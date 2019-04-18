SportScene 13 for Thursday, April 18, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Action from the diamond and the pitch! All kinds of area teams were in action this evening.
PREP BASEBALL
Final
Westby
Cochrane Fountain City
6
Final
Fall Creek
10
Chippewa Falls
0
Final
Elk Mound
6
Mondovi
7
Final
Pepin/Alma
4
Durand
2
PREP SOFTBALL
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
6
Superior
5
Final
Ladysmith
4
Spooner
14
Final
Independence
10
Cochrane Fountain City
5
Final
Fall Creek
4
Chippewa Falls McDonell
16
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
0
Superior
10
Final
Eau Claire North
2
Hudson
6
Final
Eau Claire North
1
Hudson
15
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Menomonie
0
Eau Claire North
1
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
10
Chippewa Falls
0