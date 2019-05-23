SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

Updated: Thu 10:55 PM, May 23, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Several area softball teams were crowned regional champions including Chippewa Falls, Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp and more! Highlights from their big wins along with regional track and field action as well!

Thorp softball's Brittany Rosemeyer slides home safely in the Cardinals' regional final win over Mondovi.

PREP SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS
Final
Spooner
2
Bloomer
8

Final
Chippewa Falls
3
Superior
1

Final
Cumberland
2
Northwestern
7

Final
Stratford
3
Stanley - Boyd
8

Final
Altoona
6
Prescott
7

Final
Mondovi
2
Thorp
6

Final
Augusta
0
Glenwood City
10

Final
Loyal
7
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
4

Final
Greenwood
0
Gilman
1

Final
Independence-Gilmanton
4
Blair-Taylor
6

PREP BASEBALL
Regional Quarterfinal
Final/5
Elmwood/Plum City
2
Eau Claire Immanuel
12

PREP BASEBALL
Final
Chippewa Falls
3
Eau Claire North
4

PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Melrose - Mindoro
0
McDonell/Regis
2

Final
Altoona
7
Arcadia
0

Final
Chippewa Falls
0
Eau Claire North
4

Chippewa Falls baseball's Nolan Hutzler takes a baseball off the hat during some pregame shenanigans.
 