SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 31st, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Sectional semifinal volleyball and boys soccer action!
The Fall Creek volleyball team celebrates after moving on to the sectional final.
PREP BOYS SOCCER - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Div. 1
Final
Hudson
0
Eau Claire Memorial
2
Div. 2
Final
New Richmond
1
Onalaska
0
Div. 3
Final/OT
Unity/St. Croix Falls
1
Rice Lake
2
Div. 4
Final/SO
Columbus Catholic
3 (wins in shootout, 5-4)
Arcadia
3
PREP VOLLEYBALL - SECTIONAL SEMFINALS
Div. 1
Final
Wausau West
0
Eau Claire North
3
Final
Hudson
0
River Falls
3
Div. 2
Final
Bloomer
3
Osceola
1
Div. 3
Final
Stratford
1
Fall Creek
3
Final
Grantsburg
3
St. Croix Falls
2
Final
Eau Claire Regis
0
La Crosse Aquinas
3
Div. 4
Final
McDonell
0
Clear Lake
3
Final
Washburn
3
Mercer
1