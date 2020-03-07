EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) A big day of basketball action with girls basketball teams punching their ticket to state with the sectional finals, while boys basketball regional final highlights. Plus, the Blugolds battle in the WIAC Men's and Women's hockey championships and the men's basketball team takes on St. Johns in the NCAA Tournament second round.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, March 7th
