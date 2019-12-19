SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 19th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Eau Claire Memorial gets a big win over Chippewa Falls in boys hockey. Plus, all kinds of prep girls basketball from around the Chippewa Valley!
Stanley-Boyd's Marissa Gustafson makes a pass in the Orioles' 34-29 win over Altoona Thursday night.
BOYS HOCKEY
Ashland 4, Northwest Icemen 3, OT
Baldwin-Woodville 2, Somerset 1, OT
Beaver Dam 4, Sauk Prairie 2
Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 3, Superior 2
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 4
Eau Claire North 11, Menomonie 3
Hayward 1, North Shore 0
Janesville 7, Kenosha 0
Moose Lake Area, Minn. 6, WSFLG Blizzard 1
New Richmond 14, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1
River Falls 4, Rice Lake 1
Tomah/Sparta 8, Viroqua 4
Waunakee 5, Baraboo/Portage 0
Wausau West 7, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
West Salem/Bangor 2, Avalanche 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Centennial, Minn. 9, Western Wisconsin 1
Hayward/Ashland 4, Superior 1
Rock County 4, Icebergs 1
Central Wisconsin 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
Birchwood 66, Lake Holcombe 65
Black Hawk 44, Argyle 36
Burlington 56, Delavan-Darien 44
Cambria-Friesland 81, Princeton/Green Lake 61
Cambridge 65, Salam School 51
Clear Lake 82, Clayton 19
Coleman 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11
Columbus 57, Mayville 47
Cristo Rey Jesuit 52, Eastbrook Academy 43
Dodgeville 59, Platteville 51
Elkhorn Area 70, Badger 58
Esko, Minn. 69, Superior 68
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Westby 53
Grantsburg 69, Osceola 52
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 81, Gibraltar 63
Hayward 56, Rice Lake 43
Hilbert 48, Howards Grove 47
Hurley 52, Drummond 44
Hustisford 95, Wayland Academy 40
Iowa-Grant 56, Belmont 44
Kenosha Tremper 88, Racine Case 87
Kettle Moraine 65, Milwaukee Riverside University 60
Kiel 61, Kewaunee 59
Lourdes Academy 88, Dodgeland 30
Manitowoc Lutheran 83, St. Mary Catholic 73
Markesan 63, Fall River 48
Medford Area 62, Wausau East 47
Mellen 50, Washburn 47
Milwaukee North 65, Destiny 64
Monticello 54, Juda 39
Mountain Top Academy 90, Milwaukee Early View 60
New Auburn 67, Cornell 41
Oakfield 59, Valley Christian 46
Oconto 65, Algoma 47
Omro 74, North Fond du Lac 32
Onalaska 75, Aquinas 37
Ozaukee 70, Cedar Grove-Belgium 64
Parkview 75, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 48
Plymouth 71, Berlin 33
River Ridge 61, Cassville 40
River Valley 63, Prairie du Chien 55
Seneca 39, De Soto 24
Sheboygan Area Luth. 96, Sheboygan Christian 63
Shiocton 65, Bonduel 51
Shullsburg 68, Benton, Ill. 60
Slinger 68, Cedarburg 56
Southern Door 75, Sevastopol 35
St. Augustine, N.J. 61, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 43
The Prairie School 70, Shoreland Lutheran 67
Unity 52, Somerset 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Ithaca 42
Webster 63, Bruce 39
Wilmot Union 64, Union Grove 50
Wonewoc-Center 62, Riverdale 57
Wrightstown 69, Clintonville 57
Young Coggs Prep 71, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 64
Tarkanian Classic
The Eight Bracket
Oak Ridge, Fla. 70, Milw. Washington 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 43, Pittsville 32
Amery 51, Saint Croix Central 8
Bay Port 57, Ashwaubenon 25
Beaver Dam 73, Mount Horeb 36
Big Foot 44, Jefferson 36
Blair-Taylor 77, Pepin/Alma 4
Bloomer 60, Northwestern 57
Brodhead 66, Whitewater 52
Cameron 41, Hayward 37, OT
Clintonville 61, Luxemburg-Casco 41
Colfax 65, Mondovi 33
Columbus Catholic 60, Gilman 43
Crivitz 44, Wausaukee 37
Cuba City 52, Iowa-Grant 33
Darlington 48, Boscobel 30
DeForest 61, Waunakee 53
Denmark 55, Waupaca 39
Durand 53, Boyceville 29
Eastbrook Academy 33, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32
Edgewood 63, Monroe 55
Elk Mound 67, Glenwood City 47
Fall Creek 66, Regis 39
Freedom 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 23
Gresham Community 50, Tigerton 29
Hermantown, Minn. 61, Superior 54
Janesville Craig 67, Madison East 61
Kaukauna 76, Oshkosh North 19
Kewaskum 49, Winneconne 38
Kewaunee 53, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29
Lake Country Lutheran 72, Milwaukee Academy of Science 65
Little Chute 47, Oconto Falls 40
Madison Memorial 80, Verona Area 53
McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 57
McFarland 59, East Troy 30
Melrose-Mindoro 78, Eleva-Strum 46
Middleton 67, Janesville Parker 40
Mineral Point 54, Fennimore 44
Neillsville 42, Colby 34
New Glarus 70, Palmyra-Eagle 22
Oneida Nation 69, Lena 24
Oregon 67, Stoughton 44
Prairie Farm 46, Northwood 35
Prescott 65, Somerset 37
Rosholt 64, Port Edwards 28
Sauk Prairie 71, Portage 51
Seymour 64, Shawano 47
Shell Lake 49, Spooner 38
Shoreland Lutheran 44, The Prairie School 20
Slinger 54, Cedarburg 42
Sun Prairie 79, Madison La Follette 49
Thorp 50, Cadott 45
Watertown 58, Fort Atkinson 20
Webster 38, Bruce 29
West De Pere 82, Xavier 42
Wild Rose 63, Tri-County 30
Wisconsin Heights 55, Riverdale 48
Wrightstown 80, Marinette 40