SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019

Updated: Tue 10:55 PM, Dec 03, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Prep boys and girls hockey and boys basketball highlights from around the Chippewa Valley!

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey's Sidney Polzin skates after scoring a goal in the Sabres' win over Superior.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
12-02
Final
Gilmanton
46
Mondovi
45

Final-OT
Spring Valley
65
Eau Claire Immanuel
62

Final
D.C. Everest
81
Medford
70

Final
Granton
21
Spencer
89

Final
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
57
Ladysmith
71

Final
Alma Center Lincoln
71
Brookwood
43

Final
Boyceville
29
Alma/Pepin
51

Final
Cumberland
71
Cameron
81

Final
Lake Holcombe
83
Cornell
29

Final
Menomonie
68
Rice Lake
47

Final
Melrose - Mindoro
77
Independence
52

Final
Eleva-Strum
50
Fall Creek
59

Final
Neillsville
63
Owen - Withee
42

Final
Baldwin-Woodville
28
River Falls
69

Final
Onalaska Luther
37
Tomah
75

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Final
Somerset
51
Mondovi
53

Final
Cadott
61
Gilmanton
50

Final
New Richmond
60
Menomonie
46

Final
Glenwood City
49
Ellsworth
48

Final
Onalaska
58
Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau
21

Final
Blair-Taylor
64
Eau Claire Immanuel
34

Final
Prescott
78
Eleva-Strum
67

Final
Cameron
38
Amery
47

Final
Osseo - Fairchild
66
Augusta
42

Final
Stanley - Boyd
63
Greenwood
45

Final
Loyal
60
Gilman
49

Final
Cornell
44
Lake Holcombe
52

PREP BOYS HOCKEY
Final
Eau Claire Memorial
9
Menomonie
1

Final
Marshfield
0
Chippewa Falls
8

Final
River Falls
0
Eau Claire North
6

PREP GIRLS HOCKEY

Final
Onalaska
4
ECA Stars
5

Final
Superior
1
Chi Hi/Menomonie
3

 