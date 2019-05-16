SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 16th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Highlights from a wild finish at Carson Park as Memorial downs North in comeback fashion. Plus, River Falls clinches a share of the Big Rivers title with a win over Chippewa Falls, and action from the golf course and pitch.
PREP BASEBALL
Final
Independence-Gilmanton
11
Alma Center Lincoln
1
Final
Fall Creek
4
Mondovi
1
Final
Cochrane Fountain City
1
Eau Claire Immanuel
2
Final
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
1
Bloomer
11
Final
Menomonie
9
Altoona
2
Final
Greenwood
8
Neillsville
4
Final
St. Croix Falls
2
Spooner
0
Final
Medford
5
Lakeland
3
Final
Augusta
9
Melrose - Mindoro
7
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
6
Eau Claire North
5
PREP SOFTBALL
Final
La Crosse Logan
4
Arcadia
3
Final
Stratford
5
Osseo - Fairchild
3
Final
West Salem
4
Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau
3
Final
Ladysmith
1
Cumberland
13
Final
Cumberland
19
Ladysmith
1
Final
Greenwood
8
Cornell/Lake Holcombe
9
Final
Pittsville
5
Whitehall
6
Final
Elmwood/Plum City
3
Boyceville
0
Final
Blair-Taylor
1
Thorp
0
Final
St. Croix Central
2
Fall Creek
7
Final
Bruce
12
Owen - Withee
9
Final
Eau Claire Regis
14
Eleva-Strum
4
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Rice Lake
0
Eau Claire North
0
Final
Eau Claire Regis
2
Barron
1
Final
River Falls
2
Eau Claire Memorial
5