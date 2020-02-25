SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 25th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) One of the busiest nights of the Winter sports season, we have sectional semifinal hockey, regional quarterfinal girls basketball, Chippewa Falls looks to clinch their first Big Rivers title in over thirty years and the WIAC Basketball tournaments open up with the Blugolds hosting the Pointers in both men's and women's action.
ECA Stars face Hayward in the Sectional Semifinal
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 1
Sectional 1
Semifinal
Chippewa Falls 8, Wausau West 1
Hudson 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 2
Sectional 2
Semifinal
Beaver Dam 2, Neenah/Hortonville 1
Notre Dame 6, Bay Port 1
Sectional 3
Quarterfinal
Edgewood 3, Sun Prairie 2
Verona Area 6, Sauk Prairie 3
Sectional 4
Semifinal
Arrowhead 6, Marquette University 2
University School of Milwaukee 3, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 0
Division 2
Sectional 1
Semifinal
Hayward 4, Superior 3
Rice Lake 2, Amery 0
Sectional 2
Semifinal
Mosinee 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2
Northland Pines 8, Waupaca 0
Sectional 3
Semifinal
Menomonie 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Sectional 4
Semifinal
St. Marys Springs 6, Oregon 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Section 1
Semifinal
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1, Hayward/Ashland 0
Hudson 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1
Section 2
Semifinal
Central Wisconsin 7, Northland Pines 1
Fox Cities 5, Bay Area 1
Section 3
Semifinal
Black River Falls 7, Metro Lynx 1
Cap City Cougars 6, Icebergs 1
Section 4
Semifinal
Rock County 1, University School 0
Warbirds 1, Arrowhead 0
GIRLS BASKETBALL(equals)
Division 1 Section 1(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
D.C. Everest 62, Green Bay East 37
Division 1 Section 2(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Oshkosh North 51, Manitowoc Lincoln 36
Division 1 Section 3(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Kenosha Tremper 58, Beloit Memorial 52
Division 1 Section 4(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Milwaukee South 53
Division 2 Section 1(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Ashland 62, Waupaca 49
La Crosse Logan 63, Tomah 47
Medford Area 50, Rice Lake 40
Menomonie 49, Sparta 45
Shawano 46, Antigo 28
Wausau East 39, Merrill 38
Division 2 Section 2(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Ashwaubenon 66, Marinette 49
Cedarburg 73, Milwaukee Madison 31
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Seymour 51
Kaukauna 82, Luxemburg-Casco 42
Plymouth 76, Milwaukee Vincent 41
West Bend East 67, Port Washington 50
Division 2 Section 3(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Delavan-Darien 49, Burlington 30
Jefferson 51, Fort Atkinson 40
Mount Horeb 38, Baraboo 34
Sauk Prairie 68, Portage 37
Stoughton 60, McFarland 52
Wilmot Union 71, Westosha Central 58
Division 2 Section 4(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Greendale 59, Catholic Memorial 56
Greenfield 81, West Allis Central 64
New Berlin West 80, Milw. Bay View 8
Waukesha North 68, Cudahy 41
Wauwatosa East 52, Messmer 46
Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Milwaukee North 8
Division 3 Section 1(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Baldwin-Woodville 58, Osceola 41
Ellsworth 71, Altoona 57
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Mauston 15
Nekoosa 42, Black River Falls 36
Saint Croix Central 35, Hayward 29
Somerset 69, Spooner 25
Division 3 Section 2(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Amherst 43, Peshtigo 39
Brillion 58, New Holstein 45
Campbellsport 61, Sturgeon Bay 53
Clintonville 68, Tomahawk 10
Denmark 56, Two Rivers 41
Kiel 65, Chilton 34
Little Chute 55, Northland Pines 41
Division 3 Section 3(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Brodhead 51, Richland Center 46
Columbus 58, Ripon 42
Edgewood 75, Viroqua 21
Lodi 50, Wisconsin Dells 34
Mayville 68, Omro 47
Westby 47, River Valley 29
Winneconne 65, Wautoma 30
Division 3 Section 4(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Big Foot 60, East Troy 34
Dominican 80, Cristo Rey Jesuit 10
Edgerton 65, Racine St. Catherine's 59
Lake Country Lutheran 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 7
Lakeside Lutheran 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 19
Saint Thomas More 80, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 9
Shoreland Lutheran 73, Saint Francis 21
University School of Milwaukee 58, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 41
Division 4 Section 1(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Boyceville 64, Cumberland 58
Cadott 59, Whitehall 40
Cameron 65, Chequamegon 22
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48, Grantsburg 45
Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Mondovi 55
Durand 62, Spring Valley 18
Fall Creek 63, Regis 30
Shell Lake 61, Glenwood City 51
Division 4 Section 2(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Iola-Scandinavia 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 40
Manawa 53, Oconto 47
Necedah 57, Abbotsford 14
Princeton/Green Lake 54, Montello 37
Stratford 50, Spencer 20
Division 4 Section 3(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Belleville 74, Boscobel 64
Darlington 51, Wisconsin Heights 47
Dodgeland 55, Palmyra-Eagle 33
Horicon 64, Johnson Creek 34
Lancaster 45, Fennimore 40
Markesan 47, Parkview 17
New Glarus 65, Brookwood 30
Pardeeville 55, Williams Bay 23
Division 4 Section 4(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Cedar Grove-Belgium 62, The Prairie School 43
Kohler 41, Algoma 36
Living Word Lutheran 39, Kenosha Christian Life 30
Manitowoc Lutheran 74, Southern Door 62
Random Lake 88, Destiny 11
Roncalli 61, Sevastopol 42
St. Marys Springs 73, Reedsville 44
Division 5 Section 1(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Clear Lake 70, Cornell 19
Drummond 54, Birchwood 14
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 79, Lake Holcombe 36
Frederic 45, Mercer 43
Gilman 65, Clayton 23
Greenwood 66, Flambeau 57
Loyal 74, New Auburn 28
McDonell Central 68, Thorp 40
Mellen 68, Webster 64
Northwood 64, Washburn 13
Owen-Withee 54, Bruce 40
Prairie Farm 75, Turtle Lake 32
Siren 69, Bayfield 47
Solon Springs 62, Luck 59
South Shore 65, Butternut 31
Division 5 Section 2(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Assumption 56, Athens 27
Edgar 67, Tri-County 32
Elcho 40, Florence 25
Gibraltar 58, Suring 38
Niagara 57, White Lake 7
Northland Lutheran 51, Rib Lake 19
Prentice 68, Port Edwards 13
Rosholt 55, Tigerton 13
Three Lakes 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 25
Wausaukee 51, Lena 8
Wild Rose 78, Marion 18
Division 5 Section 3(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Blair-Taylor 85, Pittsville 52
Cashton 72, Granton 29
Columbus Catholic 52, Gilmanton 32
Highland 55, Belmont 43
Hillsboro 58, Ithaca 44
Iowa-Grant 68, Seneca 42
Kickapoo 58, Wonewoc-Center 43
Lincoln 49, Augusta 32
Potosi/Cassville 71, De Soto 37
River Ridge 55, North Crawford 12
Riverdale 61, La Farge 31
Royall 55, New Lisbon 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Weston 44
Division 5 Section 4(equals)
Regional First Round(equals)
Albany 54, Monticello 36
Argyle 50, Southwestern 36
Barneveld 78, Cambria-Friesland 72
Black Hawk 103, Benton 34
Catholic Central 43, Stockbridge 28
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 66, Heritage Christian 45
Fall River 77, Madison Country Day 16
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 49, Sheboygan Christian 36
Hilbert 63, Sheboygan Area Luth. 35
Hustisford 67, Wayland Academy 25
Randolph 58, Pecatonica 28
Shullsburg 66, Juda 32
BOYS BASKETBALL(equals)
Barneveld 73, Dodgeville 62
Chippewa Falls 70, Menomonie 39
Germantown 62, Oconomowoc 52
Kenosha Bradford 66, Badger 52
La Crosse Central 88, Sparta 40
McDonell Central 43, Bloomer 41
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 99, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 30
Milwaukee Hamilton 90, Milw. Washington 81
Milwaukee South 57, Milwaukee North 44
Mukwonago 56, Oregon 50
Sauk Prairie 45, River Valley 43
Shiocton 84, Green Bay West 46
Wild Rose 68, Almond-Bancroft 59