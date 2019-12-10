SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Prep boys and girls hockey and basketball from around the Chippewa Valley!
Osseo-Fairchild's Makayla Steinke goes up for a layup in the Thunder's 65-48 win over Eau Claire Regis.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 68, Rosholt 37
Appleton East 67, Oshkosh West 39
Bangor 75, Brookwood 41
Black River Falls 54, Westby 51
Blair-Taylor 96, Greenwood 31
Bonduel 67, Amherst 33
Burlington 62, Wilmot Union 59
Carmel, Ill. 65, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52
Catholic Central 32, The Prairie School 26
Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Dodgeland 44
Columbus 55, Cambridge 45
Crivitz 70, Niagara 27
Darlington 67, Platteville 39
East Troy 96, Big Foot 40
Frederic 53, Siren 49
Grantsburg 68, Webster 62
Hilbert 67, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46
Homestead 59, Grafton 50
Horicon 63, Wayland Academy 47
Hortonville 92, Kaukauna 61
Hustisford 71, Oakfield 33
Iola-Scandinavia 84, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39
Kenosha Indian Trail 61, Franklin 56
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 80, Racine St. Catherine's 64
Kewaunee 78, Algoma 32
Kimberly 72, Appleton North 52
Laconia 70, Winneconne 59
Lake Holcombe 63, Bruce 41
Lake Mills 46, Fort Atkinson 39
Lakeside Lutheran 78, Wisconsin Heights 49
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 36
Lincoln 64, Elmwood/Plum City 50
Lodi 60, Dodgeville 47
Lomira 63, North Fond du Lac 44
Lourdes Academy 90, Valley Christian 46
Luck 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57
Markesan 64, Cambria-Friesland 49
Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 59
McFarland 64, Oregon 49
Medford Area 66, Marathon 62, 2OT
Milw. Washington 80, Jefferson Home 66
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 74, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51
Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Greenfield 49
Mondovi 53, Pepin/Alma 45
Monticello 59, Argyle 29
Mount Horeb 57, Baraboo 36
Muskego 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 58
Necedah 87, New Lisbon 57
Neenah 88, Fond du Lac 57
New Berlin Eisenhower 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 66
New London 63, Xavier 53
Nicolet 82, Port Washington 37
Onalaska 68, La Crescent, Minn. 40
Ozaukee 74, St. Mary Catholic 67
Pacelli 100, Tri-County 22
Pewaukee 77, New Berlin West 37
Phillips 62, Owen-Withee 55
Plymouth 78, Valders 41
Potosi 65, Benton 41
Prescott 87, Ellsworth 68
Racine Case 82, Racine Horlick 40
Reedsville 79, Mishicot 68
Renaissance Charter 59, Del-Val Friends, Pa. 29
Rhinelander 66, Waupaca 42
River Valley 64, Mauston 51
Rockford Berean Baptist, Ill. 73, Rock County Christian 52
Royall 50, Wonewoc-Center 43
Saint Croix Central 57, Baldwin-Woodville 50
Seymour 77, Green Bay East 34
Shawano 95, Green Bay West 70
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 77
Shiocton 83, Weyauwega-Fremont 56
Somerset 65, Amery 40
Southern Door 77, Oconto 64
Stoughton 49, Edgewood 39
Three Lakes 56, Phelps 43
Tomah 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58
Union Grove 46, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 30
Unity 49, St. Croix Falls 32
University Lake 56, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44
Viroqua 65, De Soto 30
Waterford 60, Union Grove 45
Waukesha North 54, Monona Grove 50
Wausau East 71, Antigo 55
Wautoma 68, Berlin 57
West Allis Central 78, Pius XI Catholic 65
Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn Area 53
Wild Rose 78, Port Edwards 70
Williams Bay 74, Deerfield 71
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, Omro 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 44, Bonduel 42
Appleton East 67, Oshkosh West 39
Beaver Dam 85, Baraboo 27
Belleville 63, Poynette 61
Bloomer 54, Barron 40
Brodhead 50, Big Foot 35
Brookfield Academy 68, Kenosha Christian Life 20
Cadott 52, Stanley-Boyd 41
Catholic Central 32, The Prairie School 26
Catholic Memorial 61, West Allis Central 15
Clintonville 62, Denmark 47
Dominican 42, Saint Thomas More 38
Durand 58, Mondovi 40
Eau Claire Memorial 59, D.C. Everest 23
Eleva-Strum 59, Augusta 48
Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 35
Evansville 58, McFarland 50
Fall Creek 54, Altoona 44
Florence 60, Laona-Wabeno 58
Fond du Lac 50, Neenah 49
Franklin 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 33
Frederic 53, Siren 49
Freedom 76, Marinette 25
Germantown 102, Milwaukee DSHA 72
Glenwood City 39, Boyceville 36
Green Bay West 41, Sturgeon Bay 37
Gresham Community 68, Marion 25
Hamilton 66, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52
Hastings, Minn. 65, Hudson 44
Heritage Christian 45, University Lake 37
Heritage Christian 45, University Lake/Trinity 37
Holmen 43, Rice Lake 34
Homestead 57, Grafton 47
Hortonville 73, Kaukauna 50
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 80, Racine St. Catherine's 64
Kettle Moraine 69, Brookfield East 47
Kewaskum 50, Mayville 32
Kimberly 63, Appleton North 36
Kohler 41, Sheboygan Area Luth. 18
Ladysmith 53, Cameron 29
Lake Mills 40, Wisconsin Dells 39
Lancaster 63, Darlington 33
Luxemburg-Casco 44, Waupaca 35
Manawa 75, Tigerton 27
Marathon 59, Stratford 48
Martin Luther 62, Shoreland Lutheran 46
McDonell Central 65, Thorp 45
Medford Area 56, Prentice 42
Mercer 58, Bayfield 48
Merrill 59, Wausau East 51
Milwaukee Academy of Science 99, Milw. Bay View 18
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 39, Milwaukee North 21
Milwaukee Hamilton 54, Madison West 17
Mount Horeb 48, Sauk Prairie 36
New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
New Holstein 54, Chilton 25
New Richmond 61, Osceola 17
Newman Catholic 40, Assumption 33
Nicolet 62, Port Washington 29
Northwestern 81, Spooner 21
Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Bradford 25
Oconomowoc 49, Janesville Craig 43
Oconto Falls 63, Fox Valley Lutheran 44
Onalaska 67, Chippewa Falls 52
Pacelli 62, Tri-County 22
Pewaukee 70, New Berlin West 38
Pittsville 58, Bowler 47
Pius XI Catholic 61, West Allis Central 15
Potosi 61, Pecatonica 31
Prairie du Chien 68, River Valley 16
Proctor, Minn. 39, Superior 29
Racine Case 65, Racine Horlick 59
Ripon 61, Lomira 54
Sheboygan Falls 50, Brillion 29
Shiocton 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 30
Slinger 69, West Bend East 32
South Milwaukee 42, Greendale 34
South Shore 56, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 39
St. Croix Falls 75, Unity 48
Two Rivers 47, Kiel 26
Waterford 50, Badger 47
Watertown Luther Prep 66, Waupun 55
Waunakee 63, Portage 34
Webster 45, Grantsburg 28
West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Catholic Memorial 66
West Bend West 60, Hartford Union 55
Westfield Area 38, Nekoosa 32
Westosha Central 40, Beloit Memorial 36
Whitefish Bay 52, Cedarburg 34
Whitewater 60, East Troy 52
Whitnall 71, Cudahy 35
Wild Rose 78, Port Edwards 15
Winneconne 48, Markesan 38
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 65
BOYS HOCKEY
Amery 2, New Richmond 0
Baldwin-Woodville 3, RAM 1
Baraboo/Portage 4, Tomah/Sparta 3
Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 6, Grantsburg 3
Fond du Lac Springs 9, Fox Cities 0
Hayward 4, Eau Claire North 3
Lakeland 3, Mosinee 2
McFarland 3, Stoughton 0
Monroe 4, Oregon 3
Onalaska/La Crosse 9, Avalanche 0
Superior 6, Hibbing/Chisholm, Minn. 4
University School of Milwaukee 3, Neenah/Hortonville 2
Waupun 7, Oshkosh 2
West Salem/Bangor 5, La Crescent, Minn. 3
GIRLS HOCKEY
Black River Falls 2, Viroqua 1
Cap City Cougars 3, Metro Lynx 1
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 9, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4
Lakeshore Lightning 3, Arrowhead 1