SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 6th, 2020

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:45 PM, Feb 06, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Action from 2 big upsets in girls basketball in the Cloverbelt! Plus, Memorial boys hockey and the ECA Stars gets wins at Hobbs.

Altoona's Daydrean Henrichs makes a pass during the Rails' 50-41 win over McDonell.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Antigo 76, Ashland 44

Bangor 66, Hillsboro 60

Barneveld 45, Pecatonica 38

Benton 55, Shullsburg 51

Brookwood 76, Wonewoc-Center 73

Burlington 67, Delavan-Darien 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 76, Reedsville 64

Cedarburg 67, Hartford Union 51

Clintonville 68, Wrightstown 59

Coleman 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34

Denmark 69, Marinette 46

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Independence 58

Elkhorn Area 69, Badger 37

Freedom 58, Little Chute 48

Goodman/Pembine 50, Niagara 36

La Crosse Central 88, La Crosse Logan 49

Lake Holcombe 76, Flambeau 53

Luck 64, Webster 59

Marathon 90, Columbus Catholic 68

New Berlin West 75, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 52

Newman Catholic 77, Pacelli 61

Northwestern 65, Bloomer 45

Oneida Nation 76, Lena 35

Potosi 71, Highland 47

Random Lake 62, Sheboygan Christian 50

Royall 52, New Lisbon 46

Salam School 63, Milwaukee Early View 49

Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, Oostburg 67

Stockbridge 43, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 41

The Prairie School 76, Shoreland Lutheran 38

Union Grove 77, Wilmot Union 62

Waunakee 75, Beaver Dam 42

Westosha Central 56, Waterford 46

Wisconsin Dells 64, Westfield Area 46

Xavier 71, Green Bay East 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 50, McDonell Central 41

Appleton East 80, Fond du Lac 46

Assumption 56, Athens 27

Belleville 53, New Glarus 45

Bruce 52, Birchwood 17

Cambridge 59, Wisconsin Heights 55

Cristo Rey Jesuit 42, Eastbrook Academy 36

Cuba City 64, Boscobel 39

Durand 50, Boyceville 49

Eleva-Strum 65, Augusta 59

Elk Mound 60, Glenwood City 20

Gilmanton 44, Independence 38

Hortonville 75, Kimberly 49

Janesville Craig 54, Madison La Follette 50

Kewaskum 47, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44

Kewaunee 74, Gibraltar 46

Kickapoo 51, La Farge 37

Kiel 62, Chilton 41

La Crosse Central 54, La Crosse Logan 46

La Farge 59, North Crawford 37

Lake Holcombe 52, Flambeau 40

Lincoln 54, Cochrane-Fountain City 45

Living Word Lutheran 82, Saint Francis 51

Lourdes Academy 78, Wayland Academy 24

Loyal 62, Spencer 43

Madison East 72, Janesville Parker 51

Madison Memorial 76, Madison West 16

Marshall 61, Waterloo 35

Mellen 63, Washburn 19

Mosinee 56, Antigo 36

Neillsville 68, Colby 42

New Richmond 68, Ellsworth 48

North Fond du Lac 45, Lomira 40

Oneida Nation 78, Stephenson, Mich. 37

Osseo-Fairchild 71, Thorp 29

Parkview 35, Williams Bay 25

Platteville 71, Lancaster 45

Prairie du Chien 66, Richland Center 29

Prescott 81, Somerset 60

Randolph 62, Rio 55

Salam School 46, Destiny 31

Seneca 76, De Soto 49

South Shore 65, Bayfield 25

Stevens Point 74, Merrill 40

Stockbridge 43, Heritage Christian 41

Sun Prairie 61, Verona Area 40

The Prairie School 33, Shoreland Lutheran 30

Valders 68, Brillion 45

Waupun 64, Winneconne 51

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Ithaca 42

Webster 49, Luck 38

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Manawa 21

BOYS PREP HOCKEY

Rice Lake 2, Eau Claire North 1

Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0

Hudson 10, Menomonie 2

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY

ECA Stars 3, Black River Falls

 