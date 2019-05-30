SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 30th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Several area softball teams punch their ticket to the WIAA state tournament! You can find highlights from those games and Eau Claire North’s regional final win over D.C. Everest right here on SportScene 13!
The Blair-Taylor softball team celebrates their division 5 WIAA sectional final win over Highland.
SOFTBALL SECTIONAL FINALS
Div. 1
Final
Chippewa Falls
3
Stevens Point
0
Div. 2
Final
Merrill
1
Ellsworth
4
Div. 3
Final
Prescott
6
Bloomer
4
Div. 4
Final
Thorp
4
Clayton/Turtle Lake
3
Div. 5
Final
Hurley
3
Gilman
9
Final
Highland
1
Blair-Taylor
5
BASEBALL REGIONAL FINALS
Div. 1
Final/5
D.C. Everest
2
Eau Claire North
12
Final
Chippewa Falls
0
Wisconsin Rapids
9
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
0
Stevens Point
5
Div. 2
Marshfield
4
Holmen
2
GIRLS SOCCER REGIONALS SEMIFINALS
Div. 3
Final
Baldwin-Woodville
1
Somerset
2
Final
Barron/Cumberland
1
Hayward
3
Final
Altoona/Fall Creek
0
Rice Lake
10
Div. 4
Final
Phillips
0
Regis/McDonell
10