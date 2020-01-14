SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

Updated: Tue 10:53 PM, Jan 14, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Chippewa Falls boys basketball hands Eau Claire North their 1st loss of the season. In boys hockey, North beat Chi-Hi 1-0. Plus, highlights from all around the Chippewa Valley in boys and girls basketball and hockey!

Eau Claire North's Johan Akervik celebrates after scoring the lone goal in the Huskies' 1-0 win over Chippewa Falls.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Algoma 47, Gresham Community 43

Almond-Bancroft 57, Stockbridge 26

Antioch, Ill. 42, Badger 37

Ashwaubenon 73, Sheboygan South 63

Bangor 88, Wonewoc-Center 45

Baraboo 54, Nekoosa 28

Barneveld 38, Argyle 32

Bay Port 79, Green Bay Southwest 60

Benton 57, Cassville 41

Birchwood 74, Shell Lake 53

Bonduel 63, Oconto 57

Brookfield Academy 74, Living Word Lutheran 25

Brookfield Central 80, Marquette University 60

Brookfield East 67, Wauwatosa East 64

Cashton 70, Royall 50

Chippewa Falls 59, Eau Claire North 52

Clintonville 60, Waupaca 39

Cumberland 54, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45

De Pere 66, Notre Dame 51

De Soto 50, Weston 31

Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 48

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Elmwood/Plum City 63

Edgewood 63, Platteville 57

Flambeau 72, Cornell 35

Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 59

Grantsburg 55, Frederic 42

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 74, Bowler 43

Hamilton 75, Wauwatosa West 55

Hayward 61, Spooner 35

Highland 47, Belmont 44

Hilbert 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 59

Hillsboro 71, New Lisbon 39

Hortonville 75, Fond du Lac 63

Hudson 77, Eau Claire Memorial 69

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Chilton 53

Juda 42, Albany 41

Kaukauna 53, Appleton North 44

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 71, Shoreland Lutheran 51

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Slinger 61

Kewaunee 69, Brillion 56

Kiel 79, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62

Kimberly 85, Oshkosh West 73

Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 45

Lake Holcombe 73, Prairie Farm 47

Little Chute 74, Marinette 29

Luck 54, Webster 53

Luther 66, Arcadia 39

Luxemburg-Casco 86, Denmark 67

Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Random Lake 60

Medford Area 58, Rice Lake 37

Menomonee Falls 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 37

Menomonie 63, Sparta 48

Milw. Washington 80, Milwaukee Pulaski 48

Milw. Washington 80, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 46

Milwaukee Arts 76, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 39

Milwaukee Golda Meir 71, Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 46

Milwaukee Hamilton 78, Milwaukee Madison 66

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 78, Milwaukee Madison 66

Monroe 66, Elkhorn Area 50

Monticello 64, Black Hawk 50

Mosinee 70, Lakeland 66

Mountain Top Academy 82, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 39

Mukwonago 46, Burlington 45

Neenah 79, Appleton West 56

New Auburn 71, Clayton 36

New London 71, Green Bay West 34

New Richmond 80, Baldwin-Woodville 66

Oak Creek 54, South Milwaukee 39

Oconomowoc 72, Watertown 49

Onalaska 88, Tomah 53

Oneida Nation 81, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29

Oostburg 73, Reedsville 42

Oshkosh North 88, Appleton East 66

Ozaukee 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42

Phillips 64, Chequamegon 57

Pittsville 82, Northland Lutheran 59

Prescott 84, Saint Croix Central 72

Racine Case 72, Franklin 62

Racine St. Catherine's 83, The Prairie School 53

Rhinelander 52, Tomahawk 36

Rib Lake 48, Abbotsford 32

River Falls 87, St. Paul Highland Park, Minn. 47

Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Howards Grove 39

Sheboygan North 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 64

Shiocton 85, Omro 63

Shullsburg 56, Potosi 45

Somerset 83, Ellsworth 78

St. John's NW Military Academy 72, University School of Milwaukee 56

St. Mary Catholic 55, Sheboygan Christian 52

Stevens Point 71, Wausau East 70

Stratford 58, Assumption 18

Superior 70, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 65

Unity 85, Cameron 46

Waukesha North 70, Greenfield 57

Waukesha West 52, Milwaukee Riverside University 40

Wausaukee 48, Niagara 33

West Bend West 44, Kewaskum 38

West Salem 48, Viroqua 33

Weyauwega-Fremont 54, Rosholt 40

Whitewater 58, Union Grove 48

Whitnall 86, Wilmot Union 67

Winneconne 74, North Fond du Lac 49

Wisconsin Dells 51, Lodi 43

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 78, D.C. Everest 54

Wrightstown 80, Fox Valley Lutheran 52

Xavier 82, Sheboygan Falls 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 51, Hillsboro 45

Algoma 36, Sturgeon Bay 31

Almond-Bancroft 57, Stockbridge 26

Appleton East 66, Oshkosh North 29

Ashwaubenon 53, Sheboygan South 35

Augusta 64, Gilmanton 44

Baraboo 66, Mauston 22

Bay Port 57, Green Bay Southwest 52

Blair-Taylor 78, Whitehall 46

Brookfield Academy 50, Saint Thomas More 16

Brookfield East 51, Wauwatosa East 41

Brown Deer 72, University School of Milwaukee 50

Cambridge 42, Wisconsin Heights 39

Cameron 60, Cumberland 28

Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 41

Chilton 37, Tri-County 19

Clayton 33, New Auburn 22

Clear Lake 45, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32

Colby 60, Granton 21

Colfax 59, Boyceville 20

Cuba City 62, Southwestern 31

De Soto 53, Weston 41

Delavan-Darien 38, Kenosha Indian Trail 37

Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 48

Edgewood 46, Sun Prairie 42

Eleva-Strum 47, Independence 30

Elk Mound 45, Durand 43

Evansville 49, Big Foot 34

Fall Creek 62, Stanley-Boyd 53

Fall River 42, Princeton/Green Lake 28

Flambeau 58, Cornell 36

Gibraltar 51, Southern Door 48

Gilman 54, Greenwood 47

Grantsburg 50, Frederic 43

Green Bay Preble 53, Pulaski 42

Green Bay West 59, Menasha 47

Hamilton 61, Wauwatosa West 36

Hortonville 79, Fond du Lac 35

Jefferson 64, East Troy 31

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 56

Kewaskum 44, Campbellsport 29

Kickapoo 50, North Crawford 19

Kimberly 50, Oshkosh West 28

Lake Country Lutheran 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 42

Lake Mills 59, Lakeside Lutheran 48

Loyal 60, Owen-Withee 37

Luck 57, Webster 42

Madison Memorial 96, Janesville Craig 54

Marshall 76, Waterloo 30

Medford Area 65, Nekoosa 45

Melrose-Mindoro 56, Luther 46

Menomonee Falls 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 37

Milton 77, Wilmot Union 54

Milwaukee DSHA 62, Brookfield Central 52

Mosinee 67, Lakeland 52

Mountain Top Academy 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 46

Neenah 55, Appleton West 52

Neillsville 43, Columbus Catholic 27

New Berlin West 56, Waukesha South 50

New Glarus 70, Belleville 43

New London 65, Green Bay East 27

New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 48

Northland Pines 51, Antigo 46

Notre Dame 60, De Pere 31

Oostburg 68, Reedsville 19

Oregon 67, Monona Grove 63

Ozaukee 82, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45

Palmyra-Eagle 54, Johnson Creek 43

Pardeeville 76, Montello 36

Peshtigo 44, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 25

Poynette 50, Columbus 37

Prentice 65, Chequamegon 22

Racine St. Catherine's 46, The Prairie School 36

Randolph 51, Cambria-Friesland 43

Random Lake 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

Regis 37, Thorp 32

Rio 52, Markesan 40

River Falls 48, La Crosse Central 41

Roncalli 57, Denmark 55

Rosholt 67, Tigerton 25

Sauk Prairie 71, Dodgeville 58

Seneca 53, Ithaca 40

Sheboygan North 61, Manitowoc Lincoln 37

Somerset 42, Barron 39

South Milwaukee 67, Muskego 59

South Shore 52, Butternut 33

Spring Valley 44, Glenwood City 39

St. Croix Falls 69, Siren 12

St. Mary Catholic 60, Sheboygan Christian 41

St. Marys Springs 70, Lomira 50

Stevens Point 65, Wausau East 51

Three Lakes 66, Hurley 60

Watertown 45, Catholic Memorial 29

Watertown Luther Prep 64, Lodi 59, OT

Waupun 52, Berlin 36

Wausaukee 62, Elcho 48

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, La Farge 41

West De Pere 64, Shawano 38

Westfield Area 48, Wild Rose 46

Westosha Central 56, Kenosha Bradford 55

Whitnall 67, Greendale 54

Williams Bay 39, Living Word Lutheran 36

Winneconne 50, Ripon 39

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Hartford Union 36

Xavier 60, Seymour 45

BOYS HOCKEY

Amery 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0

Appleton United 3, Beaver Dam 2

Avalanche 6, Viroqua 2

Baldwin-Woodville 5, River Falls 4, OT

Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 6, Ashland 3

D.C. Everest 10, East Merrill 0

Fond du Lac 12, Oshkosh 0

Fond du Lac Springs 10, Brookfield STARS 2

Hayward 2, Rice Lake 1, OT

Hudson 6, Eau Claire Memorial 2

Janesville 13, LaFollette / East 0

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 5, Whitefish Bay 2

Lakeland 4, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1

Madison West 5, Madison Memorial 1

Marquette University 4, Cedarburg 0

McFarland 9, Stoughton 2

Mosinee 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1

New Richmond 2, Somerset 1

Northland Pines 3, Antigo 1

Sun Prairie 5, Middleton 1

Waupun 4, West Bend 1

Wausau West 6, Stevens Point 0

West Salem/Bangor 5, La Crescent, Minn. 2

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 4, Waupaca 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Hudson 1

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 2, St. Croix Valley Fusion 0

Fox Cities 3, Warbirds 2

Northland Pines 4, Bay Area 3, OT

Onalaska 8, Rochester Century, Minn. 3

Rock County 5, Lakeshore Lightning 1

 