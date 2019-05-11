SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 11th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Prep action from all around the Chippewa Valley including highlights from boys tennis, baseball, and softball!
PREP BASEBALL
Final
Spooner
10
Bloomer
0
Final
Bloomer
0
Spooner
1
Final
Bloomer
13
Spooner
1
Final
Spooner
0
Bloomer
10
Final
Independence-Gilmanton
12
Eau Claire Regis
10
Final
Eau Claire Regis
33
Whitehall
0
Final
Eau Claire Regis
9
Independence-Gilmanton
12
Final
Wisconsin Rapids
8
Eau Claire North
11
Final
Neillsville
11
Melrose - Mindoro
10
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
7
Superior
9
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
3
Superior
1
Final
Cumberland
13
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
6
Final
Cumberland
12
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
0
Final
Wisconsin Rapids
0
Eau Claire North
6
Final
Eau Claire Immanuel
4
Colfax
3
Final
Medford
9
Milwaukee King
3
Final
Medford
6
Adams-Friendship
3
PREP SOFTBALL
Final
Rice Lake
3
Chippewa Falls
9
Final
Cochrane Fountain City
4
Greenwood
1
Final
Cochrane Fountain City
13
Rosholt
2
Final
Marathon
8
Gilman
10
Final
Hurley
2
Gilman
9
Final
Thorp
11
Spencer
1
Final
Stevens Point Pacelli
5
Thorp
4
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Altoona
1
Melrose-Mindoro/GET
9
Final
Altoona
0
Mauston
10
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
3
Rice Lake
0
Final
Eau Claire North
1
Ashland
1
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Big Rivers Conference Meet
1. Memorial – 20
2. Hudson – 16
3. Menomonie – 12
4. North – 8
5. Chippewa Falls – 4
6. River Falls – 0