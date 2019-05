SportScene 13 for Tuesday, May 14th, 2019

Chippewa Falls wins a thriller at Casper Park in 10 innings over River Falls to keep their conference title hopes alive! Plus, highlights from Carson Park as Memorial and North faced off for the 1st time this season, as well as track and field action and softball action from around the area!

PREP BASEBALL

Final

Eau Claire North

10

Eau Claire Memorial

0

Final/10

River Falls

5

Chippewa Falls

6

Final

Boyceville

3

Elk Mound

0

Final

Rice Lake

8

Hudson

5

Final

Hayward

12

Bloomer

0

Final

Spencer

2

Loyal

6

Final

Eau Claire Regis

11

Osseo - Fairchild

8

Final

Neillsville

8

Gilman

7

Final

Thorp

6

Altoona

7

Final

Mondovi

11

Glenwood City

0

Final

Mondovi

2

Spring Valley

1

Final

Cumberland

12

Ladysmith

7

Final

Cumberland

10

Ladysmith

1

Final

Northwestern

4

Spooner

11

Final

Whitehall

0

Augusta

5

Final

Whitehall

0

Augusta

5

PREP SOFTBALL

Final

Eau Claire Memorial

6

Menomonie

4

Final

Eau Claire Memorial

6

Menomonie

12

Final

Whitehall

0

Augusta

10

Final

Bloomer

5

Northwestern

6

Final

Gilman

7

Neillsville

1

Final

Cumberland

11

Spooner

0

Final

Fall Creek

1

Cadott

3

Final

Eleva-Strum

0

Blair-Taylor

15

Final

Elk Mound

13

Durand - Arkansaw

3

Final

River Falls

1

Eau Claire North

7

Final

River Falls

0

Eau Claire North

16

Final

Osseo - Fairchild

27

Eau Claire Regis

5

Final

Melrose - Mindoro

1

Independence-Gilmanton

8

Final

Cornell/Lake Holcombe

27

Winter

12

Final

Osseo - Fairchild

27

Eau Claire Regis

5

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Final

Altoona

3

Arcadia

3

Final

Eau Claire North

1

Menomonie

0

Final

Chippewa Falls

0

Eau Claire Memorial

10