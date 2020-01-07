SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 7th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Cloverbelt boys basketball as Fall Creek and Regis renew their rivalry on the court. Eau Claire North hosts Wausau West in non-conference action. While on the ice North battles Rice Lake and the ECA Stars travel to Hudson.
BOYS HOCKEY
Arrowhead 9, Brookfield STARS 1
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Superior 4, OT (tie)
Beaver Dam 5, DeForest 3
Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 2, Somerset 1
D.C. Everest 4, Stevens Point 2
Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0
Fond du Lac 3, West Bend 0
Fond du Lac Springs 10, Oshkosh 2
Hudson 2, Menomonie 0
Lakeland 3, Antigo 2
Madison West 3, Janesville 0
Marshfield 2, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 0
McFarland 7, Milton 2
Medford Area 7, Black River Falls 3
Monroe 5, Monona Grove 2
Onalaska/La Crosse 5, West Salem/Bangor 1
Sun Prairie 7, Beloit Memorial 2
Tomah/Sparta 8, Avalanche 2
University School of Milwaukee 5, Edgewood 1
Verona Area 8, Madison Memorial 0
Waunakee 2, Sauk Prairie 0
Waupun 9, Fox Cities 1
Wausau West 4, New Richmond 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, Baraboo/Portage 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 4, East Merrill 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 4, Northern Edge 1
Hudson 4, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3
Metro Lynx 4, Rock County 3, OT
Northland Pines 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 2, OT (tie)
Onalaska 4, Viroqua 2
St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
Superior 7, C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 0
BOYS BASKETBALL(equals)
Almond-Bancroft 72, Pacelli 65
Altoona 80, Stanley-Boyd 59
Appleton North 59, Appleton West 42
Aquinas 47, Westby 40
Arrowhead 68, Waukesha North 54
Baldwin-Woodville 63, Durand 54
Bay Port 71, De Pere 48
Brookfield Central 86, Wauwatosa West 59
Brookfield East 78, Marquette University 60
Bruce 56, New Auburn 47
Campbellsport 57, New Holstein 51
Catholic Central 51, Racine Lutheran 43
Coleman 66, Crivitz 43
Columbus Catholic 75, Gilman 46
Cuba City 85, Boscobel 53
Darlington 71, Fennimore 57
De Soto 47, La Farge 37
DeForest 68, Lodi 50
Dodgeland 58, Oakfield 48
East Troy 85, McFarland 73
Edgerton 51, Evansville 48
Ellsworth 78, Amery 35
Franklin 65, Racine Horlick 61
Hamilton 91, West Allis Nathan Hale 53
Homestead 67, Port Washington 49
Hortonville 84, Oshkosh North 76
Hustisford 72, Valley Christian 37
Jefferson 60, Big Foot 50
Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Oak Creek 52
Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Bradford 63
Kettle Moraine 60, Waukesha West 54
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 95, University School of Milwaukee 69
Kewaunee 70, Oconto 48
Kimberly 65, Appleton East 46
Lake Mills 59, Sauk Prairie 49
Lincoln 67, Augusta 62
Madison East 81, Janesville Craig 71
Madison Memorial 71, Verona Area 35
Madison West 80, Beloit Memorial 61
Markesan 78, Princeton/Green Lake 47
Marshall 55, Oregon 44
McDonell Central 64, Osseo-Fairchild 59
Medford Area 63, Menomonie 60
Menominee Indian 73, Weyauwega-Fremont 60
Merrill 92, Mosinee 82
Middleton 65, Janesville Parker 61
Milwaukee Hamilton 93, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 54
Milwaukee School of Languages 85, Gillett 26
Mineral Point 75, Southwestern 22
Monroe 74, Lakeside Lutheran 64
Mukwonago 53, Waukesha South 51
Muskego 65, Catholic Memorial 50
Neenah 92, Kaukauna 61
Neillsville 76, Colby 39
New London 73, Green Bay East 64
New Richmond 65, Saint Croix Central 30
Niagara 51, Lena 39
Notre Dame 67, Pulaski 42
Onalaska 75, Eau Claire Memorial 31
Oshkosh West 61, Fond du Lac 44
Palmyra-Eagle 64, Williams Bay 58
Pardeeville 65, Rio 58
Pewaukee 85, New Berlin Eisenhower 78, 2OT
Pius XI Catholic 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 31
Port Edwards 78, Tri-County 23
Racine St. Catherine's 60, Westosha Central 34
Regis 69, Fall Creek 62
River Valley 65, Dodgeville 62
Seneca 49, North Crawford 23
Sevastopol 87, Algoma 59
Seymour 91, Xavier 82
Sheboygan Christian 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 45
Sheboygan South 69, Green Bay Southwest 68
Shell Lake 73, Frederic 53
Shorewood 97, South Milwaukee 75
Somerset 78, Rice Lake 64
Spencer 58, Loyal 43
Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 40
Stockbridge 61, Central Wisconsin Christian 46
Stratford 78, Owen-Withee 34
Thorp 59, Stanley-Boyd 44
Thorp 62, Cadott 45
Tomah 75, Portage 44
Turner 69, Clinton 15
Waukon, Iowa 66, Prairie du Chien 65
Wausau East 81, Rhinelander 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Kickapoo 59
Westfield Area 61, Baraboo 46
Whitnall 82, Brown Deer 67
Wild Rose 62, Pittsville 36
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73, North Fond du Lac 36
Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Greendale 60
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 60, Tigerton 48
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 62, Mountain Top Academy 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams-Friendship 34, Princeton/Green Lake 31
Arcadia 67, Black River Falls 26
Arrowhead 69, Waukesha North 28
Bangor 58, Royall 47
Bay Port 71, De Pere 48
Beaver Dam 62, DeForest 40
Berlin 66, Ripon 57
Black Hawk 90, Albany 41
Bloomer 57, Cumberland 34
Bonduel 71, Coleman 34
Cambridge 73, Lodi 62
Cashton 55, Necedah 54
Clintonville 61, Marinette 46
Crandon 56, Laona-Wabeno 40
Elk Mound 51, Saint Croix Central 40
Elkhorn Area 56, Wilmot Union 47
Frederic 57, Shell Lake 48
Freedom 69, Luxemburg-Casco 36
Green Bay Preble 63, Sheboygan North 48
Green Bay Southwest 83, Sheboygan South 30
Hamilton 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 23
Heritage Christian 47, Living Word Lutheran 36
Holmen 47, Menomonie 43
Howards Grove 53, Mishicot 51
Hurley 66, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 33
Independence 46, Glenwood City 28
Kenosha Bradford 61, Kenosha Tremper 46
Kenosha Christian Life 57, Salam School 29
Kiel 70, New Holstein 47
La Crosse Central 38, Sparta 27
Ladysmith 55, Spooner 19
Little Chute 59, Fox Valley Lutheran 45
Luther 49, Viroqua 20
Marshall 73, Superior 53
Messmer 80, Hope Christian 8
Milw. Bay View 39, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 28
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58, Eau Claire North 15
Milwaukee DSHA 70, Brookfield East 45
Milwaukee King 42, Milwaukee Vincent 28
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 62, Milwaukee South 39
Monona Grove 80, Fort Atkinson 46
Monroe 65, Milton 62
Mount Horeb 54, Baraboo 31
Mukwonago 60, Waukesha South 26
Muskego 68, Catholic Memorial 47
Nekoosa 72, Mosinee 45
New Berlin Eisenhower 53, Pewaukee 51
New London 70, Green Bay West 35
Newman Catholic 51, Auburndale 47
Nicolet 58, Cedarburg 46
Notre Dame 58, Pulaski 49
Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 25
Oconomowoc 61, Sun Prairie 39
Oconto Falls 66, Waupaca 47
Oostburg 63, Random Lake 51
Oregon 32, Watertown 28
Osseo-Fairchild 85, Ellsworth 60
Phillips 71, Chequamegon 37
Pius XI Catholic 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 31
Potosi 50, Belmont 45
Prairie du Chien 62, Waukon, Iowa 39
Racine Case 63, Racine Park 52
Reedsburg Area 76, Portage 30
Rhinelander 56, D.C. Everest 42
Rice Lake 65, Somerset 44
River Falls 46, Baldwin-Woodville 32
River Valley 52, Mauston 24
Roncalli 54, Brillion 46
Saint Thomas More 43, The Prairie School 39
Shawano 51, Antigo 29
Shullsburg 46, Iowa-Grant 40
Solon Springs 59, Washburn 55
St. Croix Falls 67, Osceola 26
Union Grove 67, Burlington 28
Valders 59, Sheboygan Falls 57
Waukesha West 51, Kettle Moraine 36
Waunakee 68, Sauk Prairie 50
Waupun 59, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40
Westby 65, West Salem 57
Whitefish Bay 54, Hartford Union 48
Winneconne 70, Lomira 51
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Amherst 37
Wrightstown 77, Denmark 38