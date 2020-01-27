SportScene 13 for Monday, January 27th, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Prep boys and girls basketball from around Western Wisconsin!
Elk Mound's Nate Lew drives in for a layup in the Mounders' 53-48 win over Fall Creek Monday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 55, Lakeland 51
Arcadia 65, Eleva-Strum 53
Cambria-Friesland 81, Madison Abundant Life 53
Clear Lake 75, Amery 31
Colfax 67, Ellsworth 62
DeForest 76, Lakeside Lutheran 62
Eau Claire North 92, D.C. Everest 84
Elk Mound 53, Fall Creek 48
Fennimore 77, Lancaster 65
Gibraltar 69, Oneida Nation 57
Jefferson 65, Fort Atkinson 60
Living Word Lutheran 63, Salam School 57
Luck 76, Lake Holcombe 56
Milton 74, Whitewater 50
Mount Horeb 72, River Valley 58
Neenah 52, Oshkosh West 50
Nekoosa 61, Port Edwards 60
New Glarus 66, Dodgeville 62
New Richmond 63, Menomonie 58
Oshkosh North 65, Appleton North 54
Poynette 52, Marshall 48
Prescott 72, Durand 63
Randolph 72, Horicon 53
Somerset 73, Stanley-Boyd 53
St. Croix Falls 69, Ladysmith 44
Thorp 68, Owen-Withee 33
Watertown Luther Prep 73, Rio 53
Wausaukee 67, Lena 45
West Salem 59, Osseo-Fairchild 49
Whitehall 68, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 67
Williams Bay 69, Dodgeland 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Badger 67, Kenosha Tremper 46
Barneveld 56, Benton 43
Brookfield Academy 50, Messmer 38
Clintonville 55, Denmark 49
Crivitz 66, Suring 43
Elcho 45, Bowler/Gresham 31
Elk Mound 61, Altoona 42
Florence 51, White Lake 5
Freedom 88, Marinette 24
Gillett 57, Niagara 40
Hilbert 51, Chilton 31
Howards Grove 42, Kiel 36
Hurley 67, Butternut 41
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 63, Washburn 42
Kenosha Christian Life 46, Salam School 27
Ladysmith 34, Hayward 24
Luxemburg-Casco 66, Waupaca 63
Marathon 67, Athens 53
Medford Area 59, Antigo 34
Mercer 49, Solon Springs 37
Milwaukee DSHA 83, Franklin 62
Milwaukee Lutheran 51, Shorewood 36
Monroe 40, Mount Horeb 36
Mosinee 54, Edgar 50
New Glarus 66, Dodgeville 62
New Lisbon 65, La Farge 53
Northwestern 65, Rice Lake 45
Northwood 64, Turtle Lake 42
Oconto Falls 58, Fox Valley Lutheran 37
Pecatonica 55, Kirkland Hiawatha, Ill. 33
Pittsville 46, Tigerton 33
Saint Thomas Aquinas 33, Lena 26
Southern Door 63, Oconto 35
Three Lakes 64, Phillips 56
Wausaukee 56, Coleman 32
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 56, Stratford 28
Wrightstown 68, Little Chute 41
Xavier 71, Amherst 62