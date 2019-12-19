SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 19th, 2019

Posted:

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Eau Claire Memorial gets a big win over Chippewa Falls in boys hockey. Plus, all kinds of prep girls basketball from around the Chippewa Valley!

Stanley-Boyd's Marissa Gustafson makes a pass in the Orioles' 34-29 win over Altoona Thursday night.

BOYS HOCKEY

Ashland 4, Northwest Icemen 3, OT

Baldwin-Woodville 2, Somerset 1, OT

Beaver Dam 4, Sauk Prairie 2

Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 3, Superior 2

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 4

Eau Claire North 11, Menomonie 3

Hayward 1, North Shore 0

Janesville 7, Kenosha 0

Moose Lake Area, Minn. 6, WSFLG Blizzard 1

New Richmond 14, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

River Falls 4, Rice Lake 1

Tomah/Sparta 8, Viroqua 4

Waunakee 5, Baraboo/Portage 0

Wausau West 7, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

West Salem/Bangor 2, Avalanche 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Centennial, Minn. 9, Western Wisconsin 1

Hayward/Ashland 4, Superior 1

Rock County 4, Icebergs 1

Central Wisconsin 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Birchwood 66, Lake Holcombe 65

Black Hawk 44, Argyle 36

Burlington 56, Delavan-Darien 44

Cambria-Friesland 81, Princeton/Green Lake 61

Cambridge 65, Salam School 51

Clear Lake 82, Clayton 19

Coleman 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

Columbus 57, Mayville 47

Cristo Rey Jesuit 52, Eastbrook Academy 43

Dodgeville 59, Platteville 51

Elkhorn Area 70, Badger 58

Esko, Minn. 69, Superior 68

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Westby 53

Grantsburg 69, Osceola 52

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 81, Gibraltar 63

Hayward 56, Rice Lake 43

Hilbert 48, Howards Grove 47

Hurley 52, Drummond 44

Hustisford 95, Wayland Academy 40

Iowa-Grant 56, Belmont 44

Kenosha Tremper 88, Racine Case 87

Kettle Moraine 65, Milwaukee Riverside University 60

Kiel 61, Kewaunee 59

Lourdes Academy 88, Dodgeland 30

Manitowoc Lutheran 83, St. Mary Catholic 73

Markesan 63, Fall River 48

Medford Area 62, Wausau East 47

Mellen 50, Washburn 47

Milwaukee North 65, Destiny 64

Monticello 54, Juda 39

Mountain Top Academy 90, Milwaukee Early View 60

New Auburn 67, Cornell 41

Oakfield 59, Valley Christian 46

Oconto 65, Algoma 47

Omro 74, North Fond du Lac 32

Onalaska 75, Aquinas 37

Ozaukee 70, Cedar Grove-Belgium 64

Parkview 75, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 48

Plymouth 71, Berlin 33

River Ridge 61, Cassville 40

River Valley 63, Prairie du Chien 55

Seneca 39, De Soto 24

Sheboygan Area Luth. 96, Sheboygan Christian 63

Shiocton 65, Bonduel 51

Shullsburg 68, Benton, Ill. 60

Slinger 68, Cedarburg 56

Southern Door 75, Sevastopol 35

St. Augustine, N.J. 61, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 43

The Prairie School 70, Shoreland Lutheran 67

Unity 52, Somerset 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Ithaca 42

Webster 63, Bruce 39

Wilmot Union 64, Union Grove 50

Wonewoc-Center 62, Riverdale 57

Wrightstown 69, Clintonville 57

Young Coggs Prep 71, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 64

Tarkanian Classic

The Eight Bracket

Oak Ridge, Fla. 70, Milw. Washington 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 43, Pittsville 32

Amery 51, Saint Croix Central 8

Bay Port 57, Ashwaubenon 25

Beaver Dam 73, Mount Horeb 36

Big Foot 44, Jefferson 36

Blair-Taylor 77, Pepin/Alma 4

Bloomer 60, Northwestern 57

Brodhead 66, Whitewater 52

Cameron 41, Hayward 37, OT

Clintonville 61, Luxemburg-Casco 41

Colfax 65, Mondovi 33

Columbus Catholic 60, Gilman 43

Crivitz 44, Wausaukee 37

Cuba City 52, Iowa-Grant 33

Darlington 48, Boscobel 30

DeForest 61, Waunakee 53

Denmark 55, Waupaca 39

Durand 53, Boyceville 29

Eastbrook Academy 33, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

Edgewood 63, Monroe 55

Elk Mound 67, Glenwood City 47

Fall Creek 66, Regis 39

Freedom 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 23

Gresham Community 50, Tigerton 29

Hermantown, Minn. 61, Superior 54

Janesville Craig 67, Madison East 61

Kaukauna 76, Oshkosh North 19

Kewaskum 49, Winneconne 38

Kewaunee 53, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29

Lake Country Lutheran 72, Milwaukee Academy of Science 65

Little Chute 47, Oconto Falls 40

Madison Memorial 80, Verona Area 53

McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 57

McFarland 59, East Troy 30

Melrose-Mindoro 78, Eleva-Strum 46

Middleton 67, Janesville Parker 40

Mineral Point 54, Fennimore 44

Neillsville 42, Colby 34

New Glarus 70, Palmyra-Eagle 22

Oneida Nation 69, Lena 24

Oregon 67, Stoughton 44

Prairie Farm 46, Northwood 35

Prescott 65, Somerset 37

Rosholt 64, Port Edwards 28

Sauk Prairie 71, Portage 51

Seymour 64, Shawano 47

Shell Lake 49, Spooner 38

Shoreland Lutheran 44, The Prairie School 20

Slinger 54, Cedarburg 42

Sun Prairie 79, Madison La Follette 49

Thorp 50, Cadott 45

Watertown 58, Fort Atkinson 20

Webster 38, Bruce 29

West De Pere 82, Xavier 42

Wild Rose 63, Tri-County 30

Wisconsin Heights 55, Riverdale 48

Wrightstown 80, Marinette 40

 