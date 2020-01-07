SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 7th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Cloverbelt boys basketball as Fall Creek and Regis renew their rivalry on the court. Eau Claire North hosts Wausau West in non-conference action. While on the ice North battles Rice Lake and the ECA Stars travel to Hudson.

Eau Claire North hosts Wausau West

BOYS HOCKEY

Arrowhead 9, Brookfield STARS 1

Baldwin-Woodville 4, Superior 4, OT (tie)

Beaver Dam 5, DeForest 3

Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 2, Somerset 1

D.C. Everest 4, Stevens Point 2

Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0

Fond du Lac 3, West Bend 0

Fond du Lac Springs 10, Oshkosh 2

Hudson 2, Menomonie 0

Lakeland 3, Antigo 2

Madison West 3, Janesville 0

Marshfield 2, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 0

McFarland 7, Milton 2

Medford Area 7, Black River Falls 3

Monroe 5, Monona Grove 2

Onalaska/La Crosse 5, West Salem/Bangor 1

Sun Prairie 7, Beloit Memorial 2

Tomah/Sparta 8, Avalanche 2

University School of Milwaukee 5, Edgewood 1

Verona Area 8, Madison Memorial 0

Waunakee 2, Sauk Prairie 0

Waupun 9, Fox Cities 1

Wausau West 4, New Richmond 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, Baraboo/Portage 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 4, East Merrill 2
GIRLS HOCKEY

Central Wisconsin 4, Northern Edge 1

Hudson 4, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3

Metro Lynx 4, Rock County 3, OT

Northland Pines 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 2, OT (tie)

Onalaska 4, Viroqua 2

St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

Superior 7, C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 0

BOYS BASKETBALL(equals)

Almond-Bancroft 72, Pacelli 65

Altoona 80, Stanley-Boyd 59

Appleton North 59, Appleton West 42

Aquinas 47, Westby 40

Arrowhead 68, Waukesha North 54

Baldwin-Woodville 63, Durand 54

Bay Port 71, De Pere 48

Brookfield Central 86, Wauwatosa West 59

Brookfield East 78, Marquette University 60

Bruce 56, New Auburn 47

Campbellsport 57, New Holstein 51

Catholic Central 51, Racine Lutheran 43

Coleman 66, Crivitz 43

Columbus Catholic 75, Gilman 46

Cuba City 85, Boscobel 53

Darlington 71, Fennimore 57

De Soto 47, La Farge 37

DeForest 68, Lodi 50

Dodgeland 58, Oakfield 48

East Troy 85, McFarland 73

Edgerton 51, Evansville 48

Ellsworth 78, Amery 35

Franklin 65, Racine Horlick 61

Hamilton 91, West Allis Nathan Hale 53

Homestead 67, Port Washington 49

Hortonville 84, Oshkosh North 76

Hustisford 72, Valley Christian 37

Jefferson 60, Big Foot 50

Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Oak Creek 52

Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Bradford 63

Kettle Moraine 60, Waukesha West 54

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 95, University School of Milwaukee 69

Kewaunee 70, Oconto 48

Kimberly 65, Appleton East 46

Lake Mills 59, Sauk Prairie 49

Lincoln 67, Augusta 62

Madison East 81, Janesville Craig 71

Madison Memorial 71, Verona Area 35

Madison West 80, Beloit Memorial 61

Markesan 78, Princeton/Green Lake 47

Marshall 55, Oregon 44

McDonell Central 64, Osseo-Fairchild 59

Medford Area 63, Menomonie 60

Menominee Indian 73, Weyauwega-Fremont 60

Merrill 92, Mosinee 82

Middleton 65, Janesville Parker 61

Milwaukee Hamilton 93, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 54

Milwaukee School of Languages 85, Gillett 26

Mineral Point 75, Southwestern 22

Monroe 74, Lakeside Lutheran 64

Mukwonago 53, Waukesha South 51

Muskego 65, Catholic Memorial 50

Neenah 92, Kaukauna 61

Neillsville 76, Colby 39

New London 73, Green Bay East 64

New Richmond 65, Saint Croix Central 30

Niagara 51, Lena 39

Notre Dame 67, Pulaski 42

Onalaska 75, Eau Claire Memorial 31

Oshkosh West 61, Fond du Lac 44

Palmyra-Eagle 64, Williams Bay 58

Pardeeville 65, Rio 58

Pewaukee 85, New Berlin Eisenhower 78, 2OT

Pius XI Catholic 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 31

Port Edwards 78, Tri-County 23

Racine St. Catherine's 60, Westosha Central 34

Regis 69, Fall Creek 62

River Valley 65, Dodgeville 62

Seneca 49, North Crawford 23

Sevastopol 87, Algoma 59

Seymour 91, Xavier 82

Sheboygan Christian 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 45

Sheboygan South 69, Green Bay Southwest 68

Shell Lake 73, Frederic 53

Shorewood 97, South Milwaukee 75

Somerset 78, Rice Lake 64

Spencer 58, Loyal 43

Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 40

Stockbridge 61, Central Wisconsin Christian 46

Stratford 78, Owen-Withee 34

Thorp 59, Stanley-Boyd 44

Thorp 62, Cadott 45

Tomah 75, Portage 44

Turner 69, Clinton 15

Waukon, Iowa 66, Prairie du Chien 65

Wausau East 81, Rhinelander 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Kickapoo 59

Westfield Area 61, Baraboo 46

Whitnall 82, Brown Deer 67

Wild Rose 62, Pittsville 36

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73, North Fond du Lac 36

Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Greendale 60

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 60, Tigerton 48

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 62, Mountain Top Academy 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams-Friendship 34, Princeton/Green Lake 31

Arcadia 67, Black River Falls 26

Arrowhead 69, Waukesha North 28

Bangor 58, Royall 47

Bay Port 71, De Pere 48

Beaver Dam 62, DeForest 40

Berlin 66, Ripon 57

Black Hawk 90, Albany 41

Bloomer 57, Cumberland 34

Bonduel 71, Coleman 34

Cambridge 73, Lodi 62

Cashton 55, Necedah 54

Clintonville 61, Marinette 46

Crandon 56, Laona-Wabeno 40

Elk Mound 51, Saint Croix Central 40

Elkhorn Area 56, Wilmot Union 47

Frederic 57, Shell Lake 48

Freedom 69, Luxemburg-Casco 36

Green Bay Preble 63, Sheboygan North 48

Green Bay Southwest 83, Sheboygan South 30

Hamilton 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 23

Heritage Christian 47, Living Word Lutheran 36

Holmen 47, Menomonie 43

Howards Grove 53, Mishicot 51

Hurley 66, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 33

Independence 46, Glenwood City 28

Kenosha Bradford 61, Kenosha Tremper 46

Kenosha Christian Life 57, Salam School 29

Kiel 70, New Holstein 47

La Crosse Central 38, Sparta 27

Ladysmith 55, Spooner 19

Little Chute 59, Fox Valley Lutheran 45

Luther 49, Viroqua 20

Marshall 73, Superior 53

Messmer 80, Hope Christian 8

Milw. Bay View 39, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 28

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58, Eau Claire North 15

Milwaukee DSHA 70, Brookfield East 45

Milwaukee King 42, Milwaukee Vincent 28

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 62, Milwaukee South 39

Monona Grove 80, Fort Atkinson 46

Monroe 65, Milton 62

Mount Horeb 54, Baraboo 31

Mukwonago 60, Waukesha South 26

Muskego 68, Catholic Memorial 47

Nekoosa 72, Mosinee 45

New Berlin Eisenhower 53, Pewaukee 51

New London 70, Green Bay West 35

Newman Catholic 51, Auburndale 47

Nicolet 58, Cedarburg 46

Notre Dame 58, Pulaski 49

Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 25

Oconomowoc 61, Sun Prairie 39

Oconto Falls 66, Waupaca 47

Oostburg 63, Random Lake 51

Oregon 32, Watertown 28

Osseo-Fairchild 85, Ellsworth 60

Phillips 71, Chequamegon 37

Pius XI Catholic 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 31

Potosi 50, Belmont 45

Prairie du Chien 62, Waukon, Iowa 39

Racine Case 63, Racine Park 52

Reedsburg Area 76, Portage 30

Rhinelander 56, D.C. Everest 42

Rice Lake 65, Somerset 44

River Falls 46, Baldwin-Woodville 32

River Valley 52, Mauston 24

Roncalli 54, Brillion 46

Saint Thomas More 43, The Prairie School 39

Shawano 51, Antigo 29

Shullsburg 46, Iowa-Grant 40

Solon Springs 59, Washburn 55

St. Croix Falls 67, Osceola 26

Union Grove 67, Burlington 28

Valders 59, Sheboygan Falls 57

Waukesha West 51, Kettle Moraine 36

Waunakee 68, Sauk Prairie 50

Waupun 59, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40

Westby 65, West Salem 57

Whitefish Bay 54, Hartford Union 48

Winneconne 70, Lomira 51

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Amherst 37

Wrightstown 77, Denmark 38

 