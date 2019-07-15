SportScene 13 for Monday, July 15th, 2019

Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station's FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC's online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
Jolene Jensen - 715-852-1557
Station Contact Info:
WEAU 13 NEWS
1907 S. Hastings Way
Eau Claire, WI 54701
By Phone:
Main Number
(715) 835-1313 and (715) 832-3474.
Tip Line
(715) 839-WEAU - (715) 839-9328
Sports Line
(715) 852-1537