SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 25th

One of the busiest nights of the Winter sports season, we have sectional semifinal hockey, regional quarterfinal girls basketball, Chippewa Falls looks to clinch their first Big Rivers title in over thirty years and the WIAC Basketball tournaments open up with the Blugolds hosting the Pointers in both men's and women's action.

ECA Stars face Hayward in the Sectional Semifinal

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 1

Sectional 1

Semifinal

Chippewa Falls 8, Wausau West 1

Hudson 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 2

Sectional 2

Semifinal

Beaver Dam 2, Neenah/Hortonville 1

Notre Dame 6, Bay Port 1

Sectional 3

Quarterfinal

Edgewood 3, Sun Prairie 2

Verona Area 6, Sauk Prairie 3

Sectional 4

Semifinal

Arrowhead 6, Marquette University 2

University School of Milwaukee 3, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 0

Division 2

Sectional 1

Semifinal

Hayward 4, Superior 3

Rice Lake 2, Amery 0

Sectional 2

Semifinal

Mosinee 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2

Northland Pines 8, Waupaca 0

Sectional 3

Semifinal

Menomonie 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2

Sectional 4

Semifinal

St. Marys Springs 6, Oregon 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Section 1

Semifinal

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1, Hayward/Ashland 0

Hudson 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1

Section 2

Semifinal

Central Wisconsin 7, Northland Pines 1

Fox Cities 5, Bay Area 1

Section 3

Semifinal

Black River Falls 7, Metro Lynx 1

Cap City Cougars 6, Icebergs 1

Section 4

Semifinal

Rock County 1, University School 0

Warbirds 1, Arrowhead 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL(equals)

Division 1 Section 1(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

D.C. Everest 62, Green Bay East 37

Division 1 Section 2(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Oshkosh North 51, Manitowoc Lincoln 36

Division 1 Section 3(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Kenosha Tremper 58, Beloit Memorial 52

Division 1 Section 4(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Milwaukee South 53

Division 2 Section 1(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Ashland 62, Waupaca 49

La Crosse Logan 63, Tomah 47

Medford Area 50, Rice Lake 40

Menomonie 49, Sparta 45

Shawano 46, Antigo 28

Wausau East 39, Merrill 38

Division 2 Section 2(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Ashwaubenon 66, Marinette 49

Cedarburg 73, Milwaukee Madison 31

Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Seymour 51

Kaukauna 82, Luxemburg-Casco 42

Plymouth 76, Milwaukee Vincent 41

West Bend East 67, Port Washington 50

Division 2 Section 3(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Delavan-Darien 49, Burlington 30

Jefferson 51, Fort Atkinson 40

Mount Horeb 38, Baraboo 34

Sauk Prairie 68, Portage 37

Stoughton 60, McFarland 52

Wilmot Union 71, Westosha Central 58

Division 2 Section 4(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Greendale 59, Catholic Memorial 56

Greenfield 81, West Allis Central 64

New Berlin West 80, Milw. Bay View 8

Waukesha North 68, Cudahy 41

Wauwatosa East 52, Messmer 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Milwaukee North 8

Division 3 Section 1(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Baldwin-Woodville 58, Osceola 41

Ellsworth 71, Altoona 57

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Mauston 15

Nekoosa 42, Black River Falls 36

Saint Croix Central 35, Hayward 29

Somerset 69, Spooner 25

Division 3 Section 2(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Amherst 43, Peshtigo 39

Brillion 58, New Holstein 45

Campbellsport 61, Sturgeon Bay 53

Clintonville 68, Tomahawk 10

Denmark 56, Two Rivers 41

Kiel 65, Chilton 34

Little Chute 55, Northland Pines 41

Division 3 Section 3(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Brodhead 51, Richland Center 46

Columbus 58, Ripon 42

Edgewood 75, Viroqua 21

Lodi 50, Wisconsin Dells 34

Mayville 68, Omro 47

Westby 47, River Valley 29

Winneconne 65, Wautoma 30

Division 3 Section 4(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Big Foot 60, East Troy 34

Dominican 80, Cristo Rey Jesuit 10

Edgerton 65, Racine St. Catherine's 59

Lake Country Lutheran 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 7

Lakeside Lutheran 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 19

Saint Thomas More 80, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 9

Shoreland Lutheran 73, Saint Francis 21

University School of Milwaukee 58, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 41

Division 4 Section 1(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Boyceville 64, Cumberland 58

Cadott 59, Whitehall 40

Cameron 65, Chequamegon 22

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48, Grantsburg 45

Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Mondovi 55

Durand 62, Spring Valley 18

Fall Creek 63, Regis 30

Shell Lake 61, Glenwood City 51

Division 4 Section 2(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Iola-Scandinavia 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 40

Manawa 53, Oconto 47

Necedah 57, Abbotsford 14

Princeton/Green Lake 54, Montello 37

Stratford 50, Spencer 20

Division 4 Section 3(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Belleville 74, Boscobel 64

Darlington 51, Wisconsin Heights 47

Dodgeland 55, Palmyra-Eagle 33

Horicon 64, Johnson Creek 34

Lancaster 45, Fennimore 40

Markesan 47, Parkview 17

New Glarus 65, Brookwood 30

Pardeeville 55, Williams Bay 23

Division 4 Section 4(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Cedar Grove-Belgium 62, The Prairie School 43

Kohler 41, Algoma 36

Living Word Lutheran 39, Kenosha Christian Life 30

Manitowoc Lutheran 74, Southern Door 62

Random Lake 88, Destiny 11

Roncalli 61, Sevastopol 42

St. Marys Springs 73, Reedsville 44

Division 5 Section 1(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Clear Lake 70, Cornell 19

Drummond 54, Birchwood 14

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 79, Lake Holcombe 36

Frederic 45, Mercer 43

Gilman 65, Clayton 23

Greenwood 66, Flambeau 57

Loyal 74, New Auburn 28

McDonell Central 68, Thorp 40

Mellen 68, Webster 64

Northwood 64, Washburn 13

Owen-Withee 54, Bruce 40

Prairie Farm 75, Turtle Lake 32

Siren 69, Bayfield 47

Solon Springs 62, Luck 59

South Shore 65, Butternut 31

Division 5 Section 2(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Assumption 56, Athens 27

Edgar 67, Tri-County 32

Elcho 40, Florence 25

Gibraltar 58, Suring 38

Niagara 57, White Lake 7

Northland Lutheran 51, Rib Lake 19

Prentice 68, Port Edwards 13

Rosholt 55, Tigerton 13

Three Lakes 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 25

Wausaukee 51, Lena 8

Wild Rose 78, Marion 18

Division 5 Section 3(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Blair-Taylor 85, Pittsville 52

Cashton 72, Granton 29

Columbus Catholic 52, Gilmanton 32

Highland 55, Belmont 43

Hillsboro 58, Ithaca 44

Iowa-Grant 68, Seneca 42

Kickapoo 58, Wonewoc-Center 43

Lincoln 49, Augusta 32

Potosi/Cassville 71, De Soto 37

River Ridge 55, North Crawford 12

Riverdale 61, La Farge 31

Royall 55, New Lisbon 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Weston 44

Division 5 Section 4(equals)

Regional First Round(equals)

Albany 54, Monticello 36

Argyle 50, Southwestern 36

Barneveld 78, Cambria-Friesland 72

Black Hawk 103, Benton 34

Catholic Central 43, Stockbridge 28

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 66, Heritage Christian 45

Fall River 77, Madison Country Day 16

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 49, Sheboygan Christian 36

Hilbert 63, Sheboygan Area Luth. 35

Hustisford 67, Wayland Academy 25

Randolph 58, Pecatonica 28

Shullsburg 66, Juda 32

BOYS BASKETBALL(equals)

Barneveld 73, Dodgeville 62

Chippewa Falls 70, Menomonie 39

Germantown 62, Oconomowoc 52

Kenosha Bradford 66, Badger 52

La Crosse Central 88, Sparta 40

McDonell Central 43, Bloomer 41

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 99, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 30

Milwaukee Hamilton 90, Milw. Washington 81

Milwaukee South 57, Milwaukee North 44

Mukwonago 56, Oregon 50

Sauk Prairie 45, River Valley 43

Shiocton 84, Green Bay West 46

Wild Rose 68, Almond-Bancroft 59