SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 14th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Prep wrestling action from the Husky Invite! Plus, the Blugold men's and women's hockey teams were at Hobbs Saturday. Highlights from both games!
Blugold women's hockey's Elizabeth Bauer celebrates with teammate Hanna Zavoral after scoring a goal Saturday.
WIAC MEN'S HOCKEY
Final
UW-Stevens Point
3
#1 UW-Eau Claire
0
WIAC WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Final
Concordia-Moorhead
3
#5 UW-Eau Claire
4
WIAC MEN'S BASKETBALL
Final
UW-Eau Claire
58
St. Norbert
70
WIAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Final
St. Catherine
59
UW-Eau Claire
43