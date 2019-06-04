SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 4th, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Boys sectional action from around the Chippewa Valley including Eau Claire North trying to get back to state for the 4th straight time!
Boyceville baseball celebrates with their sectional final plaque as they head to the WIAA state tournament.
WIAA BASEBALL SECTIONALS
DIV. 1
Final/11 – Sectional Semifinal
Marshfield
4
Eau Claire North
5
POSTPONED/3RD INNING – Sectional Final
Wisconsin Rapids
0
Eau Claire North
6
DIV. 2
Final – Sectional Semifinal
Tomah
3
New Richmond
0
Final – Sectional Semifinal
Antigo
12
Northwestern
7
Final – Sectional Final
Antigo
7
Tomah
0
DIV. 3
Final – Sectional Semifinal
Cumberland
6
Bloomer
2
Final – Sectional Semifinal
Neillsville
0
Boyceville
2
Final/5 – Sectional Final
Cumberland
2
Boyceville
13