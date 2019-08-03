SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 3rd

Sat 10:41 PM, Aug 03, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) The CRBL title was on the line as Osseo battled Tilden. Plus, the Eau Claire Cavaliers take on the Plum City Blues at Carson Park.

