prescott 53

Waterloo 68, Johnson Creek 32

Wonewoc-Center 44, La Farge 42

Wrightstown 80, Fox Valley Lutheran 33

 