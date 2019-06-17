SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 17th, 2019

La Crosse Loggers' shortstop Jacob English slides home safely Monday night against the Eau Claire Express.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Eau Claire Express move to within a game of the division lead after they take down the La Crosse Loggers with an offensive explosion Monday night at Carson Park! All the highlights are right here.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Final
La Crosse Loggers
4
Eau Claire Express
9

 