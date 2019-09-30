SportScene 13 for Monday, September 30th, 2019

The UW-Eau Claire Blugold football team is coming off arguably their biggest upset in the past 20 seasons. The team spoke with us Monday with their thoughts on the win.

UW-Eau Claire upsets 6th ranked St.Thomas

"I think our players and our coaches, we all thought we were going to win. At the same time, it was a big win and our kids are excited about it. A little juice, a little energy in the air, so we have to continue to carry that on for the next one," Wesley Beschorner, head coach of the Blugolds, said.

"It's a great feeling," Jonathon Malueg, sophomore quarterback, said. "We knew we were in for a battle. They're ranked that high for a reason. Great team. We knew if we played hard, we'd have a chance. That's what we did: came out and executed. The way we came out - "beat them to the punch" - that's our slogan all season. And we did that with that kick return, and then the first play from scrimmage goes to the house. And then a turnover from the defense. Just great teamwork overall."

"It's kind of surreal at the moment. It's still kind of sinking in," Sam Romanski, a linebacker for the Blugolds, said. "Right now, we really can't dwell on it as much as you want to, but after the season, we'll be able to look back on it and think about it. But we're moving on to Whitewater, and we plan to do the same thing."