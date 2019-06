Action from day 2 of the WIAA state track and field meet as several area athletes have great finishes in the finals! Plus, the Eau Claire Express play in their home opener against the Duluth Huskies: all kinds of highlights from that one!

Bloomer's Grace Post finishes her career as a 2-time state champion.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

FINAL

Duluth Huskies

4

Eau Claire Express

9

Final

Willmar Stingers

12

La Crosse Loggers

1