SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 16th, 2019

The Eau Claire Memorial baseball team celebrates after scoring the winning run in the top of the 7th in their comeback win over Eau Claire North.
Updated: Thu 11:01 PM, May 16, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Highlights from a wild finish at Carson Park as Memorial downs North in comeback fashion. Plus, River Falls clinches a share of the Big Rivers title with a win over Chippewa Falls, and action from the golf course and pitch.

PREP BASEBALL
Final
Independence-Gilmanton
11
Alma Center Lincoln
1

Final
Fall Creek
4
Mondovi
1

Final
Cochrane Fountain City
1
Eau Claire Immanuel
2

Final
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
1
Bloomer
11

Final
Menomonie
9
Altoona
2

Final
Greenwood
8
Neillsville
4

Final
St. Croix Falls
2
Spooner
0

Final
Medford
5
Lakeland
3

Final
Augusta
9
Melrose - Mindoro
7

Final
Eau Claire Memorial
6
Eau Claire North
5

PREP SOFTBALL
Final
La Crosse Logan
4
Arcadia
3

Final
Stratford
5
Osseo - Fairchild
3

Final
West Salem
4
Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau
3

Final
Ladysmith
1
Cumberland
13

Final
Cumberland
19
Ladysmith
1

Final
Greenwood
8
Cornell/Lake Holcombe
9

Final
Pittsville
5
Whitehall
6

Final
Elmwood/Plum City
3
Boyceville
0

Final
Blair-Taylor
1
Thorp
0

Final
St. Croix Central
2
Fall Creek
7

Final
Bruce
12
Owen - Withee
9

Final
Eau Claire Regis
14
Eleva-Strum
4

PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Rice Lake
0
Eau Claire North
0

Final
Eau Claire Regis
2
Barron
1

Final
River Falls
2
Eau Claire Memorial
5

 