SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 6th, 2019

Eau Claire Pizza Hut's Joel Zachow tags the runner at 2nd after a perfect throw from catcher Joe Feck against Green Bay.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Highlights from day 2 of the River City Classic as Eau Claire Pizza Hut looks to go unbeaten into the final day of the tournament. Altoona gets a win in their second game of the day as well!

 