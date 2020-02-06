SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 6th, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Action from 2 big upsets in girls basketball in the Cloverbelt! Plus, Memorial boys hockey and the ECA Stars gets wins at Hobbs.
Altoona's Daydrean Henrichs makes a pass during the Rails' 50-41 win over McDonell.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Antigo 76, Ashland 44
Bangor 66, Hillsboro 60
Barneveld 45, Pecatonica 38
Benton 55, Shullsburg 51
Brookwood 76, Wonewoc-Center 73
Burlington 67, Delavan-Darien 46
Cedar Grove-Belgium 76, Reedsville 64
Cedarburg 67, Hartford Union 51
Clintonville 68, Wrightstown 59
Coleman 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34
Denmark 69, Marinette 46
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Independence 58
Elkhorn Area 69, Badger 37
Freedom 58, Little Chute 48
Goodman/Pembine 50, Niagara 36
La Crosse Central 88, La Crosse Logan 49
Lake Holcombe 76, Flambeau 53
Luck 64, Webster 59
Marathon 90, Columbus Catholic 68
New Berlin West 75, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 52
Newman Catholic 77, Pacelli 61
Northwestern 65, Bloomer 45
Oneida Nation 76, Lena 35
Potosi 71, Highland 47
Random Lake 62, Sheboygan Christian 50
Royall 52, New Lisbon 46
Salam School 63, Milwaukee Early View 49
Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, Oostburg 67
Stockbridge 43, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 41
The Prairie School 76, Shoreland Lutheran 38
Union Grove 77, Wilmot Union 62
Waunakee 75, Beaver Dam 42
Westosha Central 56, Waterford 46
Wisconsin Dells 64, Westfield Area 46
Xavier 71, Green Bay East 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 50, McDonell Central 41
Appleton East 80, Fond du Lac 46
Assumption 56, Athens 27
Belleville 53, New Glarus 45
Bruce 52, Birchwood 17
Cambridge 59, Wisconsin Heights 55
Cristo Rey Jesuit 42, Eastbrook Academy 36
Cuba City 64, Boscobel 39
Durand 50, Boyceville 49
Eleva-Strum 65, Augusta 59
Elk Mound 60, Glenwood City 20
Gilmanton 44, Independence 38
Hortonville 75, Kimberly 49
Janesville Craig 54, Madison La Follette 50
Kewaskum 47, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44
Kewaunee 74, Gibraltar 46
Kickapoo 51, La Farge 37
Kiel 62, Chilton 41
La Crosse Central 54, La Crosse Logan 46
La Farge 59, North Crawford 37
Lake Holcombe 52, Flambeau 40
Lincoln 54, Cochrane-Fountain City 45
Living Word Lutheran 82, Saint Francis 51
Lourdes Academy 78, Wayland Academy 24
Loyal 62, Spencer 43
Madison East 72, Janesville Parker 51
Madison Memorial 76, Madison West 16
Marshall 61, Waterloo 35
Mellen 63, Washburn 19
Mosinee 56, Antigo 36
Neillsville 68, Colby 42
New Richmond 68, Ellsworth 48
North Fond du Lac 45, Lomira 40
Oneida Nation 78, Stephenson, Mich. 37
Osseo-Fairchild 71, Thorp 29
Parkview 35, Williams Bay 25
Platteville 71, Lancaster 45
Prairie du Chien 66, Richland Center 29
Prescott 81, Somerset 60
Randolph 62, Rio 55
Salam School 46, Destiny 31
Seneca 76, De Soto 49
South Shore 65, Bayfield 25
Stevens Point 74, Merrill 40
Stockbridge 43, Heritage Christian 41
Sun Prairie 61, Verona Area 40
The Prairie School 33, Shoreland Lutheran 30
Valders 68, Brillion 45
Waupun 64, Winneconne 51
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Ithaca 42
Webster 49, Luck 38
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Manawa 21
BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Rice Lake 2, Eau Claire North 1
Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0
Hudson 10, Menomonie 2
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
ECA Stars 3, Black River Falls