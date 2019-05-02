SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- A thriller at Carson Park this afternoon on the diamond between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial! Highlights and reaction from that one and much more is in this SportScene 13!
PREP BASEBALL
Final
Independence
7
Eleva-Strum
0
Final
Eau Claire North
12
Menomonie
0
Final
Thorp
5
Eau Claire Regis
15
Final
Bruce
9
Clear Lake
0
Final
Chippewa Falls
4
Eau Claire Memorial
3
Final
Whitehall
1
Eau Claire Immanuel
6
Final
Owen - Withee
2
Loyal
6
Final
Granton
0
Neillsville
31
Final
Melrose - Mindoro
8
Alma Center Lincoln
1
Final
Medford
10
Northland Pines
0
Final
Medford
10
Northland Pines
1
Final
Webster
12
Spooner
2
PREP SOFTBALL
Final
Ladysmith
3
Bloomer
17
Final/10
Altoona
6
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
7
Final
Eau Claire Regis
0
Thorp
15
Final
Barron
0
Cumberland
10
Final
Cumberland
13
Barron
1
Final
Hudson
10
Rice Lake
2
Final
Hudson
14
Rice Lake
2
Final
Cochrane Fountain City
9
Augusta
3
Final
Spooner
5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
3
Final
Greenwood
8
Spencer
9
Final
Pepin/Alma
8
Boyceville
1
Final
Independence-Gilmanton
100
Eleva-Strum
0
Final
Osseo - Fairchild
9
Fall Creek
2
Final
Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau
1
Blair-Taylor
2
Final
Cadott
15
Stanley - Boyd
7
Final
Cadott
0
Stanley - Boyd
14
Final
Colby/Abbotsford
5
Gilman
6
Final
Whitehall
0
Eau Claire Immanuel
10
Final
Loyal
11
Owen - Withee
0
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Final
River Falls
2
Eau Claire North
0
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
4
Menomonie
1
Final
Phillips
0
McDonell/Regis
8
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Final
Eau Claire North
0
Eau Claire Memorial
7
Final
Eau Claire Regis
3
Amery
4
WIAC BASEBALL
Final
St. Thomas
2
UW-Stout
9
Final
St. Thomas
1
UW-Stout
7