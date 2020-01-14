SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Chippewa Falls boys basketball hands Eau Claire North their 1st loss of the season. In boys hockey, North beat Chi-Hi 1-0. Plus, highlights from all around the Chippewa Valley in boys and girls basketball and hockey!
Eau Claire North's Johan Akervik celebrates after scoring the lone goal in the Huskies' 1-0 win over Chippewa Falls.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Algoma 47, Gresham Community 43
Almond-Bancroft 57, Stockbridge 26
Antioch, Ill. 42, Badger 37
Ashwaubenon 73, Sheboygan South 63
Bangor 88, Wonewoc-Center 45
Baraboo 54, Nekoosa 28
Barneveld 38, Argyle 32
Bay Port 79, Green Bay Southwest 60
Benton 57, Cassville 41
Birchwood 74, Shell Lake 53
Bonduel 63, Oconto 57
Brookfield Academy 74, Living Word Lutheran 25
Brookfield Central 80, Marquette University 60
Brookfield East 67, Wauwatosa East 64
Cashton 70, Royall 50
Chippewa Falls 59, Eau Claire North 52
Clintonville 60, Waupaca 39
Cumberland 54, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45
De Pere 66, Notre Dame 51
De Soto 50, Weston 31
Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 48
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Elmwood/Plum City 63
Edgewood 63, Platteville 57
Flambeau 72, Cornell 35
Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 59
Grantsburg 55, Frederic 42
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 74, Bowler 43
Hamilton 75, Wauwatosa West 55
Hayward 61, Spooner 35
Highland 47, Belmont 44
Hilbert 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 59
Hillsboro 71, New Lisbon 39
Hortonville 75, Fond du Lac 63
Hudson 77, Eau Claire Memorial 69
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Chilton 53
Juda 42, Albany 41
Kaukauna 53, Appleton North 44
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 71, Shoreland Lutheran 51
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Slinger 61
Kewaunee 69, Brillion 56
Kiel 79, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62
Kimberly 85, Oshkosh West 73
Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 45
Lake Holcombe 73, Prairie Farm 47
Little Chute 74, Marinette 29
Luck 54, Webster 53
Luther 66, Arcadia 39
Luxemburg-Casco 86, Denmark 67
Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Random Lake 60
Medford Area 58, Rice Lake 37
Menomonee Falls 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 37
Menomonie 63, Sparta 48
Milw. Washington 80, Milwaukee Pulaski 48
Milw. Washington 80, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 46
Milwaukee Arts 76, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 39
Milwaukee Golda Meir 71, Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 46
Milwaukee Hamilton 78, Milwaukee Madison 66
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 78, Milwaukee Madison 66
Monroe 66, Elkhorn Area 50
Monticello 64, Black Hawk 50
Mosinee 70, Lakeland 66
Mountain Top Academy 82, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 39
Mukwonago 46, Burlington 45
Neenah 79, Appleton West 56
New Auburn 71, Clayton 36
New London 71, Green Bay West 34
New Richmond 80, Baldwin-Woodville 66
Oak Creek 54, South Milwaukee 39
Oconomowoc 72, Watertown 49
Onalaska 88, Tomah 53
Oneida Nation 81, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
Oostburg 73, Reedsville 42
Oshkosh North 88, Appleton East 66
Ozaukee 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42
Phillips 64, Chequamegon 57
Pittsville 82, Northland Lutheran 59
Prescott 84, Saint Croix Central 72
Racine Case 72, Franklin 62
Racine St. Catherine's 83, The Prairie School 53
Rhinelander 52, Tomahawk 36
Rib Lake 48, Abbotsford 32
River Falls 87, St. Paul Highland Park, Minn. 47
Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Howards Grove 39
Sheboygan North 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 64
Shiocton 85, Omro 63
Shullsburg 56, Potosi 45
Somerset 83, Ellsworth 78
St. John's NW Military Academy 72, University School of Milwaukee 56
St. Mary Catholic 55, Sheboygan Christian 52
Stevens Point 71, Wausau East 70
Stratford 58, Assumption 18
Superior 70, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 65
Unity 85, Cameron 46
Waukesha North 70, Greenfield 57
Waukesha West 52, Milwaukee Riverside University 40
Wausaukee 48, Niagara 33
West Bend West 44, Kewaskum 38
West Salem 48, Viroqua 33
Weyauwega-Fremont 54, Rosholt 40
Whitewater 58, Union Grove 48
Whitnall 86, Wilmot Union 67
Winneconne 74, North Fond du Lac 49
Wisconsin Dells 51, Lodi 43
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 78, D.C. Everest 54
Wrightstown 80, Fox Valley Lutheran 52
Xavier 82, Sheboygan Falls 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 51, Hillsboro 45
Algoma 36, Sturgeon Bay 31
Almond-Bancroft 57, Stockbridge 26
Appleton East 66, Oshkosh North 29
Ashwaubenon 53, Sheboygan South 35
Augusta 64, Gilmanton 44
Baraboo 66, Mauston 22
Bay Port 57, Green Bay Southwest 52
Blair-Taylor 78, Whitehall 46
Brookfield Academy 50, Saint Thomas More 16
Brookfield East 51, Wauwatosa East 41
Brown Deer 72, University School of Milwaukee 50
Cambridge 42, Wisconsin Heights 39
Cameron 60, Cumberland 28
Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 41
Chilton 37, Tri-County 19
Clayton 33, New Auburn 22
Clear Lake 45, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
Colby 60, Granton 21
Colfax 59, Boyceville 20
Cuba City 62, Southwestern 31
De Soto 53, Weston 41
Delavan-Darien 38, Kenosha Indian Trail 37
Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 48
Edgewood 46, Sun Prairie 42
Eleva-Strum 47, Independence 30
Elk Mound 45, Durand 43
Evansville 49, Big Foot 34
Fall Creek 62, Stanley-Boyd 53
Fall River 42, Princeton/Green Lake 28
Flambeau 58, Cornell 36
Gibraltar 51, Southern Door 48
Gilman 54, Greenwood 47
Grantsburg 50, Frederic 43
Green Bay Preble 53, Pulaski 42
Green Bay West 59, Menasha 47
Hamilton 61, Wauwatosa West 36
Hortonville 79, Fond du Lac 35
Jefferson 64, East Troy 31
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 56
Kewaskum 44, Campbellsport 29
Kickapoo 50, North Crawford 19
Kimberly 50, Oshkosh West 28
Lake Country Lutheran 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 42
Lake Mills 59, Lakeside Lutheran 48
Loyal 60, Owen-Withee 37
Luck 57, Webster 42
Madison Memorial 96, Janesville Craig 54
Marshall 76, Waterloo 30
Medford Area 65, Nekoosa 45
Melrose-Mindoro 56, Luther 46
Menomonee Falls 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 37
Milton 77, Wilmot Union 54
Milwaukee DSHA 62, Brookfield Central 52
Mosinee 67, Lakeland 52
Mountain Top Academy 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 46
Neenah 55, Appleton West 52
Neillsville 43, Columbus Catholic 27
New Berlin West 56, Waukesha South 50
New Glarus 70, Belleville 43
New London 65, Green Bay East 27
New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 48
Northland Pines 51, Antigo 46
Notre Dame 60, De Pere 31
Oostburg 68, Reedsville 19
Oregon 67, Monona Grove 63
Ozaukee 82, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45
Palmyra-Eagle 54, Johnson Creek 43
Pardeeville 76, Montello 36
Peshtigo 44, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 25
Poynette 50, Columbus 37
Prentice 65, Chequamegon 22
Racine St. Catherine's 46, The Prairie School 36
Randolph 51, Cambria-Friesland 43
Random Lake 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 38
Regis 37, Thorp 32
Rio 52, Markesan 40
River Falls 48, La Crosse Central 41
Roncalli 57, Denmark 55
Rosholt 67, Tigerton 25
Sauk Prairie 71, Dodgeville 58
Seneca 53, Ithaca 40
Sheboygan North 61, Manitowoc Lincoln 37
Somerset 42, Barron 39
South Milwaukee 67, Muskego 59
South Shore 52, Butternut 33
Spring Valley 44, Glenwood City 39
St. Croix Falls 69, Siren 12
St. Mary Catholic 60, Sheboygan Christian 41
St. Marys Springs 70, Lomira 50
Stevens Point 65, Wausau East 51
Three Lakes 66, Hurley 60
Watertown 45, Catholic Memorial 29
Watertown Luther Prep 64, Lodi 59, OT
Waupun 52, Berlin 36
Wausaukee 62, Elcho 48
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, La Farge 41
West De Pere 64, Shawano 38
Westfield Area 48, Wild Rose 46
Westosha Central 56, Kenosha Bradford 55
Whitnall 67, Greendale 54
Williams Bay 39, Living Word Lutheran 36
Winneconne 50, Ripon 39
Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Hartford Union 36
Xavier 60, Seymour 45
BOYS HOCKEY
Amery 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0
Appleton United 3, Beaver Dam 2
Avalanche 6, Viroqua 2
Baldwin-Woodville 5, River Falls 4, OT
Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 6, Ashland 3
D.C. Everest 10, East Merrill 0
Fond du Lac 12, Oshkosh 0
Fond du Lac Springs 10, Brookfield STARS 2
Hayward 2, Rice Lake 1, OT
Hudson 6, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Janesville 13, LaFollette / East 0
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 5, Whitefish Bay 2
Lakeland 4, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1
Madison West 5, Madison Memorial 1
Marquette University 4, Cedarburg 0
McFarland 9, Stoughton 2
Mosinee 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1
New Richmond 2, Somerset 1
Northland Pines 3, Antigo 1
Sun Prairie 5, Middleton 1
Waupun 4, West Bend 1
Wausau West 6, Stevens Point 0
West Salem/Bangor 5, La Crescent, Minn. 2
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 4, Waupaca 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Hudson 1
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 2, St. Croix Valley Fusion 0
Fox Cities 3, Warbirds 2
Northland Pines 4, Bay Area 3, OT
Onalaska 8, Rochester Century, Minn. 3
Rock County 5, Lakeshore Lightning 1