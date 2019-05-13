SportScene 13 for Monday, May 13th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Big Rivers softball title was up for grabs between Chippewa Falls and Hudson: the teams played a double header to decide the winner. Plus, action from Carson Park and the BRC conference track and field meet!
PREP SOFTBALL
Final
Chippewa Falls
1
Hudson
2
Final
Hudson
9
Chippewa Falls
5
Final
Columbus
4
Gilman
19
Final
Osseo - Fairchild
0
Thorp
9
Final
Fall Creek
12
Stanley - Boyd
7
Final
Arcadia
10
Black River Falls
2
Final
Arcadia
7
Black River Falls
5
Final
Independence-Gilmanton
9
Whitehall
0
Final
Elmwood/Plum City
5
Mondovi
3
Final
Alma Center Lincoln
0
Eau Claire Immanuel
12
Final
Alma Center Lincoln
0
Eau Claire Immanuel
12
PREP BASEBALL
Final
Elk Mound
11
Pepin/Alma
2
Final
Eau Claire Immanuel
14
Alma Center Lincoln
1
Final
Alma Center Lincoln
1
Eau Claire Immanuel
10
Final
Altoona
5
Prescott
2
Final
Elmwood/Plum City
0
Mondovi
10