SportScene 13 for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Highlights from the diamond and the pitch as teams from all around the Chippewa Valley try and inch closer to the top of their respective conferences with wins!
PREP BASEBALL
Final
Thorp
5
Fall Creek
15
Final
Menomonie
1
Eau Claire North
3
Final
Gilman
7
Owen - Withee
0
Final
Eau Claire Regis
12
Cadott
1
Final
Whitehall
3
Cochrane Fountain City
13
Final
Bloomer
0
Northwestern
4
Final
Ladysmith
10
Barron
4
Final
Altoona
8
Stanley - Boyd
12
PREP SOFTBALL
Final
Osseo - Fairchild
0
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
15
Final
Osseo - Fairchild
3
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
12
Final
Prairie Farm
1
Cornell/Lake Holcombe
6
Final
West Salem
3
Arcadia
1
Final
Melrose - Mindoro
4
Blair-Taylor
15
Final
Durand - Arkansaw
2
Glenwood City
3
Final
Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau
10
Onalaska Luther
8
Final
La Crosse Logan
10
Tomah
3
Final
Cochrane Fountain City
13
Whitehall
3
Final
Cochrane Fountain City
14
Whitehall
4
Final
Gilman
19
Owen - Withee
5
Final
Gilman
16
Owen - Withee
1
Final
Eau Claire Regis
9
Cadott
13
Final
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
0
Bloomer
7
Final
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
0
Bloomer
12
Final
Augusta
13
Alma Center Lincoln
5
Final
Ladysmith
3
Hayward
8
Final
Ladysmith
5
Hayward
7
Final
Eau Claire North
0
Superior
10
Final
Eau Claire North
6
Superior
11
Final
Rice Lake
5
Eau Claire Memorial
7
Final
Rice Lake
11
Eau Claire Memorial
9
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Eau Claire North
7
Chippewa Falls
1