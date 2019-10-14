SportScene 13 for Sunday, October 14th, 2019

The Blugold football team looks back on their win on Homecoming over UW-River Falls.

Blugold Seth Luckman runs in for a score against River Falls.

"I think what's special about our defense is the chemistry we have. Everyone on our team is best friends," Victor Martinelli, a senior linebacker, said. "Just a group of best friends you can talk to anyone about anything and just comfortable all around. We can talk. We don't even have to talk sometimes. It's like a mental wave and we're all on the same page. It's just something special we got."

"I think the way that our kids are playing, that's a testament to our players. Obviously our coaches do a great job on defense, Coach Ebner, Coach Fefer, Coach Tarnowski, Coach Kaiser, did a great job coaching them, but our players, they're playing with confidence and we need to continue to do that. It's not a confidence just on game day. They practice that way, and they need to continue to do that," Wesley Beschorner, head coach for the Blugolds, said.

"It was awesome. It's a great feeling. Just being with all the guys, the energy, being at Carson Park, we love playing at Carson Park. The energy is there. We're making the plays. The energy is just electrifying," Austin Belot, Blugold running back, said.